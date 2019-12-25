Condemn Saudi’s Travesty Of Justice

By Ameer Ali –
The most barbaric of murders ever committed in the history of journalism and shocked the civilized world was, when Saudi-born Jamal Khashoggi, an insider turned critic of Saudi regime, chopped into pieces inside the premises of Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and his dead body reported to have been dissolved in chemicals by a team of butchers especially dispatched to accomplish that barbarity by a member of the Saudi Royal household. Lies after lies were loaded through the media by Saudi regime to cover up the savagery. World could not be silenced. All international and independent investigations soon revealed that the master mind behind that heinous crime was none other than the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the so called visionary who wants to modernise the desert kingdom.
It was Donald Trump, before anybody else, who absolved the Prince of that murder, because to the President of America profits from selling weapons to killers are more precious than life of a truth-seeking journalist. Saudi largesse had successfully bought the support of the super power and muteness of its allies.
However, the world of journalists, civil rightists, academics and intellectuals, peace activists, justice seekers and every other civilised voices demanded the Prince to be brought to justice. Even the United Nations condemned the murder. But, in a mockery of a trial conducted in secret by Riyadh’s criminal court and stage managed by the royal palace, five of the accused were sentenced to death, three sent to prison to a total of 24 years without individual breakdown for each, and another three were found not guilty and released. The master mind was not even brought before the court.
Leaving aside the rest of the world for a moment, the question posing world Muslims is too agonising to ignore. How could the world of Muslims and the fifty-seven member countries of OIC go on tolerating Saudi Government’s barbaric excesses, and continue to accept the regime’s claim to be the guardian of the two holiest of mosques in Islam, to which millions every year go on pilgrimage, and fill the coffers of that regime? Wasn’t the Saudi regime that produced Bin Laden and the first batch of Muslim terrorists? Isn’t that same regime and on the order of the Crown Prince that is now killing tens of thousands and impoverishing millions of Yemenis, while at the same time washing off its hands from the cause of Palestine? Isn’t the same regime that wants to trade with Israel while wishing to destroy Iran, a proud contributor to Islamic civilization? Isn’t the same regime that coalesced with the US and sabotaged the 2011 Arab Spring in Egypt? In short, if the world of Islam has lost its pride and prestige in the international arena, especially after 1980, it is largely because of the Procrustean politics of the Wahhabi Saudi regime.
Why is the Sunni Muslim world leaders continuing to tolerate this intolerable regime? Because, the simple answer is that the US tolerates and befriends, and no Muslim leader would dare crossing the US line. President Roosevelt’s meeting with King Ibn Saud on 15 February 1945 on U.S.S. Quincy over Suez Canal began that “eternal friendship” between American weapons and Saudi oil. Today, it is the power of Saudi petrodollar that speaks loud and covers all the evils of that barbaric regime? Even the obedience of Saudi citizens is bought with petrodollars. Sooner the scientists and technologists help the world to switch completely to an affordable non-hydro-carbon energy source, all Arab oil kingdoms and sheikhdoms will collapse and natural environment will have a sigh of relief.
What should the Muslim world do now? At least it should start agitating to get the two holiest mosques removed from the jurisdiction of Saudi Government, and bring them under the management of a consortium of Muslim countries. What this regime has done to the mosque in Mecca and its historic surrounding is inexcusable by any measure. In the name of modernization, the rulers have destroyed its history and transformed that place from a spiritual enclave to a mega shopping centre for rich Muslims and tourists to display their ill-gotten wealth. Mecca has lost its pristine glory. It is fitting to quote in this context, a lament about Mecca by the Prophet (peace be upon him) himself, “O Mecca, I love thee more than the entire world, but thy sons will not let me live” (Shibli Nomani’s Sirat al Nabi and quoted by Ziauddin Sardar, Mecca: The Sacred City, London 2014, p. 47). The modern sons are gradually destroying even his memory. The removal of Mecca and Medina from Saudi government’s jurisdiction will knock out the hold Saudi regime has over the Sunni Islamic world at least. Which Muslim leader is going to bell the cat?
In the meantime, will Sri Lankan Muslim leaders including the mufti of ACJU join the International Human Rights Group and condemn Saudi travesty of justice in Khashoggi’s scandalous murder trial? It will be great if President Rajapaksa and or his Prime Minister raises the country’s concern about the trial with the Saudi Ambassador. After all, Saudi Arabia, through propagation of its ultraconservative religious ideology, has done more damage to Sri Lanka’s inter-religious harmony and tranquillity than any other foreign powers.
Latest comments
Amarasiri / December 25, 2019
Dr. Ameer Ali,
Part 1
Thanks for your article.
“ In short, if the world of Islam has lost its pride and prestige in the international arena, especially after 1980, it is largely because of the Procrustean politics of the Wahhabi Saudi regime.”
Q1. Is Wahhabi-Salafism and the ideology followed by its clones Islam or Iblis-ism or Satanisam? Wahhabis say it is Islam, while Islamic Sources say it is Iblis-ism, Satanisam , from the Horn of the Devil. The reference is given below. The question is why the this Islamic Source evidence is not widely distributed and informed among the Muslims that their religion was taken over by the Devil, Satan , Iblis Followers, including the two holy places? Wahhabi money? Wahhabi brainwashing? Wahhabi propaganda?
Hadith of Najd.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hadith_of_Najd
The Hadith of Najd is a hadith with several chains of narration about three geographical locations, one of which is prophesied to be the source of calamities. While all Sunni Muslims accept the group of hadith as authentic, the exact location of the area referred to as “Najd” is disputed.[according to whom, Wahhabis?) Possible locations listed are the areas around Yemen, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. The data clearly shows Wahhabi Saudi Arabia.
According to two narrations in Sahih Bukhari, Muhammad asks Allah to bless the areas of Bilad al-Sham (Syria) and Yemen. When his companions said “Our Najd as well,” he replied: “There will appear earthquakes and afflictions, and from there will come out the side of the head (e.g. horns) of Satan.” In a similar narration, Muhammad again asked Allah to bless the areas Medina, Mecca, Sham, and Yemen and, when asked specifically to bless Najd, repeated similar comments about there being earthquakes, trials, tribulations, and the horns of Satan.
/
Amarasiri / December 25, 2019
Dr. Ameer Ali,
Where is Najd? Where is the Horn of the Devil coming from. What does the Islamic Sources say?
https://youtu.be/wE2sSckKkRY
Saudi Arabia.
Your article gives additional circumstantial evidence, that Wahhabism is Satanic and is Islis-ism. The Wahhabi propaganda and money has bought the silence of the Muslims, especially the Ulama, who want to maintain their hegemony, including the ACJU.
217 years ago, on the Wahhabi infamy day, April 21, 1802, the Wahhabis sacked Karabala and killed 5,00O people.
On April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday. the Para-Sri Lankan Wahhabis who follow the Satanic Ideology, killed 250 People in the Land of Native Veddah Aethho
All this is circumstantial evidence, data in support of the hypothesis that the Wahhabi Salafis follow the Devil, the Firn if Satan.
/
Amarasiri / December 25, 2019
Dr. Ameer Ali,
Part 2
“Why is the Sunni Muslim world leaders continuing to tolerate this intolerable regime? Because, the simple answer is that the US tolerates and befriends, and no Muslim leader would dare crossing the US line. “
Saudi Arabia MBS, Mohamed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince, the caretaker of the two Holy Mosques? Blackmails, the Pakistanis.
Imran Kahn, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, was called in to Saudi Arabia by MBS and told to withdraw and not to attend the OIC KL summit because of Turkey and Iran.
Now, they are doing damage control.
First do the damage. Then control the damage.
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2124400/1-saudi-fm-land-pakistan-charm-offensive/?amp=1
Erdogan had ‘unveiled’ that Saudi Arabia threatened Pakistan to withdraw its financial assistance as well as to expel millions of its workers if it attended the gathering of Muslim leaders in Malaysian capital.
Saudis pressure forced Pakistan to skip KL summit: Erdogan
Following the Turkish newspaper report, Pakistan’s foreign office issued a brief statement saying that Islamabad did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur summit because time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries, regarding possible division in the Ummah.
Saudi Arabia however dismissed the claim as ‘baseless’ and insisted that its relationship with Pakistan is beyond the realm of threats. The Saudi Embassy in a statement had also clarified that Riyadh neither threatened nor stopped Islamabad from attending the KL summit.
/
chiv / December 25, 2019
Ameer Ali, I agree with your views and opinion on this, and as you can see I have been vociferous through out, on this matter. But remember there has been more than 40 or so Journalist killed in our Sorry Lanka, and I am sure some of murders , would have been much more barbaric and heinous than we think. Sadly there is no such international outcry or any investigations conducted as in Khashoggi,s case. The similarities have been the same (which I had mentioned else where) yet no end results what so ever. If at all the alleged suspects are provided with immunity by our own govt and rewarded further with position and power.
/
Chitra / December 25, 2019
This might give some insight into the troubling relationship between Trump, his son in law Kushner, and the killer Bin Laden:
“The new Democratic majority in Congress is unraveling the many ways that Donald Trump’s administration has been beholden to Saudi Arabia since its earliest days. In a report last month that got lost in the crush of other news, House Democrats detailed how top Trump administration officials, including Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, pushed to provide the Saudi government with technology to build nuclear power plants. That could put Saudi Arabia on the path to developing nuclear weapons, and further destabilize the Middle East.
Kushner’s role is particularly troubling because, as the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, he has cultivated and shored up the relationship between Trump and the ruthless Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The Kushner-Prince Mohammed friendship is at the heart of the US-Saudi relationship today, and it’s one reason that Trump has tried to shield the crown prince from blame for the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump and Kushner, both used to shady real estate deals, adapted quickly to Saudi Arabia’s system of patronage and clientelism: unwavering support from the Trump administration for the promise of weapons sales and other business deals.” The Guardian UK
Kushner is Bin Salman’s advisor, who has helped him deal with the PR after the brutal killing of Khashoggi, and supporting him. When the US Congress passed a resolution to stop supporting the war in Yemen, Trump refused to sign it into law. Those Riyals and the oil, are precious to many leaders and nations.
Sri Lankan Muslims better get smart about those Saudi’s, as they radicalize Muslims in many nations, and become a hazard to peace and living among non Muslims.
/