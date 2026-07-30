Beyond The Echo Chamber: Why The NPP Government Remains Anchored To The People & Country

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood…” — Theodore Roosevelt

Political commentary in post-crisis democracies frequently oscillates between romantic idealism and cynical despair. The recent Colombo Telegraph critique, “The Captured State: How ‘System Change’ Swallowed Its Own Crusaders,” captures a pervasive mood of rural impatience, lamenting that the National People’s Power (NPP) administration has allegedly been co-opted by the institutional machinery it sought to reform.

While such critiques rightly highlight the anxieties of the grassroots, they misread institutional pragmatism for ideological surrender. Alleged bankrupt state is not a theatrical exercise in radical posturing; it is an arduous clinical reconstruction.

When President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) assumed office, the opposition banked on fiscal catastrophe—specifically expecting the new administration to recklessly tear up the IMF agreement, plunge the nation into default, and pave the way for a swift dynastic return. That gamble failed.

By choosing visionary stability over populist theatrics, anchoring policies within a credible macroeconomic framework, and weathering overlapping crises—from global headwinds to domestic energy shocks and natural disasters—the NPP administration has proven that it remains inextricably with the people and the country.

The IMF Trap Avoided: Pragmatism Over Populism

The Opposition’s Miscalculation: The previous political establishment eagerly anticipated that an anti-establishment leftist movement would abruptly sever ties with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), triggering an immediate balance-of-payments collapse.

The Reality on the Ground: AKD resisted the temptation of populist grandstanding. By retaining and working constructively within the IMF framework, the government secured vital external credibility, ensuring uninterrupted debt restructuring and foundational monetary stability.

Objective Validation: Standard & Poor’s (S&P) credit ratings and international financial assessments independently confirm that the economy is stabilizing, proving that fiscal discipline was the only viable path to national solvency.

Navigating Compound Crises: Resilience Amid Turbulence

Unprecedented Shocks: No government operates in a vacuum. The administration has had to navigate severe global political shifts, domestic energy supply constraints, and the immense humanitarian and economic toll of recent natural disasters such as Dithwah.

Absorbing the Blows: Despite these compounding shocks, essential supplies have been maintained, hyperinflation has been checked, and the daily survival mechanisms of ordinary citizens have been shielded from total collapse.

The Burden of Inheritance: Turning around a 76-year-old legacy of structural decay cannot be achieved overnight. Expecting instantaneous miracles within a couple of years ignores the laws of economic gravity.

Dismantling the Shadow State: Action Against Corruption and Cartels

Tackling Impunity: For decades, systemic fraud and state capture paralyzed national progress. The current administration has moved decisively against institutionalized corruption without resorting to empty political rhetoric.

Breaking the Syndicates: Substantial, measurable strides have been made in dismantling entrenched criminal networks, including the drug mafia, underworld cartels, and fraudulent procurement pipelines that bled state coffers dry.

Restoring State Integrity: By ensuring that the executive branch remains 100% free of personal corruption and nepotism, the government has restored public faith in the basic honesty of state leadership.

Fostering True Social Cohesion and Reconciliation

Beyond Divisive Politics: National reconciliation requires more than token gestures; it demands institutional equity and the dismantling of ethnic wedge politics.

Inclusive Governance: The administration has consistently prioritized national unity, ensuring that policy formulation reaches marginalized communities across both the Northern and Southern provinces.

Laying Deep Roots: Lasting reconciliation flows naturally from a transparent, corruption-free state that treats all citizens with equal dignity under the law.

The Critical Omission: Critique Without Remedial Solutions

The Flaw of Armchair Analysis: Pundits and commentators excel at cataloging administrative shortcomings and bureaucratic bottlenecks, yet they routinely fail to offer practical, implementable alternatives.

The Absence of Roadmaps: Pointing out that state machinery is slow is easy; providing actionable blueprints to bypass institutional gridlock without destabilizing the civil service is entirely different.

Constructive vs. Destructive Commentary: True intellectual engagement requires collaborating on solutions rather than amplifying rural disillusionment for rhetorical effect.

The Impossible Balance: Governing Like a Tongue Among Thirty-Two Teeth

Navigating Structural Constraints: As an executive operating within an entrenched, decades-old administrative apparatus, AKD’s position resembles the delicate idiom of a tongue surrounded by thirty-two teeth—every move must be precise, measured, and strategic to avoid self-inflicted injury.

Resisting Institutional Inertia: The civil service, legal frameworks, and procedural red tape are designed to resist rapid change. Overcoming them requires persistent, methodical reform rather than destructive purges that could paralyze basic state functions.

The Bankruptcy of Alternatives: Why the Opposition Has No Credible Answer

A Spent Force: Should the opposition manage to claw its way back to power tomorrow, it possesses neither the moral authority nor the economic coherence to offer anything superior.

The Benchmark of Integrity: In a political landscape historically tainted by patronage and self-enrichment, an uncompromised leadership provides a priceless asset that transcends short-term policy missteps.

A Secured Future: The foundational integrity of the current administration guarantees that even difficult reforms are pursued with the singular objective of safeguarding the nation’s long-term prosperity.

Summary

The narrative that the NPP government has been “swallowed” by the system underestimates both the resilience of the administration and the maturity of the electorate. While rural anxiety is real and structural reform takes time, the government has successfully steered the economy away from the precipice, stabilized the national currency under an IMF framework, and mounted an unprecedented assault on corruption, the drug trade, and systemic fraud. Critics who focus exclusively on procedural delays ignore the monumental task of repairing 76 years of institutional decay in less than two years. Free from corruption and unswervingly committed to the populace, the current leadership continues to chart a steady, pragmatic course toward national recovery.

Conclusion

Governance is ultimately tested not by the eloquence of its critics, but by the courage of those willing to step into the arena and bear the heavy burdens of statecraft. President Dissanayake remains firmly in that arena, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people and the country, laying the unglamorous, essential foundations for a resilient and prosperous Sri Lanka.

*The author, among many, served as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia from 2006 to 2012 and was a Senior Consultant with the UNDP for 20 years. He was a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993). He can be reached via asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com