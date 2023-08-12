Do You Think The Enmity Between The Sinhalese & The Tamils Will Ever End & Amity?

By C.V. Wigneswaran –
A Journalist asked me; You have been a Judge of the Supreme Court covering the entire Island. Your sons are married to Sinhalese. You were CM of NP. Now you are MP for Jaffna. Do you think the enmity between the Sinhalese and the Tamils will ever end and amity and peace will dawn on this Island?
My response was; As a Judge who had settled hundreds of cases I am pretty sure the Sinhala -Tamil enmity as you call it is not deep rooted. It is a created enmity. The culprits have been the politicians. Most Sinhala politicians at the start in the early part of the 20th century, were born Christians. Their forefathers had imbibed the Western way of life. With Independence they had to make the transition from being Brown Sahibs to so called Nationalist Leaders. Buddhism, the National Dress and mouthing Anti Tamil sentiments gave them the necessary tools to make the transition. Most of them ostensibly converted to Buddhism or simply shed their Christian background, donned the so called National Dress and paid lip service to Sinhala language and Buddhism in order to ensure sufficient Sinhala votes from their constituents in a changed atmosphere where the British had consented to give Independence to the Island.
A person like SWRD Bandaranaike who had openly canvassed for federalism for the IsIand in 1926 on return from Oxford, had brought in the Sinhala Only Act in 1956. Why? Because he had to fight against the villainy of D.S. Senanayake who overlooked SWRD’s claim to seniority and made his son Dudley as the Prime Minister. Dudley after sometime resigned and Sir John Kotelawala became Prime Minister. To beat Kotelawala at the general elections, SWRD asked for the support of the pancha maha balavegaya in return for the making of Sinhala as the only State language. The Buddhist clergy, Ayurvedic Physicians, Teachers, Farmers and Workers all rallied round to make SWRD win the general election in 1956 and he was therefore forced to grant their request to make Sinhala the only Official State Language. Actually the Sinhala language was ill equipped to take over as the official State language having come into existence only in the 6th and 7th Centuries AD. But the Sinhalese borrowed a lot from Hindi and other languages. When Professor Malalasekera was Ceylonese High Commissioner in India, he searched and compiled many Hindi and Sanskrit technical terms to be used in our official glossaries after adopting them into the Sinhala language. Professor’s son Indra and I were classmates at Royal. I got this information through him.
Sinhala music and dance forms received their inspiration from North Indian States and States other than Tamil Nadu in the South. My sitar master at the Chitrasena School of Music and Dance had his degree in music from the Bathkande University.
The Russian ballet forms too inspired Sinhala dance and drama.
Thus the Sinhala language and its fine arts are recent and largely borrowed.
What is interesting is that ethnically too they are somewhat hybrid! They are Dravidians speaking a language owing its origins to Tamil and Pali. Recent DNA tests have identified the Sinhalese to be Dravidians. Until about 6th century AD the lingua franca of the Island of Sri Lanka was Prakrit. Buddhism ushered in a new language taking its roots from Tamil, Prakrit and Pali around the 6th Century AD. Prior to 6th century AD there was no Sinhala language nor Sinhalese Race. The Mahawansa, the Choolawansa and the Atta Katha all were written in the Pali language. There is no reference to the Sinhalese language nor race in any of these old texts. The Sinhalese were born with the birth of the Sinhala language.
Thus there was no Sinhala language before 6th Century AD. The first inscription found in Sinhala is dated 7th Century AD. The first Sinhala Grammar book came out in the 13th Century AD.
The theories of Aryans coming to Sri Lanka from abroad have been banished from our history books since that theory is no more valid! So ethnically the Sinhalese and the Tamils are not different. It was a political conspiracy hatched by the Sinhalese Politicians in the early part of the 20th Century which brought about schism between the Sinhalese and Tamil speaking people. The linguistic differences within the same race have been accentuated.
When this is realised the chances of continuing with the created animosity between the two linguistic groups would slowly diminish.
But for that we must have a genuine impartial ancient history of our Country to be caused to be written. This could be done by the Government with aid from the UNESCO. Indian and International historians too must be included in the Committee working on this project.
Lots of genuine historical facts need to be brought out in these books on history.
For example,
1. that the Tamil language is the oldest language spoken in this Island.
2. Buddhism was introduced initially among the Tamils and there were considerable number of Buddhists among the Tamils living throughout the Country. Mahawansa refers to thirty odd Tamil Chieftains being overcome by Dushta Kamini (in the present Eastern Province) during his journey towards Anuradhapura from the South. There is no reference to any Sinhala Kings or Chieftains. In fact, Dushta Kamini was a Buddhist Tamil while Ellalan the King in Anuradhapura was a Saivaite Tamil. There were no Sinhalese born yet!
3. That the Sinhala language is very recent. It was a mixture of Tamil and Pali.
4. DNA tests have confirmed that the present day Sinhalese are Dravidians.
5. Even in recent times during the coronation of Don Juan Dharmapala, Tamils from Madurai were brought here and they mixed with the Sinhalese and call themselves Sinhalese today.
If these truths are brought out officially by the Historians both local and International the chances of the Sinhalese shedding their false beliefs and willing to grant federalism to the North East would improve. Only the granting of true federalism, more relevantly confederalism, would solve the problems of the North East Tamils permanently and give way to peace, reconciliation and amity.
Justice C.V.Wigneswaran M.P.
paragon / August 12, 2023
MR.VICKEE What you are telling has been spoken in parliament from 1948 by SJV SELVANAYGAM AMITHALINGAM AND SIVASITHAMPARAM AND Few others.The singala educated and well mannered guys knows the truth and reality but they mind their own business and have allowed uneducated thugs to lead them in politics especially after 1965.in DUDLY’S 1965 GOVERNMENT only had 15-16 cabinet ministers and more than 5-6 tamil speaking permanent secretary’s including AUTHER RATNAVEL .IN 1972 SRIMAVO-COLVIN New .constitution made it to bring outsiders to srilanaka administrative service and they were responsible for creating a wide between singalays-tamils division in government service.THIS ANTI-TAMIL CANCER IN THE MIND OF SINGALAYAS CAN NOT BE ERASED EVEN IF LORD BUDDA BORN IN SRILANAKA AGAIN.-JAYWEEWA
SJ / August 12, 2023
“A person like SWRD Bandaranaike who had openly canvassed for federalism for the IsIand in 1926 on return from Oxford, had brought in the Sinhala Only Act in 1956.”
Too much credit is given to SWRDB for his federal idea.
Leonard Woolf was the only one whose proposal of a federal structure showed some understanding of the national question.
SWRDB’s proposal was about power sharing by three elite groups, namely the Kandyan Sinhalese, Low Country Sinhalese and Tamils of the north and east. The Muslims and Hill Country Tamils do not enter his sums.
The time of his proposal was still one in which leaders were maneuvering and manipulating to secure crumbs of political influence falling from the colonial dining table.
‘Sinhala Only’ was a cynical move by one who spoke in that language only to the domestics. The bill could have been presented without the ‘only’ to be less offensive to speakers of Tamil and less frightening to those who spoke English at home.
The Tamil elite were quite happy to have English going on as official language, and their interest in Tamil was only a counter to Sinhala in top spot.
The next generation of leaders, educated in Tamil, faced issues other than language, which were at the root of the communal conflict. That also brought into play the national identity of the Muslims and later that of the Hill Country Tamils.
While standardisation seemed to unite the N&E Tamils, the District Quota scheme opened new wounds of intra-Tamil rivalry even within what was the Jaffna District.
*
I will stop here as I doubt if Mr CVW can imagine national politics beyond the Sinhala-Tamil conflict.
Sinhala_Man / August 12, 2023
Dear Wiggy,
All that you say is true, and yet there is enmity.
Sadly it looks as though it will never end.
Getting out history right may be the key. It’s not the academic history that is lacking; I think that Professor Indrapala’s History is wonderful – judging by reviews that I have seen. It is not available. Can’t it be re-printed and made available at a reasonable price?
Much more important would be for the State Education Department to re-do the way that History is taught in all schools. That is what this humbug President whom we have ought to get done instead of talking about implementing the 13th Amendment to divide us further.
What can you do – for a start? Tell Ranil Wickremasinghe clearly that althougb you want devolution of power you are not willing to accept it from him and his corrupt supporters in Parliament.
Panini Edirisinhe of Bandarawela (NIC 483111444V).
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / August 12, 2023
There is nothing wrong in what C.V.Wigneswaran says. He is absolutely correct. Every one should accept the fact that Buddhism was introduced in Sri Lanka after King Devanampiyatissa’s period. But Devanampiya Tissa’s father was one Periya Sivan, was a Hindu. Some stupid politicians like Gammanpila and others are falsely making statements that Ravana was a Sinhalese when he was born in the village of Noida in Uttara Pradesh. If they allege that he was a Sinhalese, how is it that he was described as a strong devotee of Lord Shiva. If that is so, why should the Archeological Department ear marks some Hindu temples and begin to construct Buddhist Vihares. Moreover, the Sinhalese are under the impression that Buddhism was in existence in North Sri Lanka, just because there are bo-trees around Hindu temples. Do the Buddhist monks know that Lord Ganesha was found seated under the bo-trees, long before Lord Buddha meditated under the bo-tree. On the other hand, more Sinhalese are also seen at Lord Vinayagar’s temple at the junction of IBC Road & Marine Drive, when they heard that VISA can be obtained easily & other problems can be solved after worshipping him. He is known as VISA Vinayagar.
Tony / August 12, 2023
What a load of lies!
