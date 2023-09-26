Australia’s Trailblazing Gaming Initiatives

The gaming industry in Australia has been growing in recent years. The market revenue has tremendously grown due to an increased number of Australian gamers. It is estimated that two-thirds of Australians are gamers.

Innovative initiatives by gaming stakeholders in Australia have brought this spike in the gaming industry. This article will take you through some of these cutting-edge initiatives.

Government Policy

The Australian government has been at the forefront of transforming the gaming industry.

For starters, the government passed the Digital Games Tax Offsets (DGTO) in 2022 to provide tax incentives to gaming companies.

These companies get up to 40% tax offsets, thus enabling them to grow. Also, the government does not tax players’ gains from gaming activities because they view it as good luck.

The government has also given millions in grants to gaming companies to support their efforts in developing games through programs like the Australian Interactive Games Fund ( AIGF).

All these pro-gaming policies have made Australia a magnet for investors. Foreign investors like Riot Games and Gameloft are developing AAA games in Australia.

Technology

Gaming companies in Australia have adopted revolutionary technology to transform the gaming industry.

Mobile gaming technology has been a game-changer. Australians of all ages can access free and cheap games from their phones in the comfort of their home. Mobile gaming accounts for over half of the revenue gaming companies earn. It has also opened up opportunities for gaming experts who provide honest and reliable Australian online casino reviews where Australians can now get valuable insights into a game before playing it.

Another technology, live streaming, has brought a new paradigm to the gaming industry. Aussies can now broadcast themselves playing games to an online audience. This is an excellent opportunity for them to connect with their followers while having fun. Some popular live-streaming sites include Twitch, YouTube Hitbox, and TikTok.

Lastly, cloud gaming technology allows players to access games over the cloud without needing a PC or console. Integrating virtual reality and augmented reality will enable gamers to play in a virtual world, thus giving players an immersive experience.

Gaming companies have also introduced payment systems preferred by players. They include credit cards, debit cards, and cryptocurrency.

Esports

Esports are organized competitions where players or teams play against each other through the Internet. Australia has been hosting esports tournaments for several years. These tournaments have attracted seasoned players locally and internationally, thus creating revenue for the country.

The Australian Esports League (AEL) has been developing esports events and competitions in Australia to promote the sport locally.

Another body is the Australia Esports Association (AESA), which has been at the forefront of promoting the sport in Australia through research, policies, and public awareness. Their efforts have made universities like Queensland University of Technology start offering a degree in esports, and more institutions are jumping on the bandwagon.

Conclusion

Thanks to its progressive initiatives, Australia has proved they are a force to reckon with in the gaming landscape. The future looks promising as Aussies continue to scale up on these initiatives.