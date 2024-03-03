Electricity, Costs, Options Needs & Priorities

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

It is beyond dispute that reliable, adequate, cheap and clean generation of electrical power is a pre-requisite for national development, especially through Direct Foreign investment (FDI). Per capita energy use is sometimes also regarded as a measure of “development”. Despite the claims that Sri Lanka’s coverage of electric power availability, is impressive, there are other matters that are evidently not so. Unfortunately, several aspects of the power picture are in deficit, and may even serve to support or conceal, the seamier side (inefficiency or corruption).

Source

The sun is really our only source of power. Its supply is ample and practically infinite. It is calculated that if all of our planet is in receipt, the daily amount of solar energy entering is some 200,000 times the total power currently generated. It is also true that, the further we move along the chain of steps, starting from first entry and ending in capture, the less efficient the process becomes. This means that in real value, solar energy is the most, and coal and oil the least efficient. This fact should dominate energy plans and projections.

Future Plans

Sri Lanka aims to increase its renewable energy supplies to 70% by 2030 and reach Carbon Zero by 2050. However, our energy sector predictions have been so seemingly off the mark, that some skepticism is justified.

The energy sector is confusing mostly because of the numerous calculation units employed. Some of them are – Joules, mega-joules, terajoules, million tons oil equivalent, barrel equivalent, megawatt hours, gigawatts, terawatts, British Thermal units and so on. This leads not only to confusion, but also to easy obfuscation and concealment of misdeeds and corruption.

One is shocked by recent revelations that certain criteria (eg. Generation and Transmission costs), have been seriously inflated to justify recent increases of consumer tariffs. Some sectors claim that electricity charges can be reduced by as much as 34% if operational profits are calculated correctly.

One can certainly commend the authorities for the claimed 98% electrical power connectivity island wide, which is possibly the highest for South Asia. However, the frequency of interruptions and breakdowns are crippling for industries. Many potential industrial investors would consider this as a serious negative.

Frequent and long power interruptions, are usually attributed to droughts and reduced water storage levels in reservoirs. Gifted with abundant rainfall and a network of ancient tanks, frequent droughts and floods are pointers to poor water management.

The fact that neglect of silt removal from large tanks results in reduced storage capacities, calls for effective remedial actions. It is probable that the accumulated silt is rich in eroded plant nutrients. During times of drought, tank beds lie exposed. If the silt is of value as fertilizer, it may still be feasible to permit supervised free removal by private transporters, at zero cost to the State.

Often we see droughts and floods, virtually following one another with distressing frequency. One result is the shameful compulsion for creating a “Ministry of Disaster Management,” whose substantive function seems to be to dole out “Flood and Drought relief”. It may be a Freudian Slip, that the label is Disaster “Management,” rather than “Prevention.” This suggests that these disasters are inevitable, and thus can only be “managed.” This would then justify the setting up of a separate Ministry in perpetuity, for this purpose.

The other entity that operates in this sector is the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), which displays a remarkable alacrity and concern, by its readiness in moving to “purchase” power from private (often offshore) suppliers. Truly, the cat is among the pigeons. Also, “It is an ill wind that blows nobody any good”.

“Unbundling” the power sector

Presently, power generation, transmission, maintenance, billing and revenue collection are all centralized in the CEB. From time to time, proposals have been made to distribute the present multitude of functions entrusted to the CEB. The major re-organizations impact the generation and transmission sectors. The changes have been far from unanimous, and Trade Unions have vigorously opposed such moves.

The main sources of electricity generation are Hydro- and Thermal (Oil and Coal) adding up equally to about 98%. The minor providers are Solar (Photovoltaic) and wind. Geo-thermal and Biological sources have received limited support, despite the potential. Currently, of total electricity supplies, some 40% are from renewables and slightly more from non-renewables (diesel and coal). The ambitious expectation of 70% renewables by 2030, will require a genuine and concerted efforts, hitherto lacking, to promote solar, wind and bio-energy. Hydropower is said to have reached its limits. Periodic focus on a nuclear option, is inappropriate for several reasons – mainly on grounds of safety. Although firewood ( dendro-thermal ), to energize turbines, has been shown to be a feasible option, it has received very little serious attention.

Use of biofuel (Glyricidia wood) in furnaces, powering steam turbines, have been shown to be practicable at a sizeable coir production factory. The Engineer- Innovator, the Late Dr. Ray Wijewardena, calculated that a managed 150- hectare Gliricidia plantation, could meet the power needs of a town the size of Kalutara.

If small scale installations are encouraged, very considerable savings, in particular by way of reduced transmission costs, would follow. The already available “net metering facility”, permits the operation of small scale generation units such as rooftop solar, mini-hydro and small wind turbines, for integration into the National Grid. It is difficult to see why so little enthusiasm has been shown towards renewable, organic matter based units (such as biogas and wood fuel operated turbine generators), have received less attention, than even the highly questionable nuclear option.

While electric power considerations have attracted attention, the vast number who still cook by firewood, seem neglected. An enlightened forestry sector, based more on public participation, rather than exclusion, and the old estate practice of maintaining “Wood Lots,” may prove to be progressive changes.

Frequent reference is made to the fact that in India, power needs for farming, are provided at State cost and has contributed substantially to increased productivity. One notes that small solar panels with sensors, fixed onto lamp posts, provide adequate lighting for walking tracks in Colombo.

In summary, if we are to achieve power supply adequacy, reliability and environment friendliness, approaches from several angles are needed. Domestic rooftop solar panels should be encouraged. Small generation units (mini hydro, wind turbine) to feed the central grid, are an attractive option. In computations of relative unit costs, transmission costs must also be considered.

Installed options for biofuel should be extended and integrated into future plans. Dedicated areas to supply needed firewood, should also figure. Adequate, reliable and fairly priced electricity are essential to attract FDI’s, crucial for economic recovery.