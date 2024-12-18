Can Philanthropy Bridge The Digital Disparities For Students In Rural Sri Lanka?

By Soraya M. Deen –

Philanthropy embodies the spirit of giving and community support, particularly in underserved regions. A remarkable example of this is the recent donation of a Hybrid Valmark Technology Center in a remote village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka, by David Rosell and the Valmark Corporation. This initiative has brought together modern technological resources, including a smart board and five computers to Presidents School (Agamethi Vidyalaya-Panapitiya, Kalutarao). The center hopes the technology will be instrumental in connecting students from President’s College to the broader global community.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by David Rosell, his daughter Sophie Rosell and Heather Ewing. David Rosell, a celebrated author hails from Bend Oregon, USA. Five years ago, he visited Sri Lanka with his daughter Sophie and was, “Captivated by the beauty and warmth of this extraordinary country,” he said.

The dedication ceremony showcased the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka, commencing with vibrant traditional drums and dances performed by the students. The procession was graced by the delightful smiles of schoolchildren, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and joy. The event’s significance was further underscored by the additional computer donated by philanthropist -Mrs. Anoma Fernando, amplifying the center’s capacity for educational enhancement.

The collaborative efforts of local school principals—AjanthaChanaka, Nadeesha Priyangika, and Prasanga Samarasinghe —alongside community organizers like Soraya Marikar Deen and Rev. Dr. Shanta Premawardena of the Omnia Institute, highlight the power of collective action in philanthropy.

The Omnia Institute for Contextual Leadership trains religious and civil society leaders, clergy and lay, women and men and young people to form Interfaith Peacemaker (IP) Teams. Omnia has trained over 6500 peacemakers in eight countries, including hundreds of them from Sri Lanka.

In addition, Dr. Chula Goonesekara’s guidance from LEADS Sri Lanka provided invaluable insights for sustainablity and perspectives on logistics. Also in attendance was Ajith Wickramaarachi, the Zonal Director for Kalutara and Harshana Peiris – Deputy Director (planning) Kalutara.

The day’s celebrations culminated in a delectable lunch prepared by parents, symbolizing community unity and gratitude for this transformative initiative. Such philanthropic endeavors illustrate the profound impact of generosity in fostering educational advancement and community resilience.

The message engraved in the plaque is a rallying call and reminder that, “The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.”

*Soraya M. Deen, Lawyer, activist, Community Organizer