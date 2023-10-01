Diplomatic Controversy Unfolds As Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Faces Backlash Over Comments On Canada

By Bumei A Gaffoor –

A recent diplomatic dispute has emerged, focusing on Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry, and his remarks concerning Canada. Sabry’s statements have ignited criticism, with many questioning his diplomatic acumen. This controversy revolves around his response to allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India, which Sabry contends are irrelevant to Sri Lanka.

Sabry’s criticism of Trudeau was forceful, accusing the Canadian leader of making audacious claims without offering substantial evidence. He exacerbated the situation by drawing parallels between Canada’s historical accusations against Sri Lanka, particularly the disputed claim of genocide, and vehemently denying the occurrence of such events. Sabry went even further by questioning Trudeau’s recent association with an individual linked to the Nazis, implying hypocrisy on the part of the Canadian leader.

Critics argue that Ali Sabry should draw lessons from his diplomatic predecessors when dealing with intricate international issues. Canada’s significant role as a provider of humanitarian aid and financial assistance to Sri Lanka is a fact that should not be underestimated. Canada’s consistent advocacy for minority rights and its willingness to exert pressure on Sri Lanka regarding human rights issues when necessary should be acknowledged.

Sabry’s statements are not only considered unhelpful but also poorly thought-out, potentially jeopardizing the positive image and reputation Sri Lanka has painstakingly built on the global stage. In the aftermath of this controversy, many diplomats are calling on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned diplomat with a strong track record in foreign policy, to reconsider Sabry’s position as Foreign Minister and distance the government from Sabry’s controversial remarks.

In conclusion, Ali Sabry’s recent comments about Canada have ignited a heated debate and raised doubts about his diplomatic abilities. Sri Lanka’s longstanding relationship with Canada, founded on humanitarian assistance and a shared commitment to minority rights, must not be undermined by impulsive and ill-considered statements. As this diplomatic episode unfolds, President Ranil should conduct a comprehensive review of Sabry’s position and address the controversy openly, thereby reaffirming Sri Lanka’s unwavering commitment to fostering robust and respectful international relationships.