CID Names International Humanitarian Agency ‘Qatar Charity’ As A Terror Entity

In a bizarre turn of events in the case against Hejaaz Hizbullah, the Criminal Investigations Department yesterday informed the Fort Magistrates Court that ‘Qatar Charity’ was a terrorist entity and had funded the construction of a building in Putthalam.

Qatar Charity is the main charitable arm of the Qatar Government. As late as June 2020, the Qatar Charity embarked on a partnership with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) donating 2 Million USD to the agency.

The Charity works closely with the United Nations and the UNICEF among other international entities.

Counsel for Hizbullah yesterday pointed out that they are not aware of the veracity of the claim but that it was laughable that the CID had named a reputed international humanitarian agency as a Terror outfit in order to frame Hizbullah.

They said that ‘Qatar Charity’ works closely with the Sri Lankan government and had even during the Covid-19 pandemic worked with the Lankan embassy in Qatar in providing relief.

The Counsel said that the naming of ‘Qatar Charity’ as a terror entity was an absolute evidence that the entire case was a fabrication from the beginning. They said that the Criminal Investigations Department had forced young children into confessions after taking them alone without parents for 3 consecutive days – in order to frame the famed Human Rights Lawyer.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department had picked up 8 to 13 year children from low income families who were provided scholarships and forced them into confessions.

The Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake made orders after ‘confessions’ made to him in his chamber were leaked to the media the very night the confessions were made.

The Counsel told the court at the time that the CID had written the statements for the children and had leaked it to the media.

Magistrate Dissanayake also told open court that officers of the CID had attempted to show pictures to the children whilst in his chamber and he had to ‘chase them out’.

The Magistrate ordered an investigation as to how the confessions were leaked to the media.

The naming of Qatar Charity is seen as an escalation of attempts to frame Hizbullah. Qatar Charity has a registered office in Sri Lanka with staff employed none of whom have even been questioned or arrested, despite the CID naming it as a Terrorist outfit.