Why I Call Mahavamsa A Fiction?

By C.V. Wigneswaran –
This week I am answering several questions posed by a person who was annoyed that I called Mahāvaṃsa a fiction in my earlier Question for the Week series.
Question: You have stated that Mahāvaṃsa is only a fabrication written in Pali. On what facts and basis do you state so?
Answer: I did not say fabrication. It was a fiction written in Pali for the glorification of Buddhism. Mahanama at the end of every stanza says so. A historian will not say at the end of every stanza I do this for the glorification of a particular Religion or philosophy. His purpose was religious not writing history.
Question: Information and details provided in history and inscriptions found at many places of archaeological value and books on history and ancient events in Sri Lanka including India as well as other countries too, confirm contents in Mahāvaṃsa are exactly true and genuine. Then how do you call Mahāvaṃsa is only a fabrication in Pali.
Answer: Fabrication is a wrong word used by your good self. We sometimes write fiction with certain known information. Suppose I write a fictional short story that Mr. X was walking down Galle Road, Colpetty on a particular day, the latter information that there is a Galle Road in Colpetty might be true while Mr. X walking down Galle Road on that particular day would be fiction. Some information of historical value may have been included by Mahanama taking such information from traditional stories available at that time. Lots of journalists even today take existing facts and join them with their fancy stories and write articles giving the impression that their entire articles are genuine and true. I can identify such journalists if needed. In any event what contents of Mahāvaṃsa do you say are true and genuine? Once you tell me that, then I could answer your question more in detail.
Question: It was according to information and details given in Mahāvaṃsa that late King Ashoka the Emperor of India was recognized correctly and his period of reign decided upon. By these facts too, it is crystal clear that Mahāvaṃsa has an international recognition.
Answer: This is not true. The recognition of King Ashoka never came to pass only due to the existence of Mahāvaṃsa. You are insulting the Indians! The Ashokan Edicts were well known.
Question: There are many books written by foreigners about our country. Among those are many about our history. One book contains a report by Fa Hien as a keen observer of this country. But none of the books state about a Tamil Eelam.
Answer: There is no need to prove Thamil Eelam. It exists even now. Eelam is another name for Lanka, Ceylon, Serendip and so on. Since Sri Lanka exists Eelam also exists. Thamil Eelam is that part of Sri Lanka which has from pre Buddhistic times been Tamil speaking. That’s all. Eelam contains Tamil speaking Eelam and Sinhala speaking Eelam. The Sinhalese masses have been misinformed so far.
Question: Yalpaanam Vypawamalai is considered the oldest book written about the history of original Tamils. Information provided at the very beginning of that book tallies with information given in Mahawamsa to a great extent. At the beginning it states about King Wijaya just as mentioned in Mahawamsa too. What are your views on this issue.
Answer: Yalpaana Vypavamalai was not a book written by a Historian. He would have thought Mahāvaṃsa to have been true and referred to its contents. But within the last ten years or so, lots of evidence has come to light to show the existence of Tamils from pre Buddhistic times.
Professor Indrapala wrote his thesis for his Doctorate in the 1960s. They would not give him his Doctorate at the Ceylon University if he told the truth of the existence of Tamils prior to Chola occupation. So he said real cogent evidence of permanent settlements of Tamils was found only during the Chola occupation. My friend Lawyer S.L. Gunasekera went to town with Dr. Indrapala’s thesis Book. But what happened? Professor Indrapala wrote his subsequent Book in 2005 from Australia giving full details of Tamil occupation of Sri Lanka from pre Buddhistic times. Even our Sinhala Professors and respected Buddhist monks had been stultifying research to further their chauvinistic ends.
Question: Even in Tamil history book Yalpana Vypavamalai at the very beginning it states about the periods of reigns from King Wijaya to other kings who reigned in Sri Lanka exactly as stated in Mahāvaṃsa. This too clearly confirms Tamil history books have been written on facts and guidelines given in Mahāvaṃsa.
Answer: Yalpana Vypavamalai was not written by a Historian. He took for granted that Mahāvaṃsa contents were authentic history and must have written his book. That does not take away the fact that Mahāvaṃsa in fact was a fictional writing written for the glorification of Buddhism. Like S.L. Gunasekera taking Professor Indrapala’s first book to prove his Sinhala story you are taking Yalpana Vypawamalai, which is not a historical work, to prove your case. But the last ten years have brought ample proof of the antiquity of the Tamils in Sri Lanka. A very senior Professor of History said so recently at a public meeting.
Question: Although Yalpana Vypavamalai covers a long period of over 2400 years it contains details of 20 kings only. What are your views about this?
Answer: I do not have to comment any further about Yalpana Vypawamalai. If the author of Yalpana Vypawamalai lived today he would write a Book like Professor Indrapala disassociating himself with the contents of his earlier Book. You cannot keep truth hidden for a long time.
Question: It is stated in Yalpana Vypawamalai that the soil in the North was known as Weligoda (mound of sand) in the past. During this period a blind poet named Weeraruwan from India visited Sri Lanka. King Rajasinghe who was highly satisfied with the performance of his violin play, gifted him with a nindagam. Later their area was called Yalpanam which means violin player’s village. This proves clearly that Sinhalese people lived in North.
Answer: Utter rubbish! Sinhala words were coined for Tamil names and words within the past 100 years or so only. Now these coined words are used to say the coined Sinhala name existed centuries earlier. Manal Aru is a good example. Manal Aru was the name given in all official documents both before Independence and after until about 40 years ago. Then the Sinhala translation of Manal Aru viz. Weli Oya was inserted into Official documents. Now it is said Weli Oya was the Original name of the area and the Tamils took over and named it Manal Aru! You can check the Official documents during the British times and the early years after Independence. Lots of fraudulent acts of this nature had been taking place simply to portray that this Country was originally Sinhala and Buddhist. Even Mootha Sivan’s son Thevanai Nampiya Theesan has been changed to Devanampiya Tissa! There was no Sinhala Language at that time when Theesan was living.
Question: According to page 51 of the Yalpana Vypawamalai Sinhalese translation, it states all who professed Buddhism were Sinhalese people. Many Buddhists lived in the Kingdom of Jaffna. If it was so how do you say Tamil Buddhists lived in Jaffna in the past?
Answer: All Sinhalese may have been Buddhists. But all Buddhists were certainly not Sinhalese. Professor Sunil Ariaratne refers to Demala Bauddhayo in his Book under the same title. Please do not harp on Yalpana Vypawamalai again and again like my friend S.L. Gunasekera used to quote Professor Indrapala’s first book as his sole proof for his distorted view of History. I speak on the basis of the latest discoveries.
A discovery is where you are able to bring out something covered by removing the cover. The recent evidence regarding the Tamils have uncovered the wrong ideas propagated so far by some pseudo Sinhala Historians.
Question: Yalpana Vypawamalai states about the Aryachakrawarthy dynasty. Indian inscriptions state that. That dynasty was not Tamil. If it was so, how do you say original residents in Jaffna were Tamils and there was a Tamil Kingdom in Jaffna?
Answer: Aryachakrawarthis were Telugu Dravidians. They spoke Tamil when they were ruling here because Tamil was the language of communication at that time at the Royal Level. The Kandyan King signed in Tamil in 1815. He was an Aryachakrawarthi. Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Sinhalese were all Languages that came out of Tamil. Tamil and Pali helped to form Sinhala language. Surely I don’t have to prove to you that Sangiliyan the last King of Jaffna was a Tamil? Are you trying to say Jaffna Patnam was Sinhalese? How foolish of you! Sinhala language came into existence only 1300-1400 years ago. Before that there were no Sinhala language nor Sinhalese as a community. Mahāvaṃsa was in Pali. There was no Sinhalese when Mahāvaṃsa was written in the 5th Century AD. Sinhala came in the 6th or 7th Century AD. Further the recent DNA tests have confirmed Tamils and Sinhalese are from the same common origin.
I would therefore ask all my Sinhalese Brothers and Sisters to take cognizance of their common ancestry with us the Sri Lankan Tamils, grant us merger of North and East and include federalism in our constitution with a special unit within the North and East for the Tamil speaking Muslims so that the Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim brethren could hold hands together and move forward!
*Justice C.V. Wigneswaran – Former Chief Minister, Northern Province and Secretary General, Tamizh Makkal Kootanii
Some elements could be fiction at the same time,
there could be some truth also.
In these sorts of situations various interest groups tend to interprit it to substanciate their own naration.
My personal view is that we should not dwell too much on historical things but
concentrate on how we can work together for the progress of all Sri Lankans.
Irrespective of race creed , cast or social status.
All citizens should be treated with respect and dignity in return all citizens should work hard for the common good and be loyal to Sri Lanka.
A blog has this to say:
“Tamil
By order of appearance, Tamil would be considered the world’s oldest language as it is over 5,000 years old, having made its first appearance in 3,000 BC. The literature collection in Tamil, which is a classical language, is very vast. It is also varied. Tamil is very much a living language and thousands of newspapers are still published in the language.
It is believed that Tamil started around 2500 BC.
It is still widely spoken and an official language in Singapore, Sri Lanka. In India, first language speakers live in some 34 territories and states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Assam.
Several more languages could still make it to this list. Arabic, for example, came about 512 CE and is spoken in several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait and Jordan.
Lithuanian is another old language that has some similarity with Sanskrit. It is still spoken by more than three million people in Europe, Australia and Canada.
It is actually difficult to determine which languages are the oldest and several linguistic scholars lament the scarcity of evidence to make concrete conclusions”.
Those claim Srilanka as a Sinhala Nation and Buddhist Nation should explain why the “Mahawamse” was written in Pali, not Sinhala? Is it possible that the Sinhalese were born to the Lion father and a human mother? Why was there is a close link between the names of Kings and leaders of Srilanka to Tamil or Dravidian names and Sinhalese names such as Rajasingham and Ranasinghe, Theva nambiya Theesan and Deva nambiya Tisa, Bandaranayagam and Bandaranayaka.
The first king of Srilanka was King Viyaja who came to Srilanka from India. When he came here was he Sinhala? Many talk about Sinhala civilisation. What is that mean? Can someone explain what is meant by Sinhala civilisation? Is it different from human civilisation? Is it different from Lord Buddha’s teachings?
The only parts of the Mahavamsa that I believe are those that refer to the patricides, fratricides and murders committed by members of the Sinhalese royal families in order to usurp the throne and become king.
CVW,
… b’cos you want to provide blood-boiling topics to S/B racist so that they can keep MaRa/GoRa friendly media rolling! Other than that, all historians know what Mah Vansa is: It is not totally factual; nor is totally fictional!
C V Vigneswaran,
“Mahāvaṃsa was in Pali. There was no Sinhalese when Mahāvaṃsa was written in the 5th Century AD. Sinhala came in the 6th or 7th Century AD. Further the recent DNA tests have confirmed Tamils and Sinhalese are from the same common origin.”
Thanks for your well-articulated article in Question and Answer form, that clearly shows that Mahawamsa is fiction with some history thrown in, from Deepawamsa and Katta Katha (folk tales), written as a religious text , for the glorification of Buddhism, based on the lies and imaginations of Para-Monk Mahanama in Pali, the available language at that time.
Now the Para-Sinhala, mean IQ 79, believes that Mahawamsa is fact based, not imagination based. They are brainwashed from a very young age, at school, at the temple and at home. Even imbecile academics are promoting that.
Modern mitochondrial DNA genetics studies and testing have clearly shown that the Sinhala and Tamils are Paras, Paradeshis, foreigners, in the land of Native Veddah Aethho, and that their Para-Homeland is Southern and Eastern India.
There is no genetics proof of the Mahawamsa claim that the Sinhala originate from lions. However, still many low IQ Sinhala believes in that nonsense, along with the nonsense in the fictional work, as it is Buddhism. One Western researchers said that Mahawamsa is based on lies and imaginations of Monk Mahanama, who was trying to protect the Monk hegemony.
One Para-Sinhala “Academic “ from the Archeology Dept of Kalaniya University, is distorting data to fit into his hypothesis that the Sinhala are the original natives, in the land of Native Veddah Aethho. Somebody need to show him the molecular genetics data as well as the two works of Dr. Indrapala and politics of it.
Even the Para-Sinhala Prof. Sarathchandra, produced a play, Sinhabahu, based on lies and imaginations of the Monk.
Can’t be a man more stupid than this nut.
Dear Justice C.V. Wigneswaran,
.
You talk sense, even though you are old. Day by day we get older, but you certainly are not senile.
.
Common ancestry for both of us, I grant, and I’m certainly willing to hold hands with you and march forward to a better tomorrow.
.
I have no objection per se for the merger of the Northern and Eastern Provinces, or for Federalism. However, in the light of these having become emotionally charged words used by you dirty politicians (now that’s a bit controversial isn’t it, calling all you politicians dishonest and corrupt! I don’t know, I’m not a guy who is ever likely to vote for you!), I think it best for you to talk of such things.
.
Never mind. Let that be for now. What we really need is not to know whom we voted for, but to treat all humans as worthy of respect.
.
At this moment, I don’t have any great respect for Dhiloraj Canagasabey, Christopher Balraj, Dushantha Rodrigo, Steven Tambimuttu, and a few others. That is with reason. I suppose you know Ven. Philip Nesakumar. Right now I have some respect for him.
.
By the way, I usually call myself “Sinhala_Man”. I know that sounds a bit racist. Tell me, over all, do you think that I’m a racist?
.
Can someone count how many “might”s “may”s “but”s “don’t have to”s and “no need to prove”s are there…??
C.V. Wigneswaran can take this same article with very few alterations to Australia and claim native Australians are Tamil.
He is correct once when he says “”But within the last ten years or so”” – Of course you all were trying to fabricate history last 10 or 15 years.
Tamil Kingdoms did exist.
So did Tamil Kings of the Aryacakrawarthy Dynasty.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tamilakam
The Mahavamsa has been the cause of the present day Ethnic problem in Srilanka.
The Dutugemunu -Elara episode has been craftily projected by Monk Mahanama as a Sinhala-Tamil conflict even though two Generals who fought alongside with Dutugemunu, Sena and Guttika were in fact Tamils.
The Mahavamsa in the earlier records refers to Elara as a Just King. A FEW CENTURIES LATER HE IS REFERRED TO AS A JUST TAMIL KING: Note the Tamil part. Later on he is simply referred to as a Tamil King.
We need to examine a Historians mind set to place events in the proper perspective.
This is in line with Manal Aru becoming Weli-Oya and Pattipalai Aru becoming Gal-oya!
The country needs a new History to move forward.
