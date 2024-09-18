Conscience At The Polls: A Forgotten Tool To Guide Our Future

By Gamini T Pandikorala –

Why explore the concept of conscience now, on the verge of a presidential election? Though volumes have been written, and it has been the subject of deep discussions by psychologists, researchers, and religions, there’s an urgency to revisit it. The idea of “conscience” often carries moral implications and is typically viewed as an inner sense of integrity. Properly harnessed, conscience—this inner integrity itself—can help anyone attain the highest state of mind, alongside its other functions like providing the ability to discern right from wrong. It equips any healthy individual to monitor, evaluate, and control their actions.

However, no one has emphasized conscience as a Birthright Tool for integrity—a tool that allows a person, when turned inward, to strive for 100% honesty. The global neglect of this understanding has led to a widespread belief that absolute integrity is beyond human reach—a myth perpetuated and developed by weak and greedy minds, which are common human weaknesses. Yet, when viewed as a tool, conscience reveals immense power.

While this subject deserves endless exploration, research, and writing, I will keep it brief due to the urgency voters face in the upcoming presidential election. Lengthy discussions do not mean there is no right answer. We may sense what’s correct, but when we attempt to express it, the message can become impure—altered by human desires, biases, and inherent language limitations. If you grasp the essence of this concept, you will nurture it within your mind laboratory, where you constantly experiment with the conscience.

Here, I deliver a political message: The difficulty of aligning the mind with external elements, especially when interacting with fellow humans, requires reflection. Using this tool during the election is as crucial as following the election commissioner’s instructions on how to vote.

There are many tools to unlock human potential, but none are as valuable without recognizing your own birthright tool: your conscience. Ramona, a discerning reader, called it the Fitbit for Conscience, indicating her deep understanding of the concept. As she, or anyone, starts using this tool, they may sense it as their inner Fitbit or even a Holter Monitor for the conscience.

With this awareness, anyone can navigate conflicts, thoughts, and actions with clarity. You may read books, consult coaches, or engage in philosophical discussions, but the best insights will come within from your own conscience. You’ll learn to handle any situation wisely, including making decisions in the presidential election. If the candidate you vote for turns out to be a poor leader, do not worry—your conscience will guide your next steps. With this tool, you can create even more valuable strategies.

“If you use a blade alone without a handle, its effectiveness is limited. Dishonest people may still wield it for personal gain through unethical means. However, a person guided by their conscience will attach a handle to the blade, transforming it into a strong tool that can be used with ease and integrity to achieve abundant, honest success. For far too long, human conscience has not been recognized as a tool for inner integrity.

Ramoana’s critique concluded with a firm acknowledgment, perceiving conscience as a tool shaped by pure judgment. Her use of the term ‘Fitbit’ to describe conscience as a tool—whether or not she was aware of the actual fitness device—was a brilliant choice that could inspire any logical thinker.

Both Sri Lankan and American citizens can rely on this tool to guide their voting decisions. And if the election results in an unfavorable candidate, trust that your birthright tool—your conscience—will guide you toward the next course of action. It can always be supplemented with modern tools like mindfulness, emotional intelligence, or even the latest AHSAII tool. When you make decisions grounded in conscience, celebrate them. Just as doctors experience relief when they make honest, unbiased decisions despite surgical setbacks, you too will find that same sense of relief and clarity within your ‘mental lab.

Good luck with your presidential election decisions!

*The writer is a retired state-sector banker whose career was shaped by a research-oriented approach to work. His career reflections, both with superiors, subordinates, and customers, have earned him the self-description of an Ethnographic Manager. He holds an M.A. in Development Studies and Public Policy from the Open University of Sri Lanka.