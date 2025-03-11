“Far Sighted Voters Needed”

By Jehan Perera –
It was three years ago that the Aragalaya people’s movement in Sri Lanka hit the international headlines. The world watched a celebration of democracy on the streets of Colombo as tens of thousands of people of all ages and communities gathered to demand a change of government. The Aragalaya showed that people have the power, and agency, to make governments at the time of elections and also break governments on the streets through non-violent mass protest. This is a very powerful message that other countries in the region, particularly Bangladesh and Pakistan in the South Asian region, have taken to heart from the example of Sri Lanka’s Aragalaya. It calls for adopting ‘systems thinking’ in which there is understanding of the interconnectedness of complex issues and working across different sectors and levels that address root causes rather than just the symptoms.
Democracy means that power is with the people and they do not surrender it to the government to become inert and let the government do as it wants especially if it is harming the national interest. This also calls for collaboration across sectors including, political parties, businesses, NGOs and community groups to create a collective effort towards change as it did during the Aragalaya. The government that the Aragalaya protest movement overthrew through street power was one that had been elected by a massive 2/3 majority that was unprecedented in the country under the proportional electoral system. It also had more than three years of its term remaining. But when it became clear that it was jeopardizing the national interest rather than furthering it, and inflicted calamitous economic collapse, the people’s power became unstoppable.
A similar situation arose in Bangladesh a year ago when the government of Sheikh Hasina decided to have a quota that favoured her ruling party’s supporters in the provision of scarce government jobs to the people. In the midst of economic hardship, this became a provocation to the people of Bangladesh. They saw the corruption and sense of entitlement in those who were ruling the country, just as the Sri Lankan people had seen in their own country two years earlier. This policy sparked massive student-led protests, with young people taking to the streets to demand equitable opportunities and an end to nepotistic practices. They followed the Sri Lankan example that they had seen on the television and social media to overthrow a government that had won the last election but was not delivering the results it had promised.
Constitutional Process
Despite similarities, there are also major differences between Bangladesh and Sri Lankan uprisings. In Sri Lanka, the protest movement achieved its task with only a minimal loss of life. In Bangladesh, the people mobilized against the government which had become like a dictatorship and which used a high level of violence in trying to suppress the protests. In Sri Lanka, the transition process was the constitutionally mandated one and also took place non-violently. When President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe succeeded him as the acting president pending a vote in parliament which he won. President Wickremesinghe selected his cabinet of ministers and governed until his presidential term ended. A new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake was elected at the presidential elections which were the most peaceful elections in the country’s history.
In Bangladesh, the fleeing abroad of Prime Minister Hasina was not followed by parliament electing a new prime minister. Instead, the President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed an interim government headed by NGO leader Muhammad Yunus. The question in Bangladesh is how long will this interim government continue to govern the country without elections. The mainstream political parties, including that of the deposed prime minister, are calling for early elections. However, the leaders of the protest movement that overthrew the government on the streets and who experienced a high level of violence do not wish elections to be held at this time. They call for a transitional justice process in which the truth of what happened is ascertained and those who used violence against the people are held accountable.
By way of contrast, in Sri Lanka, which went through a legal and constitutional process to achieve its change of government there is little or no demand for transitional justice processes against those who held office at the time of the Aragalaya protests. Even those against whom there are allegations of human rights violations and corruptions are permitted to freely contest the elections. But they were thoroughly defeated and the people elected a new NPP government with a 2/3 majority in parliament, any of whom are new to politics and have no association with those who governed the country in the past. This is both a strength and a weakness. It is a strength in that the members of the new government are idealistic and sincere in their efforts to improve the life of the people. But their present non-consultative and self-reliant approach can lead to erroneous decisions such as to centrally appoint a majority of council members who are of Sinhalese ethnicity to Eastern University which has a majority of Tamil faculty and students.
Unresolved Problems
The problem for the new government is that they inherited a country with massive unresolved problems, including the unresolved ethnic conflict which requires both sensitivity and consultations to resolve. The most pressing problem by any measure is the economic problem in which 25 percent of the population have fallen below the poverty line which is double the percentage that existed three years ago. Despite the appearance of high end consumer spending, the gap between the rich and poor has increased significantly. The day to day life of most people is how to survive economically. The former government put the main burden of repaying the foreign debts and balancing the budget on the poorer sections of the population while sparing those at the upper end, who are expected to be engines of the economy. The new government has to change this inequity but it has little leeway to do so, because the government’s treasury has been emptied by the misdeeds of the past.
Despite having a 2/3 majority in parliament, the government is hamstrung by its lack of economic resources and the recalcitrance of the prevailing system that continues to be steeped in the ways of the past. President Dissanayake has been forthright about this when he addressed parliament during the budget debate. He said, “the country has been transformed into a shadow criminal state. While we see a functioning police force, military, political authority and judiciary on the surface, beneath this structure exists an armed underworld with ties to law enforcement, security forces and legal professionals. This shadow state must be dismantled. There are two approaches to dealing with this issue: either aligning with the criminal underworld or decisively eliminating it. Unlike previous administrations, which coexisted with organized crime, the NPP-led government is determined to eradicate it entirely.”
Sri Lanka’s new government has committed to holding local government elections within two months unlike Bangladesh’s protest leaders, who demand that transitional justice and accountability for past crimes take precedence over elections. This decision aligns with constitutional mandates and upholds a Supreme Court ruling that the previous government had ignored. However, holding elections so soon after a major political shift poses risks. The new government has yet to deliver on key promises—bringing economic relief to struggling families and prosecuting those responsible for corruption. It needs to also address burning ethnic and religious grievances such as the building of Buddhist religious sites where there are no members of that community living there. If voters lose patience, political instability could return. The people need to be farsighted when they make their decision to vote. As citizens they need to recognise that systemic change takes time.
Latest comments
chiv / March 11, 2025
Alert, this article is reproduced on today’s digital Island, titled ” Government needs to explain it’s slow pace “. Note the difference in language. Lanka’s fake media plays these kind of games 24 /7, for their political survival. The article ends with caution,
stating, ” if voters lose patience, political instability could return. The people need to be farsighted, when they make their decision to vote. As citizen they need to recognize that systemic change takes time “.
JP has provided the answer at the end, but The Island, twisted it to make it, an accusatory question “govt need to explain it’s slow pace”.
/
whywhy / March 11, 2025
chiv ,
” Lanka’s fake media plays these kind of games 24/7 , for their political
survival . ” Spot on . Media , Politics , Religion , Education and
whatever else are all fake in the country leading to Cultural , Moral and
economic bankruptcy . How can such a country take informed decisions
let alone voting ? People have been misled that Voting , Freedom of Speech
And Religion are the only elements in Democracy . People have the freedom
to find out what else Democracy Can Do To Them . Starting from how Apes
evolved to Vote and live off better .
/
nimal fernando / March 13, 2025
We shouldn’t be afraid to face the truth ……. wherever it may take us …….
–
The JVP and LTTE have killed in utterly foolish and unspeakable ways: they were terrorists sworn to a cause – violent overthrow of the government or blast their way to freedom.
–
Governments (especially democratically elected) are sworn to protect their citizens: not to arbitrarily kill (most times sadistically) citizens as they please ……….. for their own political ends ……
–
The JVP and the LTTE were killers: not sadistic killers.
–
The two people in the photograph, Ranil and Gota, are killers: sadistic killers ………. while making a great public display of being great devout Buddhists.
–
Things/thoughts need deeper scrutiny …… more than just taking everything at face value …….
/
whywhy / March 13, 2025
n f ,
You got a green from me .
/
chiv / March 13, 2025
WW, absolutely right. Nothing to add.
/
whywhy / March 13, 2025
A green and an Appreciation .
/
Native Vedda / March 12, 2025
Jehan Perera
–
“Far Sighted Voters Needed”
–
Not really, voters should be educated, who should be taught to make informed choices, ……………….., racist like Wimal, Champika, Gota, Shavendra, Kamala, …. should be banned from contesting or voting in the elections.
–
Saffronistas should be banned from campaigning or commenting on particular candidate of party or candidates.
–
Asgiria not only supported Gota but also praised Fascism in 2019.
–
All religious institutions and its leaders should stop involving themselves in politics.
–
nimal fernando where are you?
The Country Need You!
/
Native Vedda / March 12, 2025
desperate silly silva typed elsewhere
–
“the master of small things ! I meant “over take ” !
Taking over China will be the end of Indians !”
–
Indians do not have to take over China as long as they are able to feed Sri Lanka and protect the island from itself and 33.333% of Chinese population follow the awakened one (Buddha was born in India).
–
Bodhidharma, an Indian (Tamil) prince who became a monk, is said to have founded Shaolin kung fu and introduced Chan Buddhism to China.
–
Are the Hindians that stupid to take over China?
Leave it to Japanese.
–
You know almost all the Sri Lankans (Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, ..SJ) want China to concur and rule India, hoping for a massive Indo/China conflict.
/
deepthi silva / March 12, 2025
I say Vedda I meant “over take” not ” take over” ! Both SJ ( Solid joke) and you jumped on this error ! I corrected it .
The points you try to score says a lot about you .
So these Tamils are good in Karate too ! The chosen race !
Vedda must be the odd man out ! He is so low grade.
/
Native Vedda / March 12, 2025
deepthi desperate silly silva
–
“The points you try to score says a lot about you .”
–
Thanks a lot.
–
“So these Tamils are good in Karate too ! The chosen race !”
–
Not sure, however Bodhidharma introduced kung fu to China. Sure Champika Ranawake may have claimed Bodhidharma was a Sinhalese prince.
–
“Vedda must be the odd man out ! “
–
It is true.
/
deepthi silva / March 13, 2025
Vedda ,I also like your South Indian movies , hilarious.
Says much about your particular mind set. So hyper .
About this Karate guy, is this accepted by the Chinese too ?
Will you accept the story of Emperor Asoka’s son bringing Buddhism to Ceylon ?
Would have been headline news in the Anuradhapura Daily News that day !
/
deepthi silva / March 13, 2025
Vedda you reproduced my ‘odd man out” part , but left out ” he is so low grade”
Why ? If you are reproducing my comments should you not reproduce the whole part?
Integrity, integrity!
/
Native Vedda / March 13, 2025
deepthi desperate silly silva
–
Couldn’t you come up with intelligent questions or queries?
Lot of us in this forum are bored.
Our nimal fernando has stopped writing provocative comments and raising questions anymore.
/
Rajash / March 11, 2025
You can partly blame the voters , but given the choice ,they have to elect what they think is the best.
Take USA for example Trump and Harris is the best both Republicans and Democrats could offer.
Take UK Keir and Rishi is the best Conservatives and Labour could offer. Now they have Kemi and Kier
Modi vs Rahul in India
its the same all over the world
/
whywhy / March 12, 2025
Rajash ,
There’s an issue in comparing the developed with the developing .
U S A and U K have enough strength to sustain testing times while
most of the developing ones can not do it more than a couple of
months and especially in times like Covid and Bankruptcy . I think
U K provided extra cost of living allowances to its vulnerable public
to manage post Covid economic conditions up until last year . What
did our public get ? And U K didn’t call in the Army to handle Covid
situation . What did we do ? Channa Jayasumana maintains that he
was opposed to the decision of cremating Muslim Covid deaths and
it was the pressure from the Army to do so . It was clearly Revenge
time on Muslims by Racists . So , we can not compare everything with
countries like U S A and U K . Public there far more informed and quite
safe .
/
Rajash / March 12, 2025
whywhy – in the UK and USA …many people connected to politicians became millionaires ..on the back of covid.
Many people exploited the covid hand out and made lots of money.
/
whywhy / March 13, 2025
n f ,
You got a green from me .
/
whywhy / March 13, 2025
Rajash ,
My whole point here is ” People are empowered by their Govts ” to
catch and punish wrong doing . As long as people don’t feel what
you say really happened or affected them , end of it . But here in our
country , we are saturated with it and made powerless and such
practices are an epidemic . That is the difference .
/
Ajith / March 11, 2025
“It calls for adopting ‘systems thinking’ in which there is understanding of the interconnectedness of complex issues and working across different sectors and levels that address root causes rather than just the symptoms.”
It appears that NPP government is trying to imitate that they are trying to solve the root causes but in fact, they do not talk about the real root cause for all the symptoms that country gone through over the decades. As the author pointed out, the building of illegal Buddhist Temple in the lands of the people by the military and Buddhist Monks in 2019. Why cannot this government tell the Buddhist Monks and Military Heads it is illegal and they should be punished for misusing the power?
/
Ajith / March 11, 2025
“The people need to be farsighted when they make their decision to vote. As citizens they need to recognise that systemic change takes time.”
This is important for Tamils of North East to vote in the Sri Lankan future elections. At the moment Tamil speaking people who are majority in the provinces are very confused their Tamil political leaders. The majority of Tamil speaking people should understand that their existence as majority in the North East Provinces is a necessity of their identity. It is sad that Tamil speaking political parties in the north east do not understand the threat of losing the majority. In the Past the regimes focused on dividing the Tamil speaking people. Now even within Tamil and Muslim Political parties are divided by the Sinhalese governments. This gives an opportunity to the Sinhalese governments to divert the Tamils votes. Unless they realise this truth, the existence of Tamil speaking people in this island be questionable?
/
SJ / March 11, 2025
“Now even within Tamil and Muslim Political parties are divided by the Sinhalese governments.”
That is a laugh!
When did they ever need help to self destruct?
/
nimal fernando / March 12, 2025
“Far Sighted”
–
–
Where good ol’ Jehan likes to be short-sighted …….. by necessity not choice …….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYU94UYpmME
–
Now, who believes our Lacille ……… or Native’s Ranil?
–
–
Native, you know everything about Mao, Sirimavo, Gundu ………. sure, you know all about Reginald Sylvester Vincent Fernando, too! …….. Who the hell is he?
–
Now, please don’t do a Sinhala_Man and hide!! :)))
–
–
“Kirihāmi Monday, 09 December 2024 06:22 PM
–
A good explanation, sir! Please provide one about the Batalanda commission report as well. There’s one particular incident many would like to know about. That’s about an individual named Reginald Sylvestor Vincent Fernando and your relationship with him. He died suddenly when giving witness statements at a particular hearing. Please come out transparently about that as well. Thank you, sir.”
/
Native Vedda / March 12, 2025
nimal fernando
–
“……………….. you know all about Reginald Sylvester Vincent Fernando, too! …….. Who the hell is he?” …”
–
Please refer to “Batalanda Torture Camp & Investigative Journalism” by Nandana weerarathne and the link is:
https://nandanaweeraarathne.substack.com/p/batalanda-torture-camp-and-investigative
–
/
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Native,
I found this in the substack Document that you referenced “The Commission made confidential the testimony of this young Vincent, whom Ranil had forcibly had a sexual partner with”
Can anyone explain this?
Best regards
/
old codger / March 12, 2025
LS,
It is common knowledge that Ranil is not quite straight. This young fellow was probably one of his liaisons. The English syntax in the document isn’t great.
That said, it is natural that a JVP government will investigate crimes against JVP members. But those who were around at the time know that the JVP itself committed many atrocities. Will the government investigate those too?
/
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello OC,
“But those who were around at the time know that the JVP itself committed many atrocities. Will the government investigate those too?”.
I would hope so, if they don’t they will be just as Guilty at covering up these Atrocities. My Brother in Law has told me quite a bit of what happened that he personally witnessed. I am sure Leelagemalli could also add his own experiences.
Best regards
/
SJ / March 13, 2025
LS, oc
As with the LTTE, killers from the JVP had mostly been killed off ages ago.
I doubt if the current leadership has anyone who was associated with killings or torture or their ordering.
The only concern could be the blackening of some names upheld as heroes.
/
Native Vedda / March 13, 2025
old codger
–
“Will the government investigate those too?”
–
The sitting government has the habit of forgetting and forgiving all kind of crimes.
–
I have been demanding in this forum as well as elsewhere to have an investigation for the period from 5th April 1971 to July 2022 based on the principles of South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
–
I know our friend nimal fernando would oppose it because he would not want the commission to investigate LTTE committed crimes.
–
The Tamil diaspora and Tamil Nationalists would vehemently oppose it along with nimal fernando, so would the Sinhala/Buddhist so called supporters of the Sinhala/Buddhist armed forces, which include former JVP members who joined the armed forces in order to escape the wrath of death squads under Premadasa Udugampola, Fonseka, Gota, ……. Janaka Perera, …… Muthalif , Thoradeniya, Ronnie, …………………………………… …
Please refer to former lance corporal Indrananda de Silva:
WIJEWEERA’S LAST HOURS
https://www.lankaweb.com/news/items/2015/08/12/wijeweeras-last-hours/
–
If this is how the armed forces and crooks treated Rohana (a born racist but its a different story) imagine how armed forces would have treated JVP carders and LTTE, and both Tamil and Sinhala speaking innocent people.
–
/
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
OC and LS,
.
Not a single person here or outside is curious about AKD’s secret life. He is said to have had a sexual relationship with his mother’s sister.
–
There are speculations in the air in Sri Lanka, for some reason, they are buried under the carpet.
Why does a man who came to power promising transparency, not reveal at least more about his current wife? Does he have a son or is his son Kasun the son of his wife who was married to a soldier at the time. Why on earth are people interested in the personal details of leaders? The wife of the current French President is said to be 25 years or more older than him. It seems that not a single person in Europe criticizes it. He is said to favor older women over peers. As for smearing, in our region, they are busy with that alone. Why is that?
/
nimal fernando / March 13, 2025
Thanks for the link, Native.
/
Douglas / March 12, 2025
“Far Sighted Voters Needed”. That is not all.
Look at the “Facial Expressions” of the two leaders in the picture. Aren’t you all happy that those two leaders—Ranil W and Gota (in the picture attached to the article)—have finally realized that ” Far-sighted Leaders Are Needed”?
Also shows how regretful they are. Too late!
/
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
Dear Readers, please open your eyes !
–
Alas, Douglas, the NPP expert, seems unaware that the images shown above were randomly selected by CT. What a shame! He limited himself to comparing them to form his own opinion. So what else does it say about the man’s psyche?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0e7fBSY4oY&t=428s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XiYrc5uQo4
–
This is the behavior of a man who is said to have served the state and now in retirement.. Do you realize how despicable these high-ranking NPP supporters have become?
–
As of today, AKD, alias Thambuththegama-Chethiya (standing naked), has lost control of his government, not to mention national security. For the first time in this country, a female doctor was allegedly raped in Anurapura. day before yestreday… AKD-led groups constantly blamed previous governments, yet this bastard’s government has broken all records of a weaker government.
…while another dog-like TUITION TRADER named Yoshita Herriarachchi (also with a fake doctorate) allegedly beat his students by calling them to his podium… Everything collapses… What would happen to the male student’s self-esteem after such a public incident?
I think, as with the university ragging, JVP activists disguised as NPP acted today with the permission of the stupid people of this country. This is nothing more than a consequence or a curse for having committed harakiri themselves. God bless Sri Lanka!
/