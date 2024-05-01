Are We Bold Enough For A Radical Change?

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ex PM, Ex MP and now the President) is reported to have berated the present Government Authorities, for going around begging for funds to purchase the Anti-Corona Virus Vaccines from India (Astro-Seneca (Oxford)) and from China (Sinovac). Yes. It is great shame that our nation has managed its finances very poorly and recklessly. Even before the “Robber Barons,” invited by RW’s uncle “Dickie” got here, the local models were well immersed in the technology of Large-scale Larceny. So, mendacity is not a novelty to us. In fact it possibly started somewhere in the fifties or early sixties. It has grown since, both in ubiquity and scale.

The sad truth, is that the title “MP” is synonymous with “Mara Paga,” or “Paga Mara“, in transposed form. One learns that the present Prime Mourner at our sorry plight, has been at the forefront of matters Parliamentary, for more than four decades, and so cannot absolve himself from blame. If only his Buddy Arjuna Mahendran returned in time, from the wedding party in Singapore, to collect his loot, the nation’s sorry plight now may not have been so severe. In the historic robbery of the (James) Bond Scam, where craftily manipulated processes led to colossal losses to the EPF operated by the Central Bank, and other Funds held in trust by the NSB, Insurance Corporation and wherever else.

Although much maligned, the Cardinal has to be applauded, for determinedly doing his duty by his flock. It is probable, that his detractors do not know the meaning and authority, implied in the title “Cardinal,”. The Catholic clergy may wish to guide their flock on this matter.

The current shenanigans at the Central Bank, have astonished and fueled the envy of the working public. There is, to my knowledge, only one other Institution where the employees (unilaterally, and unanimously) decide their own salaries, allowances and numerous other perks to the level of obscenity. Yes, you guessed right – It is Parliament l

Doubtless, good karma earned them these privileges. One wonders where their next sojourn in Samsara may be, (where they will never encounter fuel cuts). Comments are often heard of our Honourables, who on their first day, pedalled in on a push bicycle and in a few weeks, seen riding in a chauffeur driven Mercedes, Volvo or Jaguar. Where does Aladdin hide his lamp?

We were told a while ago, that a single day’s sitting of Parliament, costs us some seven million rupees. This is possibly even for days on which the Assembly is adjourned, perhaps in less than ten minutes, because of uncontrollable hooligan behaviour. The then President was said to cost us about thirty million and the War when active, put us back by some 90 million a day. Only less than 6% of MP’s have declared their assets. It must be made the rule – at least on entry and on departure, if not annually. Government employees are compelled to do so annually. Value for money?

Nowadays, I understand that each MP is paid 200,000/= a month for “electoral work”. Why then are they paid an allowance (salary) monthly, and a substantial Retirement Pension as well? There is more justification for a risk allowance, when they go canvassing. The paddy farmers, quite justifiably are in a state of financial ruin and privation, because of the crass stupidity of the Government. They have been pauperized, by an ill-informed and unworthy President, (Sirkiula). They are impoverished, having lost millions, due to the thoughtless and Idiotic action to prevent the imports of Palm Oil for cooking, Glyphosate as a Weed-killer, and then imported artificial fertilizer. All of these, for “immediate implementation.” They are so furious, and rightly so, for their ruination. Their mood is far from cordial. Meanwhile, the sudden ban on Turmeric and queer drop in duty for sugar, have cost us billions as lost tax revenue. Incidentally where are “Vipath Maga” stars these days?

Additionally, marauding Elephants are raiding settlers and their crops, Pests (eg. The Senna caterpillar), are devastating Maize planttions. Many other hazards also threaten farm production.

The thirteenth Amendment created the local bodies. The justification (deceptively) was that this decentralization of administration, would lead to more efficient delivery through local bodies and persons drawn from among the locals, than government from the “Centre”. If the proof of the pudding is in the eating, the taste is so nauseous, that both the recipe and the Chef have to be replaced.

Despite this decentralization, this has to be a write-off. Roads are pot-holed, incomplete building are in collapse, hazardous bridges affect school children and the sick. The only structures that mockingly remain, are the massive concrete or granite slabs that glorify everybody from the President to the local politico- in short, all but the truly deserving stone-mason who crafted this abomination.

The Social media suffer threats to disband or harass them. So low is the credibility of the government, that there is no alternative but to go to gossip and slander. Any clumsy attempts to curb, rather than pay heed and repair whatever possible, is too much to expect from a severe publication deficit. The Government seems to believe that banning, water cannoning and tear-gassing, are sufficient to quell a rumbling disquiet. Dark clouds clearly loom ahead.

If only the MP’s set an example, then the less blessed and exalted humans, might be ready to make a hole for their already tightened belts. Corpulent “Kapati” suits certainly have the necessary tack to stabilize the system. Deeds are more effective than words. “Do as I say, not as I do”.

I have a suggestion here. Popular feeling is that unworthy MP’s are grossly overpaid, much above their true market value. Obviously, not all MP’s are mutts, but it is true that talent, generally moves in tandem with academic achievement. There is a good way in which wages can be linked to value. The House should agree on a fair method. I suggest that a :”multiplier” should be agreed, say by a factor of 5, 10 or even 15 times the last salary drawn in his/her job, immediately before becoming an MP This should, of course be authenticated by that years income tax returns. Thus an MP whose income was 5,000/= per month, as declared to Inland Revenue, would receive a pay check of 25,000/=, if the multiplier is 5 times, and if it is 15 times, it would be Rs 75,000/=. This is the simplest way to pay according to worth. Thus, a University Don may be better paid than a tax avoiding Drug Baron, a Chain-Snatcher, pick-pocket or a cattle thief. Is it not fair that quality, or the sacrifice made on becoming an MP, be appropriately rewarded? In my view, this is a useful and easy reform, if it is genuinely meant to save burdens of the State, and improvement in attracting the best men to be in Parliament. “Good things no cheap and cheap things no good”, as the itinerant Chinese cloth merchant would say.

Much has been said about the poor standards of MP’s, related mainly to their poor academic records. What nonsense, “doctor members” are sprouting, like toadstools, after even after a moderate shower of rain. This must surely raise the average. The genuine ones may be tempted to resign their doctorates. The same goes for ”Professors” This concerns me, because our growing up children will feel dismayed and disappointed at the decline of standards and possible unemployment.

I may find little popular support, but I am committed to pluralism, especially in the field of education. I cannot agree that the Sinhala only Act, was a desired change, while it is only an example of crude political deception. It was a fatal assault on education, and led to a long and deadly conflict. Language is surely primarily only a means of communication, and need not be an instrument of oppression. It is less than intelligent to disagree that it was not merely a cunning devise by our colonial masters, to exterminate our National Culture and rich heritage. This is nonsensical. What nearly five centuries of subjugation by powers, whose direct mandate would have been to willfully destroy the language and religion of the “natives.” In our circumstances, this means the substitution of Sinhala with English and Buddhism with Christianity. This has not happened, for 450 years of foreign rule and thus is unlikely to do so, under our own governance.