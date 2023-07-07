“Anti-Corruption, A Losing Battle?”

By Ravi Perera –
“Integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption have to be part of the culture. They have to be taught as fundamental values” ~ Angel Gurria- OECD Secretary General
To a person unfamiliar with the workings of modern concepts of governance, the recent debate in our parliament on a proposed anti-corruption bill would have been rather puzzling. After all, the scope of any anti-corruption bill will necessarily cover the parliamentarians, the many allegations of their financial impropriety, the rapid and unexplained financial prosperity of many legislators. In other words, the very people who may eventually come under the law’s scrutiny have the privilege of determining the scope and effect of the anti-corruption law!
As legislators their emoluments are modest, demands on their resources high, yet in Sri Lanka there is hardly a member among them whose financial situation has in fact deteriorated while serving. On the contrary, their life style; assets gained, plush vehicles, sleek clothes, foreign education of children, luxury holidays, all point to sudden wealth, a rapid asset betterment. As a career option in this country, it is difficult to do better than becoming a politician, while on the other hand, it is a country most ill-served by its politicians
Under today’s commonly accepted principles of democracy, the norm is for elected parliamentarians to make the laws, unlike the feudal era when the word of the king was law (with ill-defined customs, and religious ideas more or less forming what was loosely referred to as the law then)
The appropriateness of our elected representatives making the laws is incontestable. What can be better than people’s representatives legislating for the people? However, from the sorry results of our experiments with the parliamentary model, it is apparent that even such a healthy concept needs other, often unwritten, supporting realities for the system to deliver. Fundamentally, the culture, attitudes and instincts of a people, are crucial for the success or the failure of the system.
Any parliament, in any country, is bound to have its rotten eggs. However, by and large, the vast majority mean well and want to do the right thing. Whatever the Bill, whether it be an anti-corruption law or a simple budget allocation, they will aim at the greater good, the overall betterment of society.
In Sri Lanka, it is apparent that the political system is used as an instrument of personal advancement, politics is a life- long career here. Everything becomes a tool to make money and gain social status. By various methods, leadership is retained, thus ensuring if not the Presidency, at least a Cabinet position on a future day for the leader (politician defined as a leader). Exhausted by seeing the same face for decades, the voter gives in, eventually endorsing the man. Obviously, there is a gaping flaw in the voter too; common in attitude, mediocre in performance, he gives a particular impression of a lowliness which encourages a megalomania in the political leader, who after a few years on the public stage begins to think of himself as masterful.
Unlike in the mother of parliaments, we do not come across a Cameron or a Chamberlain here, resigning from Premiership upon electoral defeat or policy reversals. (Cameron was only 50 years old when he resigned from premiership) Nor do we have Barrack Obamas, retiring gracefully, having done their allotted years. (Obama was 56 when he concluded his presidency) The idealism and the value system that went to develop the concept of a representative of the people in the originating cultures, are sorely lacking in the adopting country. It seems there is a huge misunderstanding in the interpretation of the meaning of it all.
When it comes to the basic function of the parliament – making laws (and even constitutions – this country has had two, since independence), we need not expand on, the state of the country today is ample evidence of their confounded effects. One cannot think of any situation, whether economic or social, that has been addressed adequately by our laws, some situations have only worsened! Many of our Acts of Parliament have been found to be inept or deficient, necessitating countless amendments; one could even anticipate a world record in the number of amendments, the kind of dubious achievement we are inclined to claim!
Corruption
A stabbing case in a village is commonly committed in front of many witnesses, the entire village is aware of the aggravation that led to the fatal conclusion. Before the police is an ‘open and shut case’. There is no private life , there are no secrets in the village. Corruption is very different; it is not something that happens in the open. Nor is it a crime of passion, the corrupt man is a shrewd man, taking every effort to hide his tracks. And, unlike various other crimes, corruption has a very wide definition, often the average person may not even realize that a corrupt act is being committed before his eyes. Contrary to the common perception, corruption need not always involve the giving or taking of money. Sometimes an act taken in isolation may not in itself be corrupt, but it could well form a part of a chain of events in a corrupt design.
Clearly, corruption investigation is far beyond our average policeman, who by his obtuse bungling is more likely to blotch the vital trails than nabbing the actual culprit. To fight corruption, the country needs special courts and investigative agencies, completely independent, strongly empowered, manned by experienced and intelligent professionals; lawyers, accountants, forensic investigators and so on.
Qualifications alone will not do the job, the agencies must be absolutely committed to its task, imbued with a crusading zeal, working around the clock, leaving no stone unturned to wipe out corruption. The agency must have sweeping powers to summon witnesses, call for any document, search property, tap phones, tail suspects; in other words- total unhindered investigation. Either we wipe out corruption from this country, or corruption will destroy the country.
Informant be aware
When debating such a pressing challenge, it was amazing to observe that the proposed anti-corruption law was particularly concerned about what it deemed false or slanderous complaints, prescribing heavy punishment to those responsible for making them. Typical of the ossified Sri Lankan mind-set, how dare anyone even suggest such a thing about an august personage!
Unless he was party to the crime, it is unlikely that a witness or a whistle blower will have all the facts of a corrupt transaction with him. What he has is only partial, information of an activity suggesting an irregularity, if not corruption. The investigating agency must pursue the matter, connect the dots, and form the complete picture.
For example, the chauffer of a businessman may report that his master took ten million rupees in cash to a house of a minister. That is all he knows. On further investigation it may transpire that the businessman is a director of a company which was bidding for a contract at the ministry. The minister is not on the tender board, which is constituted of officials of the ministry. Obviously, there is a lot of investigation to be done. Considering the weak quality of corruption investigations in this country, it may well be that the agency will not proceed further. Does the intrepid driver now run the risk of facing a charge of a false complaint?
From 1948 we have been making a hilarity of investigations and punishments. The witness ending up as the accused is keeping with our uninspiring record. For trying to shed light on what he thought was corruption, the man faces prolonged harassment and even imprisonment. No sensible person will willingly place himself in the hands of a decision maker of the Sri Lankan State, especially the police. In the circumstances, who dares to be a whistle blower!
Whether in their hearts and souls our law makers are truly in the war against corruption we cannot say, however, it is well known that an effective anti-corruption law is currently demanded by the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and other aid agencies. They do not want their funds to go to the pockets of the corrupt! By threatening dire consequences to false informants, the proposed law may well have closed the door to even an honest informant. As to who is a false complainant, is an open question. A proper and intelligent investigation would have given credence to what is dismissed as false.
In advanced societies, corruption complaints are confidential. After examining the matter, the investigative agency may proceed to further investigations or decide to either keep the matter on a back-burner or close the investigation. It ends there. The most vital element in corruption fighting is information, the informant should not in any event face adverse consequences. If we are to succeed, Information must be encouraged in every way. Any discouragement of informants will only shut the life blood of corruption fighting.
Leave alone fighting corruption, it is apparent we have not even grasped the true nature of systemic corruption. The corrupt can breathe easy, the campaign against them is at sixes and sevens!
chiv / July 7, 2023
Just the fact that millions of immoral racist SB elected a corrupted man as their PM and President says a lot about how F….D we are as a country. Realizing the man was corrupt by birth, the SB elected his whole family including his megalo maniac brother as next President. Corrupt SLPP members including Mahindananda , Pavithra , Sagala are appointed by yet another crook Yapa as select insolvency members. Very Funny indeed. Lankans deserve it .
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
“Anti-Corruption, A Losing Battle?”
Didn’t know the battle has started ……… when did it start?
Ranil is corruption personified …….. and you guys expect him fight corruption?
Look at his team ……. he is playing centre-forward ……… Native left-wing, Bail right-wing, Mahinda goal-keeper, Namal first reserve, Gota retired hurt ………. Messi ? …… Ronaldo ? …….. That’s the Dream-Team!
I can’t even begin to imagine how you Lankan intellectuals think up this crap!
Anyway ……… this forum is the best entertainment in town …….. if one doesn’t feel for the plight of the poor and the starving; especially the children ……..
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
Bail right-wing —-> Basil right-wing
OC coach? :)))
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
Native,
Time for mental exploration …… there are many different narratives: just not the one put forth by your only God, Ranil! …… https://yts.autos/movies/uncle-tom-ii-an-american-odyssey-2022 ….. https://yts.autos/movies/uncle-tom-2020
“Uncle Tom II will take the audience deeper into black America’s often eradicated history of honourable men, entrepreneurship, prosperity, faith, and patriotism, to its current perceived state of anger, discontent and victimhood. Uncle Tom II unveils the Marxist strategy of creating false racial tension between Americans, with its ultimate goal of obtaining power, destroying capitalism and replacing God with government.”
–
Your boy …… Ranil ……. is trying to replace God with government! …….. And ye can’t resist!!
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
correction —-> Your God …… Ranil ……. is trying to replace government with God! …….. And ye can’t resist!!
deepthi silva / July 8, 2023
Nimal we who feel the plight of the poor and starving should donate all our money to them ! After you Sir !
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
Feeling sorry is easy: can do it without batting an eyelid; that makes me feel good more than the poor …… donating money is a bridge too far! :))
I just live by my pure primordial animal-instincts without pretensions.
–
I’ll let the “virtuous” …….. wallow in pretensions. :)))
–
Native, Ranil, Mahinda, AKD, Sajith, ……….. show me the money! :))
Politics is not the only means …….. to care for the starving …………
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
ds,
I don’t think you get it …….. thoughts of the poor …… is a distraction/roadblock to your laughing/enjoying the forum.
–
If one is enjoying a blood-dripping rare stake in a restaurant and a hungry child is peeping at you from the window ……. it spoils the enjoyment of your meal.
–
I wish I could be as cold-hearted as Ranil and his sidekicks ………. Ranil can be steely cold-hearted because he was brought up in a “religion”/”Buddhism:” that compensates uncaring cruelty with pretensions ………. I wish I was, but I wasn’t. :))
nimal fernando / July 8, 2023
rare stake —–> rare steak
–
Sinhala_Man where are you when I need you the most? …….. Not scorns and scones …… all over again!
Sinhala_Man / July 9, 2023
nimal fernando,
When I read your “Uncle Tom” comment, yesterday as I think (I don’t think that it was past midnight), I noticed the mistake before coming to the subsequent brief comment mentioning me.
Today, by 08:30, I’ve read Ravi Perera’s thoughtful article carefully. Any subsequent comment by me will be at the bottom of this page.
Quoting from the article there is this observation:
“Exhausted by seeing the same face for decades, the voter gives in, eventually endorsing the man.”
I hope that doesn’t happen to me.
Panini Edirisinhe of Bandarawela
/
Raj-UK / July 7, 2023
SL can have all the corruption laws but that would apply only to the average folk. The more laws we have, the better it is for law enforcement & legal eagles to take advantage of poor sods who are unfortunate to get stitched up. The powerful are untouchable. If the govt. is serious about combating corruption, why not start investigating the wealth of politicians & their families for starters?
Forget corrupt Parliamentarians, how many have even disclosed their wealth & tax returns for public scrutiny? Corruption has to stop from the top. The day we abolish the all powerful Presidency & the perks of Parliamentarians, including their generous pensions, there will no incentives for yobs & thugs to come into politics but even then, we need transparency & an effective legal system. It may be mission impossible but it would be a start because it is these yobs in the gravy train who are spreading the cancer.
Human Touch / July 8, 2023
Raj
You are absolutely on point.
But the bitter truth is that despite being at the receiving end, the foolish masses keep voting for the criminals that are responsible for perpetrating and benefiting from corruption.
What an irony!
shankar / July 8, 2023
any party that will go on a anti corruption platform is a winner,but only if it gives out the methods that it will use to eradicate corruption.Unfortunately though the JVP shouts a lot about corruption the people do not know how it is going to eradicate it.Peope will think as usual these buggers will also join the corrupt when they get into government.AKD has to show his plans to eradicate corruption or step aside for another leader because he has been always getting the stock vote of 700000 only so far.
Look at the following link and see how disgraceful we are.click on 2022 please,not 2021
https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2022
see how the nordic countries have dealt with corruption.Let us just copy the methods they have used. Or let us look ar singapore.We can never become a first world country without eradicating this cancer.
shankar / July 8, 2023
cont
Look at bhutan no 25.The king sets the example for the rest of the country to follow.Culture permeates from the top to the bottom.The chinese say the fish head rots first.Anafrican country botswana is 35th.A pacific island like fiji is 49th.Another african country rwanda due to the superb leader is 54th.It goes to show we have to have the right leader to led us out of our corrupt ways.China has made great strides after this strong leader took over and is 65th. some more african countries such as benin,ghana senegal,s.africa and burkinofaso have beaten us and india,which shows they are fighting corruption sucessfully in a continent that is the worst.India and maldives are 85th,nothing to be proud of which shows that modi unlike xi jing ping has not cracked down on corruption.Congress has to get rid of its wek leader rahul for modi totake it seriously i believe.He knows he can win elections evenwith corruption. ethiopia with 120 million people has also beaten us being 94th. we are 101.
/
whywhy / July 8, 2023
shankar ,
If we take into account two key things in our life , we could
improve and achieve a lot in life .
1 . We are what we eat . 2 . We are what we speak .
Many more things about life can be added to this list but I
believe , basically , understanding and applying these two
could achieve a great deal . If we can understand our eating
habits , we will be able to understand the need to make
changes for a healthy and better habit which could lead to
many other changes . The same is true with the words we
speak to communicate with family , friends and the rest .
We are taken for a ride by Politicians simply by word jargons .
If we are already well versed with the play , the crooks will
not succeed . In 1977 JRJ election campaign included a
propaganda that portrayed JRJ as one of the men behind the
success of even Japan ! Another bluffing was that Singapore
was looking up to us to become Singapore of today . So , we
are a great successful nation that the rest of the world is all out
to copy ? Lions of the jungle ! The mentality that has failed the
majority from grasping the ground reality which the Mosad
described as Monkeys ! Read ” By way of deception ” by Victor
Ostrovsky . Are you suggesting to the Lions to follow Nordics ?
No Way ! Corruption is now all over the system of the anatomy .
No cure ! Sorry , take the patient home .
shankar / July 10, 2023
why why
“Are you suggesting to the Lions to follow Nordics ?”
i wonder whther they are lions or hyenas.They seem to come and eat the leftovers that others have done all the hard work for.Is this the mentality of lions?More like the mentality of scavengers who don’t want to exert themselves too much.
/
Ajith / July 8, 2023
“however, it is well known that an effective anti-corruption law is currently demanded by the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and other aid agencies. They do not want their funds to go to the pockets of the corrupt!”
The fact is that anti-Corruption law is demanded by IMF but it is well known IMF that even they are handing over the loan for a corrupted regime. Their real purpose is not to effective anti corruption system to bring a genuine improvement or development but the country becomes depend on the loan providers for survival. The total debt is more than 80 billion dollars and it will be more now but the corruption remains the same by just giving 3 billion which is less than 3%. For example, Did they ask about Bond scam investigation and what happened to those involved in the scam? In fact, they have given the money in the hands of all those involved in bringing to bankgruptcy. The money spent by the foregin trips by the President and Foregin Minister teams is almost the same amount of money provided by IMF.
Dayan / July 8, 2023
It is not just the elected members of the Parliment rather every single member of the Sri Lankan in someway or the other corrupt when opportunity aries may that it may be for getting a license without passing the practical test, getting a signature from GS on a document for few bucks, helping someone for school admission by-passing regular procedure and so on. The list is so long and started from the bottom. MPs highlighted because of Millions involved. Just be truthful.. If we are not creating honest society (by teaching our children not to resort to crooked ways to achieve something) then systems to handle our day to day activities depending on societies honest, we are not going to eliminate corruption anyway. The countries identified as low corrupt in the world not because of legislation rather because of culture emerge from the society.
Raj-UK / July 8, 2023
Agree with Dayan. Corruption has been embedded in our society for so long, it is now in our genes. Giving a bribe to expedite a job is normal but in some cases, it is extortion, a considerable sum demanded (through minor employees or brokers) to get things done.
A few years ago, I needed the assistance of the Elect. board but they said it was not possible. However, through a broker, they came back to me & agreed to do it for Rs.5m ‘all inclusive’. Since the sale of my property depended on this, I agreed but on the condition that I pay the official cost to the Elect. board first & the balance after the job is completed. The invoiced cost by Elect. Board was Rs 1.8m but the extorted sum was Rs 3.2m. In the early 80s, I wanted to get my heavy vehicles driving licence & when I tried to hire a bus for my test from a driving school, I was quoted Rs 500, Rs 100 for the bus hire, Rs 400 for the two examiners. When I went to collect the ashes of my mother from the crematorium, I tipped the attendant Rs 500 but he was annoyed & demanded Rs 1000. The list goes on, maybe I look so gullible that people take advantage.
chiv / July 9, 2023
Dayan absolutely right. Otherwise why on earth millions reward the corrupt by electing them again and again and again ………. 75 years of Corruption , Racism, Immorality, Rotten politics…… are here to stay.
/
chiv / July 10, 2023
This is how Lanka is winning the battle 1) For 2 weeks, Lankan Low and Odor was without an IGP 2) Reason, corrupt Tiran wanted to appoint Deshabandu 3) Four were in contest including DB, others are Nilantha, Ajith Rohana , Pathinayaka 4) Civil Organizations, BASL and Ranjith were against appointing DB and Nilantha, who are facing allegations. 5) Tiran got other two transferred out , to help DB. 6) Rohana has now filed petition against his transfer stating ” Tiran is trying to shield culprits” 6) At the end, current IGP is asked to stay for 3 more months. 7) Customs forfeited Gold from a lady, who later approached kingpin Vajira A, who in turn wrote a letter requesting to revoke order and return the gold. (see DM) 8) But rogue Tiran was prompt in arresting Gajendrakumar, and villagers, who assaulted erotomanic Thera. 9) “Mother of all cons Mahinda” has the ability to attract people of his ilk. He as PM invited Jerome / smuggler duo, sexually abusive Thera (Japan), erotomanic Thera thrashed by locals . . . . . . for a small prayer ????
Simon / July 8, 2023
“Anti Corruption – Losing Battle?’ Does anyone know of an “AntiCorruption Battle” that has been fought or even contemplated?
Once again this reminds me of Ranjan Ramanyak’s “Un Okkoma Yaluvo Malli” – All of them are Friends.
As long as these “Friends” all of whom are criminals and rouges are in power even to think of a battle against corruption, fraud, and crimes would be a distant dream. So there is no “Battle” to lose.
But as things are there is a BATTLE to rob more and more among the rouges and that is for sure not losing.
Buddhist1 / July 9, 2023
In a country where a Minister can order the Police to arrest a person or persons alone is corruption, and this happens even today in SL – Pallegama Sumana Thero’s case where the Minister orders the Police to arrest those who were supposed to have found the monk naked with two naked women. In which clause of the constitution this power to order the police is given to a MInister, isn’t this State Terrorism?
Similarly appointing SLPP Secretary Kariwasam as the Chair to investigate the failure of the economy is a joke as he is the blue-eyed boy of Kaputa and other Rajapaksas.
Corruption comes in various forms not only in financial matters and sexual matters it is also prevalent in Sri Lanka in power corruption of the politicians and above all the State. This borders State Terrorism. Until now we all thought that Rajapaksas are the most corrupt, but now we find Ranil-Rajapaksa Government is also fully corrupt.
Only choice Sri Lankans have is to demand a general election immediately.
Sinhala_Man / July 9, 2023
The first thing that I saw this morning, before even looking at Colombo Telegraph, was this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu6zqmiP7i8&t=29s
.
It was from the “Hindustan Times”; essentially in English. Only 6 minutes. Tamil readers, please don’t get put off by hearing Sinhalese being spoken. There are subtitles in English.
.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpwmZJ0ix28
.
A totally Sinhala video of 33:20 (thirty three minutes, that is); there was screaming from the word go. This is the Aragalaya, marking the anniversary of when Gota was forced to resign (please correct me, if I’ve got this wrong). This is not the JVP. That looks like Kumar Guneratnan of the FSI in the audience at 32:34.
Comments still appear to be open here:
.
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/involuntary-inequitable-ddo/
.
.
Some comments made by me last night have not got approved yet.
Buddhist1 / July 9, 2023
Anti-corruption is a losing battle because President Ranil is not an honest person and he himself is actively participating in protecting the Crooks. Ranil is supported strongly by the constitution and standing order violating Speaker of the Parliament in this task. In addition, Tiran who is in charge of the Police is giving orders to protect sexually active Buddhist Monks but not giving orders to catch those who stole money from the people. All in all the present government under Ranil is the most corrupt government ever. I say this because under Rajapaksa rule we knew they were allowing everyone to rob but Ranil who was supposed to be Mr. Clean is now hand in glove with Rajapaksas allowing the booming business of corruption and bribery.
