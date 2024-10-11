Anura Kumar Dissanayake & The Presidency

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

Behind the unrestrained, ecstatic euphoria following the election of the NPP candidate, Anura Kumar Dissanayake as the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka, are the unspoken concerns of whether he could perform well enough as our President.

Can a lad from the backwoods of Tambuttegama, with admittedly stellar oratorical skills in Sinhala, measure up to the flamboyant sophistication of English (or French or German), which prevail in the rarified and lofty ‘lingo’ of international discourse? Could his unease in the “coat and tie” sartorial garb of international discourse, and his preference for the more “native” kit (even the fancied “Kapati suit”), be a negative?

All through the hectic round of canvassing meetings, AKD displayed remarkable composure. His formidable ability to address the concerns of a variety of audiences, were tailored to suit the audience with amazing dexterity. The speeches which often lasted for nearly an hour, without a scrap of paper to guide him, but with impeccable logic and choice of idiom. How quickly he would have to adapt his delivery to a variety of audiences, be they health service personnel or house wives, was simply magical. He kept his audience spell-bound by a “Question and answer” style, making it a “participatory” performance. Altogether, a brilliant and consistently and eagerly awaited, Command show.

Two anxious questions that dominated conversations were. (I) Has the NPP unequivocally and publicly, disowned the crude menace and horror of the JVP, on the innocent public during their uprisings in 1871 and 1988/89 by their doctrinal parent? Have they abandoned the archaic slogans of an outdated Marxist image? If so, why does the “Hammer and Sickle” flag still flutter over their headquarters? Is the image of a reformed and benign outfit a colossal hoax? (ii) Will the lack of experience in governance and handling complex International relations, cause problems?

The first promotes a denial. The second, understandably, invites the response “We have experienced the results of seventy six years of management by the so-called “Experienced” ones, who have led our nation into chaos and bankruptcy? If that is what “experience” has offered us, are we not better off without it?

Is AKD an innocent sacrificial lamb, awaiting betrayal by a deadly clique pretending a sinister loyalty? I have to confess that I too felt that way, but the encouraging manner in which things have so far shown, I concede that I may have seriously misled myself.

During this period since the poll of 21 September, there has been a stunning revolution in the politics of our nation. One hopes that this is only a dream that will morph into harsh reality at the same pace. To begin with, Mr. Dissanayake has shown qualities that far excel the previous eight incumbents of this overwhelmingly powerful position.

To begin with, the electoral strategy was exemplary choreography. The JVP (and NPP) rallies have always been expensive displays. The massive crowds that attended were orderly, and exceptional in that they left the meeting grounds spotlessly clean, free of the usual debris of empty plastic bottles and mugs, paper and food wraps which often litter such sites. Critics have held that large crowds do not necessarily translate into winning votes.

Much of the future political trajectory will depend on the outcome of the impending Parliamentary elections. If things turn out as the supporters wish, for either a landslide or even a working majority, things will go on smoothly. But if not, then what?

We will know in a fortnight or so.