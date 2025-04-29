Astrology, Astronomy & Reason 

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

If not for its huge impact on our people, Astrology could be dismissed as a harmless indulgence. It is popularly understood as being based on the precise Science of Astronomy. The main manifestation that impacts on us is the Horoscope on which many things depend. Three key factors are considered in their casting and use. These are (i) Time of birth (ii) Positions of the planets at that moment and (iii) The interpretation of the resulting Chart. There are inexactitudes regarding all three.

Time of Birth

How does one define Birth? Is it the time of emergence of the head, the whole body or the severance of the placenta? Or, could it be the moment of conception? How precise need the timepiece be, and was it calibrated for accuracy and is it GMT or time at location?

Planetary position at that moment

One assumes that the cosmic space is divided into twelve to represent the twelve “Houses”. The Sun and Moon (although strictly not planets,), are also positioned on the chart. Is there a justification for considering only our Solar system from among the 30,000,000 or so Galaxies thought to exist in the Milky Way alone? Since even a small error in recording time, may allow the drift from one House to another, there must be very clear boundaries and light must travel in a straight line through cosmic distances. Does light “bend” and what has Relativity Theory to say?

In defining Zodiac signs, there appear to be at least two different systems. For example in “Western” style, the intervals between relate to dates of each month. For example, the governing sign for all born between the 21 of January and 20 February would have to be the same cluster. Those from 21 February to 20 March belong to another, and so on. “Eastern” systems are possibly more complex, with possibly a single day possibly marking several signs. How to select which system, or reconciling one with the other, would be complex and puzzling to most of us.

One is given to understand that some countries (including ours?), possess their individual horoscopes. How are they determined? Obviously they cannot be according to their believed or uncertain times of creation! Are our earth centered times and dates, of relevance to other planets as well?

Whatever the system, there are embarrassing features. With a World population of seven billion, if one considers a likely degree of symmetry, one twelfth or approximately 585 million, come under the same sign and therefore should have similar futures. It is quite amusing to see the foretelling of the day’s predictions in newspapers with their repetitive or ambiguous words, and excites wonderment that newspapers see fit to use valuable column space and newsprint for the purpose! I have tested this for a week under my Zodiacal sign and the predictions were striking in their repetition day to day and their ambiguity and inanity! Amuse yourself for a week for predictions under your sign before writing to the Editor to use this column space for something less useless!

The”Chart” and its interpretation

In casting a horoscope based on the foregoing, a two- dimensional chart is drawn, assigning position to each of nine “grahas”. It is in the interpretation that the most problems arise. The readings rely on existing treatises (Panchanga Litha) and on the skill of the reader – there supposedly being “good” readers and “not so good” ones. Coincidence of some predictions and events, is insufficient as proof.

What particular positions or associations of planets, mean some propositions that are most contentious. Do planetary influences relate to mass or distance (as they would, if they relate to Gravity)?. How do planetary positions offset or augment each other’s influences? Only those skilled in the art of Astrology could venture answers to these and several others that raise embarrassing questions. Acceptance of Astrology seems to rely greatly on its antiquity and on local traditions.

On balance, a reasonable conclusion is that Astrology cannot justly claim legitimacy from a links to Astronomy, mathematics or other accepted Sciences. It must seek inspiration from elsewhere. If not for its impact on many – especially the poor, disadvantaged and gullible, it could be dismissed as a harmless diversion.

More than one of our previous Presidents, (among others who should know better), were so reliant on the occult that we were possibly in imminent danger of installing an “Astrologer Royal”. Fortunately, a dramatically “misread” electoral outcome has helped to save us from such a predicament. Nonetheless, Charms, Bracelets, Miniature ‘maces’, Conch shells, Gem-studded Rings and similar mystic Talismans and Amulets are very much in fashion. Many people may even be intimidated into purchasing such embellishments, rather than court predicted disaster.

When a Nation begins to rely on Auspicious Times, Lucky Directions and other “Feng Shui” type ones, (which I am told, declare among other things, that if you leave you toilet lid open, wealth will be flushed away from you!), we begin to look rather silly. Each occasion, mainly the New Year ordains the times for each (lighting of the hearth, and the colour of clothes to be worn, the time for the first meal etc.) The “Nonagathe,” is claimed to be the time of orbit of the transit of the Sun from one “House” to the next. Anointing the head with oil in the New Year is almost a State Duty. All of these solemn observances do not match with the claim that even the Nations’ Cabinet is selected “scientifically”. It also challenges the relevance of so much effort and resources being expended on Education in the Sciences.

One of the most impactful uses of the Horoscope, is in matters matrimonial. Glance at the Sunday Matrimonial columns, and you will be amazed by statements like “Copy of the Horoscope is essential with the first response”, or “Those with malefics or Kethu in the seventh house need not apply”. “Both parents are professionals” indicates that education or social class does not matter. Sinhala and Tamil papers may well be worse.

Lots of people in other countries who have no belief, (nor even a copy of a horoscope), may still enjoy a happy marriage. One shudders to think how many of our own youth may have been denied a chance to select a temperamentally suited partner, with whom to enjoy a happy marriage, because a suitable “horoscopic match” could not be found. Data relating to the success or otherwise of marriages with and without Zodiacal assistance, could be revealing.

When poor people in distress seek some remedy, they are easy prey for soothsayers, who recommend various practices including expensive “Poojas” and other costly rituals. This could amount to at least intimidation or exploitation, possibly even fraud.

If anyone takes refuge in the Supernatural, it is certainly a matter of individual choice. But when important persons do so repeatedly, at State expense and poor people are intimidated to engage in expensive rituals, under threat of deadly outcomes, it is quite another matter, bordering on the criminal. Are for instance, our home-grown deities inferior to those exotics, as to warrant political panjandrums repeatedly visiting overseas shrines with “good” anecdotal reputations?

When otherwise sane people believe that the Gods could be appeased by dashing coconuts (to curse their opponents) or a basket of fruits, it is time for a “reality check” by their Psychologists.

Of course Science cannot and need not be able to explain all, yet “Faith” has been defined as “the belief in something that one knows to be false.”

Two remarkably predictive matters that are difficult to dismiss easily, are the acclaimed predictions of the sixteenth century seer Nostradamus, some of whose predictions have been uncannily correct.

More remarkable still are the predictions revealed in the “Nadiwakyam Scrolls.” Their history is as fascinating as their mystery. These scrolls, perhaps thousands in numbers, are believed to be compilations by ancient Rishis, who d welled in the Himalayas some centuries ago. Some of these (perhaps a few thousands or hundreds), are in private possession. These are on engraved copper “cards.” If one is lucky, their particular card is rendered accessible. The card is read out in translation, (likely from Sanskrit originals). The latter is recorded on tape, which is handed over to the client. These are quite amazing for the accuracy in details. Most remarkable is the fact that what is now the near past or present for us, would have been the most distant future, at the time that these miraculous events were foretold. This may be many centuries ahead. This admittedly defies understanding. I know little about the Nostradamus predictions, and only have a sketchy familiarity with the latter. The few “Rationalists” with whom I have “exchange notes” are as flummoxed as I am.