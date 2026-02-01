Cancer Of Club Cricket

By Udara Soysa –

For years, Sri Lankan cricket has looked for easy villains. A captain is removed. A coach is replaced. A selector is blamed. Each failure produces a new face to absorb public anger, while the system that produced the failure remains untouched. The truth is less dramatic and far more uncomfortable: Sri Lankan cricket is not suffering from poor leadership at the top. It is decaying from within. The cancer is club cricket.

At the height of its powers, Sri Lanka mistook extraordinary individuals for proof of a healthy system. The era of Sangakkara, Jayawardene, Murali and Vaas created the illusion that the pipeline worked. It did not. Those players emerged despite the system, not because of it. When they retired, the collapse was immediate. A functioning structure does not fall apart the moment a golden generation exits. Sri Lanka’s did.

Today, Sri Lanka maintains more than two dozen first-class clubs, all nominally competing at the highest domestic level under Sri Lanka Cricket. Panadura, Kurunegala, Kalutara, Ragama, Badureliya, Ports Authority, service teams like Army, Police and Air Force — all operate alongside traditional Colombo clubs such as Bloomfield, Colts and Nondescripts. The question no one in authority is willing to answer is simple: does Sri Lanka genuinely have the talent base to sustain 25 to 30 elite teams? The evidence suggests it does not.

The result is dilution. Domestic cricket has become a factory for statistics rather than a furnace for resilience. Batting averages balloon on flat pitches against mediocre attacks. Bowlers collect wickets without consistently testing high-quality batsmen. Selectors, overwhelmed by volume, retreat into numbers because context is impossible to monitor. Players arrive at international level appearing accomplished, only to unravel when confronted with pace, pressure and precision.

Contrast this with Australia. Its entire first-class structure consists of six state teams. Six. Each state match is a trial by fire. There is nowhere to hide, no soft opposition, no comfort in familiarity. Failure has consequences. Selection is ruthless. Standards are enforced. Cricket Australia never pretended that elite sport could be democratic. Sri Lanka did — and paid the price.

Why, then, has reform never come? The answer lies in politics, not performance. In Sri Lanka, clubs are not merely cricketing institutions; they are electoral units. Each club carries voting power within Sri Lanka Cricket. More clubs mean more votes. More votes mean stronger political survival. Administrations have therefore expanded, not contracted, the domestic structure. Weak clubs are preserved. Relegation is avoided. Consolidation is treated as heresy. The system exists to sustain administrators, not excellence.

This is what former greats like Muttiah Muralitharan have alluded to when they say Sri Lankan cricket cannot be “fixed.” They are not speaking about technique or temperament alone. They are describing an ecosystem that rewards comfort, tolerates mediocrity and punishes reform. No captain, however gifted, can succeed inside it. No coach, however modern, can overhaul it from the boundary rope.

The damage is cumulative. Players drift through roles without clarity. Fitness becomes negotiable. Fielding standards slide because selection is rarely threatened. Losses trigger panic rather than planning. Wins produce false confidence. Each cycle leaves the team older, weaker and more uncertain than before.

Sri Lanka does not need another rebuild. It needs surgery. That means slashing the number of first-class clubs, centralising elite competition into a handful of genuinely competitive teams, and severing the link between club numbers and administrative power. It means accepting short-term pain for long-term survival.

Until that happens, Sri Lankan cricket will continue to treat symptoms while the disease spreads. The scorecards will change. The captains will change. The excuses will evolve. But the decline will remain — slow, predictable and entirely self-inflicted.