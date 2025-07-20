Documentary On Lasantha Wickrematunge Released

A documentary on the life and legacy of Lasantha Wickrematunge, the renowned media legend and human rights icon, was released yesterday. The film, directed by K. Sanjeewa, sheds light on Wickrematunge’s courageous journalism and tragic assassination in 2009 that shook the nation.

The documentary on Lasantha Wickrematunge’s life and legacy features insightful interviews with Wickrematunge’s brother, Lal Wickrematunge, his ex wife, Raine Wickrematunge, and Frederica Jansz, who worked closely with him at The Sunday Leader. The documentary explores their experiences and perspectives on Wickrematunge’s courageous work, as well as interviews with politicians who worked closely with Wickrematunge. Jansz’s own narration is a testament to the risks and challenges faced by journalists in Sri Lanka. Interviews with other journalists and politicians provide a well-rounded view of Wickrematunge’s tremendous influence on Sri Lankan media and politics.

And Then They Came for Me is available for streaming on SL Vlog.