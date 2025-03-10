Social Decay & The Need To Rectify & Renew: Where Did We Go Wrong?

By Siri Gamage –
During the recent State ceremony held to present the award to the Chief Sangha Nayaka of Sri Amarapura Nikaya, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reiterated the three main challenges facing the country. They are 1) economic development 2) changing the political culture and 3) reforming and purification of the decadent society. He stated that the first two are the government’s responsibility, the third one requires the support of all in society, especially the Sangha institution. He also mentioned that the challenges cannot be met only by imposing rules. But to reform the society rule of law that applies to everyone equally is important. When the new government came to power, mini kingdoms had been created by those with power, wealth or underworld connections. Economic system had been constructed in a way that the benefits did not trickle down to the common man. Society cannot be transformed into one that provides benefits to all cannot be accomplished only by laws. Cultural traditions, values and norms, rituals, etc also play a significant role. These ideas show a deep and critical understanding about the bigger challenge facing the society by the President. In particular, the social decay and decadence dawned on society over the past decades. The root cause of the problem according to the President is the craving for money at the expense of everything else. Human interactions and the basis of these like empathy for the other have seen a deterioration. Relations between parents and children, teachers and students even have become nominal. An artificial (atopa)set of values have replaced the ones which had been nurtured over the centuries. Actually, such values are exhibitionist rather than real. He emphasised the cardinal humanistic and liberatory value of Buddhism also.
The fact that the President reiterates the decay in society even when the previous rulers implemented various policies to develop the country is an important matter. It brings into question the economic model adopted by the ruling class since 1977 following the path adopted by some South East Asian countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and later Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. Did we lose the plot in giving priority to the economic development -a dependent kind- while not addressing the social problems that emerged in the process? Was there an organic relationship between the new economy, polity and culture or did “a deep state” emerged linking the economy and polity in unsavoury ways benefiting the mini kingdoms that the President referred to?
For a long time, sociologists and anthropologists in the country especially since the 60s, the author included, had been discussing the need for modernity following western ideals, science and technology and the discoveries and inventions. There was debate about whether we can follow and adopt western scripts for development without adapting them to fit the local conditions especially cultural traditions. Thus, much research effort was devoted to examine how the cultural traditions in the country work to stifle modernisation attempts -especially the policies of the government. Some research focused on new settlements organised with irrigated water. Others focused on traditional villages in the South, Central and North Central provinces. S.J Thambiah published an article or a book about the breakdown of village society called Disintegrating village. Others studied the land tenure, marriage and kinship, religion and morality, as well as rituals. Underlying theme was that the traditional social institutions were seen as obstacles to create so-called development or social change according to the assumptions of modernity and modernisation. To address various problems in society such as poverty, suicide, unemployment, lack of income, and finally the breakdown of village society due to the embracing of modern values through education, media and government policy, it was emphasised that we need to embrace Western modernity and modernisation with necessary changes. In fact, later some social scientists from the global south argued that a different kind of modernity emerged in countries of the global south.
While some sociologists and anthropologists concentrated on such subjects, another brand of sociologists and anthropologists emerged pointing out the so-called modernity and modern society being created in Asian societies was indeed a dependent one. Economy thus created was also a dependent one on former imperial centres of power such as Britain, France, Germany, Spain and later USA. One such sociologist was late Newton Gunasinghe who created Institute of workers and Peasants based in Kandy. His training was from Institute of Development studies in the UK which adopted a critical perspective to development. During my time at Peradeniya in the 70s and 80s, Newton provided intellectual direction for a different kind of development sociology through public lectures, publications and other means. At the department of Sociology also several academics obtained postgraduate qualifications with knowledge and analytical skills in exposing the nature of dependent economy. Economists like S.B de Silva also provided further inputs. To some extent the publications by Sarath Amunugama also reflected the need for an economic model based on our indigenous values and traditions.
Some sociologists and anthropologists focused on the nature of class society and how the emerging middle class embraced western modernist values, attitudes and orientations almost imitatively at the expense of traditional values and attitudes. On the part of international agencies also it was a core strategy to train and brain wash leaders in society including in the university sector about the superior status of western knowledge and ways of doing compared to the traditional ones. For such activities there were a range of scholarships and funding available. Publications by Susantha Goonatillake highlight the way such activities contributed to the maintenance of a dependent society and economy though his work was viewed as heretic by the academic establishment in faculties of arts and social sciences at the time. Even the social scientists that examined class structure, relations and conflict limited their studies to gaining qualifications from western institutions rather than creating a brand of future intellectuals capable of independent thought and analysis with applicational value to the government decision making and society at large. The gulf between government authorities making policy decisions and university academics not aligned with a ruling party also contributed to this unfortunate outcome.
Dependency on western ways of knowing and doing was not limited to international relations between the government and international agencies on one hand and the universities and international centres of research and teching on the other. As the decades went by and the deep state took root with a corresponding faulty political culture, a system of dependency developed inside the country as well. The hierarchical system of control by formal and informal institutions, practices contributed to this leaving the average citizens who relied on the system helpless. Some referred to this trend as internal colonisation. The system of patronage relations that made the backbone of the system cut across class stratification or lines. For the political leadership this system proved more beneficial to maintain and exercise power than any notion of class distinctions. There was a study of Mirissa, a fishing village in the southern part of Lanka by Anderson who highlighted the existence of a patron client system of relations at the village level. However, there was no serious study about how this expanded into the national and provincial levels since the 70s?
Generally speaking social scientists in Lanka’s universities had been engaged in teaching Western theories and concepts, perspectives and methods of research almost by translation without adding any creative modifications. They have also been considering themselves as a breed of academics who are different from those teaching and researching humanities subjects like language, civilisation, history, art, music, religion, and literature. Segregation of disciplines into departments also created a gulf between academic staff members pursuing research on a discipline without examining the benefits of inter disciplinary or integrative teaching and research. Cross fertilisation potential of disciplines was never their interest. Until today, in the faculties of arts and humanities this system continues. Knowledge for the sake of knowledge seems to be the adopted motto rather than any utility of knowledge for social and economic change. This approach has to change.
The university training with a critical analytical orientation did not transfer into the establishment policy making via the Central Bank. Establishment economists and sociologists followed the international prescriptions aided by the political leadership. As much needed funding and technical know-how for lifting he economy from its poverty levels came from international agencies like the World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank and various bilateral aid agencies, economists and social scientists working for the government naturally paid much attention to such avenues in the policy making and project design. The social and economic decay coupled with the flawed political culture mentioned by the President imply a serious intellectual failure in the soceity, especially from the perspective of higher education institutions which failed to develop a critique of the dependent economy on one hand and the way forward on the other. Unfortunately, this failure continues.
If there is to be any educational reforms in coming years, the authorities need to give serious attention to the role of Universities and other higher education institutions including those entrusted with policy decisions to be conversant with the new developments in development thinking away from the western prescriptions and the economists and social scientists who perpetuate the same instead of prescriptions for a renewed economy based on the country’s traditional values and norms. Social scientists have a major responsibility to absorb the new thinking and prescriptions coming from postcolonial and decolonial intellectuals from the global south including the need to enhance south-south dialogue and cooperation. Ideas for sustainable economy and independent society can be harnessed from their literature. Writings by authors like Said Farid Alatas, Walter Mignolo, Sujata Patel, Julian Go and Bhambra, can be useful in this regard.
Nathan / March 11, 2025
The decadence of our society is linked to what our past Heads had seeded, or conceded.
Anura doesn’t deviate even a wee bit.
Religion ought to be left for the soul only.
hanchopancha / March 11, 2025
Nathan. JVP is a product of that DECADANCE. AKD does not have the social chemistry to oppose it. In the annals of history of the Ceylon/Srilankan Parliament there had never been to 2/3 capacity by nincompoops. They should go home after handing the reins over to IMF. They are sticking to what IMF says to the letter.
old codger / March 13, 2025
“Dependency on western ways of knowing and doing was not limited to international relations between the government and international agencies on one hand and the universities and international centres of research and teching on the other.”
The author, though living in Australia, seems to believe that life in Sri Lanka in the past was some sort of Paradise. It wasn’t.
We should look at other Asian countries, such as Japan, which went from feudal backwater to superpower in a single generation. China did the same in recent times.
“The opening up of Japan not only consisted of the ports being opened for trade, but also began the process of merging members of the different societies together. Examples of this include western teachers and advisors immigrating to Japan and also Japanese nationals moving to western countries for education purposes. All these things in turn played a part in expanding the people of Japan’s knowledge on western customs, technology and institutions”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meiji_Restoration
We should not promote obscurantist notions as an alternative to real progess.
Naman / March 11, 2025
“ reforming and purification of the decadent society”
This is the most important issue facing our country. Did not the majority race’s obsession of subjugating the minorities lead to the economic collapse?
It’s sad to see the educated ones belonging to the majority race are not willing for the Tamil Speaking Citizens of SL to thrive & to live peacefully. Huge presence of the defence officials in both north and east is not conducive for TSC. Perpetuating the sufferings of the minority should cease and the budget allocated to TSC regions should be substantial after years of neglect. I still don’t see a CHANGE in the mind set of the Singhalese
nimal fernando / March 11, 2025
Ranil proudly said to Mehdi Hasan “I am a Buddhist.”
chiv / March 11, 2025
Almost a decade ago, responding to a Sociologist and Anthropologist articles,
I said Lanka (system) is now a dysfunctional, failed nation”.
Not many agreed and few got offended.
Jit / March 12, 2025
Chiv, leading journalist Victor Ivan said the same thing plus ” country will be bankrupt soon..” in 2019 I guess, quoting diminishing dollar reserves. We all know he was right.
Douglas / March 11, 2025
Dear nf – “Please tell me who I am”.
Who knows better than you?
I know the basic principle in Buddha’s teaching is – “Know who you are”.
If all religions taught this and helped people “Know Who You Are,” this world would be a better place.
nimal fernando / March 12, 2025
Doug,
–
Can you answer the simple questions,
–
Is Ranil a Buddhist?
–
If so, what makes him a Buddhist?
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
nimal fernando, good question. Ranil’s uncle was a bishop in the Anglican church but Ranil said he was a Buddhist to catch votes for politics. His rejection of God has brought on him a punishment leading to hell unless he repents, which I doubt as he has even been to an Anglican service at Westminster Abbey, in London, and still not seen the true light, though seeing King Charles only.
Jit / March 12, 2025
Yes, a namesake ‘Buddhist’
Douglas / March 12, 2025
Dear nf: “Is Ranil a Buddhist?” – He has assessed and says he is a Buddhist. “What makes him a Buddhist”? He knows it best.
Let me take you to history. Remember Rev. Thalduwe Somarama, who was found guilty of gunning down SWRD and sentenced to the gallows. On the day of hanging, he said: ” I am no more a Buddhist and I want to be converted to Christianity”. So, Somarama, a Christian, was hanged and he was clothed as an ordinary man. That was called “Self Assessment”- from a Buddhist to a Christian.
Who knows – History repeats – some say. Others would say – Karma Follows like the Hoof of the Horse. Yours to decide.
nimal fernando / March 13, 2025
Why does a man has to say “I am a Buddhist?”
–
Isn’t overt public display of “worship/devotion” (and all the rest of it,) nothing more than just to create a public image of oneself …….. for political and other advantages?
–
The society is in constant evolution …….. changing people/society comes from changing minds ………… to closely examine widely held unexamined beliefs …….
–
A good Buddhist, practicing Buddha’s teachings, doesn’t have to wear his/her Buddhism on his sleeve …….
–
People would just know if one is a good Buddhist or not.
–
–
I want to say some things to Sinhala_Man ……. for wearing his English on his sleeve.
–
But he decides to run away and hide …….. bury his head in the sand ……… little does he know his ass is exposed ……..
old codger / March 13, 2025
Douglas,
Somarama was baptised in prison by an Anglican priest. That is what made him a Christian. The underlying reason was that he didn’t want to disgrace the Sangha. But that is hypocritical, because he had already committed murder while wearing a “cheevara”. Being in prison, like Gnanasara, is bad enough. I don’t know why people show respect to such clergy.
https://dbsjeyaraj.com/dbsj/?p=79639
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
OC,
–
What happened to “CLEAN SRILANKA” and “Punarudaya”? Pre-election rhetorics promised to do all that within 6-months term. : aiyyoooooo ?
Now it is being said that not even 1% of the GDP has been allocated for education, even FUTA and other protests raised about 6%… What happened to Harini, who thinks she is like “the late Princess Diana”.
.
Why are they busy with Ranil’s batalanda without making the slightest effort to perform one of their great miracles? What happened to our wise gentleman from Bandarawela? He should give us a thousand answers to the question of why the Prime Minister has become a comic character. She has been tamed by JVP thugs like Bimal Ratananayake. How many more days will AKD be able to keep the rubber ball under the water surface? THe days where Bimal or the like will have to be hanged by their balls is nearing… is not that so ?
Oh my God, the stupid promoters of Unawatuna and Bandarawela misled by tricking the easy prey, but today, even simple things like keeping the police service under their control have become a big thing to them…. . What a disgrace?
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
Douglas, Christians too know, whose they are.
/
Jit / March 12, 2025
Yes most of the time (we think) we know who we are. But there is a catch! Our brains always give us only the ‘good’ part of us, so we always feel that ‘I am a good person’. Our brains don’t show much of our bad and evil sides to us. The malice in us, cruelty, jealousy that surely have done at least one damage to others in our lives? We might have robbed, cheated, swindled other people’s money or assets too….there are heaps of similar evil feelings common to humans. But do we really brand ourselves bad? I doubt it. There are poles apart views in Christianity and Buddhism re- this. A Christian priest would tell a person who committed any of those evil things, to go to a church, confess and get absolved. But Buddha preached that you can never get away with a wrongdoing once committed and it will come after you as karma. Yet modern Buddhists, after doing rituals at Kelaniya temple believe that all sins they did since they were born are all gone! I do not know what other religions say on this but in the end, the answer to the question ‘who are you’ is very much factored by the religion one belongs to.
davidthegood / March 13, 2025
Jit, Buddha was right to say that all wrong doing will come after you as karma. Who created this new ritualistic Buddhism in Kelaniya Temple. We know that Buddharakitha in Kelaniya Temple was a legally judged murderer for life.
Peradeniya Critical Tradition / March 13, 2025
There are many types of Buddhists in Lanka. 1) nominal or in the name only by birth. 2)practicing buddhists but ritualistically 3) Those who follow Buddhist doctrine/philosophy for self liberation 4) those who have altruistic compassion and serve the community selflessly while practicing Buddhist way for liberation to achieve nibbana. This there is a broad spectrum. Being a Buddhist by the rulers for the demonstration effect and securing and maintaining power is totally another category
Leonard Jayawardena / March 11, 2025
Author:
“If there is to be any educational reforms in coming years, the authorities need to give serious attention to the role of Universities and other higher education institutions including those entrusted with policy decisions to be conversant with the new developments in development thinking away from the western prescriptions and the economists and social scientists who perpetuate the same instead of prescriptions for a renewed economy based on the country’s traditional values and norms.”
This somewhat convoluted sentence seems to start and end in a different way.
Also the words “give serious attention to the role of Universities…to be conversant with” do not make sense. Substituting “importance” for “role” will make better sense.
But that may be just nitpicking and my main grouse with this author is that in countless articles he has harped on the same theme ad nauseum but never have I ever seen him give specifics, which is very frustrating. That is, if the western way on this or that policy is not right, how specifically should we in “the global south” do it or modify the western way, so that it accords with our “traditional values and norms,” which are specifically such and such?
Lester / March 11, 2025
“There was debate about whether we can follow and adopt western scripts for development without adapting them to fit the local conditions especially cultural traditions.”
Yes, Sri Lanka can. There is no caste or class among the majority community, unlike in India. Buddhism is quite liberal and does not endorse any kind of radical ideology.
The divisions we see in the country are mostly economic and were created by the colonialists for the purposes of governance.
Sri Lanka is not perfect, but at least its medical graduates are not of the low-caliber reservation and rapist type produced by India. With a medical degree from Sri Lanka, one can work at any Western hospital. It is remarkable that the education system can still do this, despite decades of civil war.
old codger / March 11, 2025
“There is no caste or class among the majority community, unlike in India. Buddhism is quite liberal and does not endorse any kind of radical ideology.”
Why not ask your pal Ruchira?
“Ruchira / July 11, 2024
They are suffering from a severe case of casteism. Since this presentatin has been made by a non-Govigama caste person and funds to realisation of which therefore may channelled to a good extent through non- govigama caste individuals, these jokers are dying of envy and hatred. In their efforts to sabotahe this they have made Sri Lanka essentially lawless.”
old codger / March 11, 2025
“Sri Lanka is not perfect, but at least its medical graduates are not of the low-caliber reservation and rapist type …”
So unfortunate that a doctor was raped in the Anuradhapura Hospital today.
“With a medical degree from Sri Lanka, one can work at any Western hospital….”
Ah yes, particularly the doctor who raped his patient and threw her off the top floor of the Negombo Hospital.
Another one: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3FEnkTLqkc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link (doctor arrested for raping patient)
“A female doctor has been arrested on charges of having allegedly stolen dry rations worth Rs. 5000 from a supermarket.
According to media reports, the Kiribathgoda Police arrested the doctor in Makola on Monday (Aug 19).”
Yeah right, our doctors can outdo anyone else.
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
old codger, your sick mind is visible again, even as your Allah allows several women, for the insatiable appetites of one man.
/
old codger / March 12, 2025
DTG,
For an alleged Christian, you seem fascinated with other people’s women. Are you jealous?
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
old codger, you will never know the truth till it is too late. Feel sorry for you.
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello OC,
I think DTG should read Robert Burn’s Poem “Holy Willie’s Prayer”.
Willie is a Pillar of the Church and lets everyone know –
–
“Yet I am here, a chosen sample,
To shew Thy grace is great and ample:
I’m here, a pillar o’ Thy temple
Strong as a rock,
A guide, a ruler and example
To a’ Thy flock.—”.
Later on he confesses his sins of the Flesh,
–
“O Lord—yestreen—thou kens—wi’ Meg—
Thy pardon I sincerely beg!
O may ’t ne’er be a living plague,
To my dishonor!
And I’ll ne’er lift a lawless leg
Again upon her.—”
There are more like Meg, but you can read them here –
https://www.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk/poem/holy-willies-prayer/
Hypocrisy amongst the Godly goes back a long way, long before Burns brought it to our youthful attention.
Best regards
SJ / March 12, 2025
“DTG should read Robert Burn’s Poem “
LS, that is a tall order.
He is not allowed by AMG to read anything that makes sense.
davidthegood / March 13, 2025
SJ, wrong thoughts again which will send you to hell at death.
Lester / March 12, 2025
davidthegood,
Did you see that the Alawites in Syria asked Israel to protect them from the Sunni animals? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6K38WEvJSg. This is unprecedented. People like “Scot” are talking about “genocide” in Gaza, but now we can see the truth. Israel should get rid of the ISIS butchers who now control Syria and allow the Palestinians to live there. All problems solved.
Lester / March 12, 2025
davidthegood,
By the way, I was referring to the behavior of doctors who go abroad. The man from the slum is terrible at inference. As far as I know, doctors trained in SL do not go overseas and abuse patients. But on the YT, there are horror stories of Indian docs.
old codger / March 13, 2025
“As far as I know, doctors trained in SL do not go overseas and abuse patients. “
As far as the Nutless Liar of Eluvankulam knows, no.
But the facts are different.:
https://lankasara.com/news/sri-lankan-doctor-sentenced-australia/
.
https://www.dailytimes.lk/sl-doctor-in-australia-banned-from-practice-after-sexual-assaults-on-patients/
.
https://www.dailymirror.lk/print/front-page/SL-doctor-guilty-of-sex-assault-in-Australia/238-169234
.
That’s just Australia. Pants downagain. Why do you bother wearing pants anyway?
By the way, the incidence of rape is six times higher in Sri Lanka than in India. So much for our 2500 year old culture with full rights for women.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/compare/India/Sri-Lanka/Crime
old codger / March 12, 2025
Another highly skilled local doctor:
https://www.dailymirror.lk/breaking-news/Arrest-perpetrators-responsible-for-Baby-Hamdans-death/108-304128
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
OC,
How come our IQ genius continues to waste arguments based on ChatGPT information, while many men in the country live after being raped and otherwise sexually assaulted?
I think he should be asexual… right? Even teenagers would beat him on a simple topic.
old codger / March 13, 2025
LM,
He is a troll, and a troll’s method is to spread lies expecting that no one will contest them. But this guy is a special troll. He hates himself because he’s a Tamil.
leelagemalli / March 12, 2025
Thank u OC for the factual information 😇😇😇😇😇😇
chiv / March 12, 2025
OC, 🤣 😇 😂
chiv / March 12, 2025
Was Lester in Anuradhapura, recently ??? Says, “Start with women’s right, do some research”. Yes we have progressed so much so that,
Lester is allowed to make derogatory comments at other’s wives.
Definitely looks like new alters of Jester , highly philosophical one , fertilization expert, champion of women’s right quoting “Polyandry” as an example of progressive women’s rights. ( women out there please note )
chiv / March 12, 2025
By the way Jester has already brought 14 of his imaginary AUTISTIC friends to support his stupidity. Lets see how many will he give for above comment, your time starts now.
old codger / March 12, 2025
Chiv,
You ought to read his blog. High philosophy on one end, tourism in the middle, porn and racism at the other end. An unbelievably fractured personality. He could give Ruchira a run for his money. Hate , especially for his own ancestors, permeates everything.
chiv / March 13, 2025
OC, agree.
Honestly I’m having a lot of fun, reading Jester’s comments on
Dr. Clotho MBBS, MRCOG, FRCOG, PhD (invitro / in vivo fertilization).
This week seems slow due to Ramadan. Need these kind of humor to kill time.
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Lester
“Buddhism is quite liberal and does not endorse any kind of radical ideology”.
Then how do you explain the Behaviour of successive Governments over the last 75 or so years? Were they not mainly Buddhist. I have pointed out before that Sri Lanka and the Philippines share a lot of similarities, especially regarding Human Rights.
The last lengthy Human Rights argument that I had was with some of my Filipino Colleagues regarding the Murderous Duterte, I said back then that he would end up in the Hague. Despite a large support amongst the Philippines Diaspora there were a few that disagreed with them. One of them told me that he supported Duterte until his Brother in Law was abducted and killed by Duterte’s Murder Squad.
Well, now Duterte is on his way by Plane to the Hague, let’s hope he survives the Journey unlike some of the Victims that were thrown out of a Helicopter by him.
Donald Trump will not be happy and might try to do something to help Duterte.
Best regards
Lester / March 12, 2025
Scot,
Start with women’s rights. Do some research on your current location. Sri Lanka had women’s rights long before the West. Ex: Women in Kandy (up until 1815) could own land and property. They could both manage and inherit property. This was not the case in the West until the late 19th and 20th century. The system of marriage is a bit odd, but women were allowed to have multiple husbands (polyandry). Women also played an important role in religious ceremonies and advised the monarch.
———
“Coverture: In England, as well as in other parts of Europe and North America, a legal doctrine known as coverture prevailed. Under coverture, a married woman’s legal rights were subsumed by her husband’s. She could not own property, enter into contracts, or even sue in her own name. Any property a woman brought into a marriage or inherited during it automatically became her husband’s property.”
Lester / March 12, 2025
Also, you misunderstood my earlier comments. Yes, life and death are instantaneous. “Life” begins not at birth but when the egg is fertilized by a sperm cell, which creates a genetic structure. This is a process that occurs instantaneously. Similarly, death occurs the instant that someone is brain dead. The Greeks were a fatalistic people, who believed that life and death were controlled by the gods, down to the exact instant , which was my original point.
Clotho, who spun the thread of life (decides who is born)
Lachesis, who measured the length of the thread (decides how long people live)
Atropos, who cut the thread, signifying the moment of death (decides the moment when people die)
Biologically, Clotho decides which egg gets fertilized, Lachesis decides the lifespan, and Atropos decides the precise moment of death. That is the parallel between Greek mythology and modern science. Modern science does not attribute these things to fatalism. It assumes these are random processes without any supernatural clause. But it cannot rule out the supernatural clause, because the tools to do so do not exist. That leaves open the possibility of phenomena such as karma and rebirth.
Lester / March 12, 2025
Regarding Alawites, they are indeed Shia:
“Alawism is a version of Shia Islam, with a central belief in metempsychosis (the transfer of souls) that Sunni Muslim reject.”
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-835952
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Lester,
Christianity had many Schisms in Scotland, England and many European Countries. It doesn’t matter what you think, they all have different Identities. When the Free Church broke from the Church of Scotland they took on a different Identity. You said it yourself “Alawism is a version of Shia Islam”. That means it differs from Shia Islam. Just like the Sinhalese have a different Identity from the Tamils, no matter if they have Common Ancestors or not. What Groups, Ethnicities and Religions people self-identify with is not for you to decide. Roman Catholics and Presbyterians are Christians but you cannot classify them as the same.
Best regards
Lester / March 12, 2025
Scot,
You forget (or are unaware) that the Greek gods are immortal. So their sense of time is not linear or absolute, but cyclical. Therefore, all human events (for them) are instantaneous. Now, even if we assume the Greek gods don’t exist, which is likely the case, modern physics has shown that absolute time does not exist.
To put things into perspective, the ancient Greeks likely knew nothing about fertilization as we understand it today. But they believed in fate (Moira), that people were often born for a purpose, and they could not get away from that purpose, because the purpose was decided by those in Olympus.
I don’t think it matters whether Greek gods exist or not. The point is that what we call “life” is an illusion, based on fleeting attachments to objects that are impermanent. This probably explains why mathematicians and scientists are terrible when it comes to fashion and style.
Regarding Alawites, they are Shia. There is no unified body of Shia, it is broken into branches. Similar to Christianity. A Catholic and a Presbytarian are different.
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Lester,
You are not a Greek God. “The point is that what we call “life” is an illusion”. An illusion that has a 3.5 Billion Year History at least. I have heard many Solipsist arguments about the nature of Reality, but you take the Biscuit.
If Life is an illusion, are you an illusion too? Lester the Apparition?
“This probably explains why mathematicians and scientists are terrible when it comes to fashion and style”. Is this a confession or just something you made up? If you look at the Famous Solvay Conference Photograph all the Scientists were Soberly and Fashionably dressed apart from one – Erwin Schrodinger (back row behind Einstein) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Solvay_conference_1927.jpg
By the way our Science Classroom had one of CTR Wilson’s Cloud Chambers, he is 2nd from the right on the front row. I saw my first sub-atomic particle track on it at the age of 14.
I’ve never seen a similar Photograph of Mathematicians, they kept arguing with whoever they were standing next to, even G H Hardy couldn’t keep them in check.
Best regards
chiv / March 13, 2025
The hot shot investor driving his Lambo in Autobahn, while money raining all around, has suddenly gone philosophical “Life is an Illusion “.
Everyone is born and dies at exactly one instant”, never heard such thing other than “Still birth”
Curious, what might be coming next week. Guess, depends on
what he is smoking
Lester / March 13, 2025
Scot,
It is scientifically proven that two people can observe the same event, have completely different interpretations (reality) and both be correct: https://futurism.com/quantum-physics-experiment-reality-objective.
This shows that there is no single reality. What you call “reality” is just your own perception. That is the conclusion of the paper: “when it comes to the realm of quantum physics, there may be no such thing as a shared objective reality.” If there is no single reality, then reality itself may be a misnomer.
This is what Schrodinger said about the material world: “What we observe as material bodies and forces are nothing but shapes and variations in the structure of space. Particles are just schaumkommen (appearances).”
Human senses, like human language, are fundamentally flawed. They have evolved solely for survival, not anything else.
old codger / March 12, 2025
“Also, you misunderstood my earlier comments.”
““Everyone is born and dies at exactly one instant.” is what the Sage of Eluvankulam wrote.
Nobody misunderstood anything. You claimed that everyone is born and dies at one instant, ie at the same time.
It rankles, doesn’t it, to write rubbish and get caught? Just admit your mistake and move on. You don’t have to follow it from thread to thread. What an ego!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
old codger / March 12, 2025
“Biologically, Clotho decides which egg gets fertilized, “
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is getting to look like Virgin Birth. DTG please note.
Lester / March 12, 2025
Old Beggar the Slum dweller can’t even read properly, now trying to understand philosophy? Go back to your hut. Worthless government school excrement.
old codger / March 12, 2025
“Clotho decides which egg gets fertilized, ……..That is the parallel between Greek mythology and modern science.”
Has anyone seen a mention of Clotho in a modern biology text-book? I know I haven’t. This guy keeps getting weirder and weirder. 😂😂😂
chiv / March 13, 2025
OC, “Clotho decides which egg gets fertilized ” , In land of retards, anything is possible just like sterilization of barren SB women. Clotho should have been in prison , not Dr. Shaffi.
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello OC,
He is even wrong about that. Where in the Greek Myths does is say Clotho has anything to do with Fertilisation? This is what she does “When a human was in the womb, Clotho had the duty of weaving the threads of their life”.
The Three sisters appear in many Indo-European Cultures, Norse, Celtic, Roman, Latvian and even Anglo-Saxon.
He will be telling you next that the Threads are Metaphors for the DNA Double Helix and the Ancients knew all about it.
Best regards
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello OC,
Every month (or so) one egg is collected by the Fallopian Tubes awaiting Fertilisation by one of around 200 Million Spermatozoa. Clotho has some amazing abilities, does Lester think she also sorts out which Sperm fertilises the Egg?
The Three Fates are a Greek Myth. We read most of the Greek Myths and Legends at School and even after. One of my favourite Groups ELP even included them in an Album and another had a hit with “The Weaver’s Answer”.
Lester’s ancestors stole many of these myths (possibly during Alexander’s time in North India) and turned them into local fables like Kumari Kandam (Atlantis) and the Ramayana (Helen of Troy). Of course it wasn’t a one way street and many Hindu Legends reached the West.
Best regards
old codger / March 12, 2025
LS,
Lester doesn’t like being reminded of his Tamil ancestors. 🤣🤣
/
Hello LS,
.
The Three Fates are a Greek Myth. We read most of the Greek Myths and Legends at School and even after. One of my favourite Groups ELP even included them in an Album and another had a hit with “The Weaver’s Answer”.
–
You now live in our home country where even more myths are entwined in their day today life .
I do hope, your dearest wife will explain you more about them. In my childhood ( I lived only 2 decades of my early years in that country), my elders were forcing me to believe that “alone a heart taken out of a human body” could communicate according to a Jathaka Story.
–
And also there are lot more fictitious stories are part and parcel of their day today life. Some SB monks keep on preaching that ” human blood” of a mother turns into ” milk” during the feeding period of her own child (whcih is a big lie to divert the attention)(truth is that mama glands produce milk in any mammalians)and some visting SOMAWATHIYA dagaba believe, that SUNlight falling on the steeples of the ” Dagaba” should be radations of Buddha. Sadu sadu effects are well respected there any other places of the country. The kind of fully led by MYTHs (from dawn to dusk actually).
/
Lester / March 12, 2025
Scot,
“Lester’s ancestors stole many of these myths”
Well, the Brits were in Scotland for 300 years. How do you know conclusively that you are not the bazlard son of Charles? If so, you may be entitled to compensation, along with Ruchira.
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello Lester,
Who are the “Brits” that were in Scotland for 300 years? Are you confusing them with the Romans that occupied England for more than 300 years (43AD to 410 AD)?
No, any possible Illegitimate Son of Charles Edward Stuart is not a direct Relation of mine, but we do have a Common Ancestor. I know his putative descendant, Michael, but he is not who he says he is. There are others like Peter Pininski that also claim descent. By the way Charlie’s wife Princess Louise of Stolberg-Gedern had an affair with an Italian Poet
The only one that I think is one of Charles’ children is Charlotte daughter of Clementina Walkinshaw. Charlotte had illegitimate children that her Mother Clementina brought up after Charlotte died. Clementina may have had a son according to rumour.
Best regards
Lester / March 12, 2025
The stupid beggar can’t read properly. It doesn’t mean at the same time, but two different times. Hahaha, what a dumb POS. What a fool.
Lester / March 12, 2025
The idiot doesn’t understand the difference between “in the same instant” and “at one instant.” Talk about mental retardation.
old codger / March 12, 2025
The Liar of Eluvankulam has restarted his thumb machine. Such desperation.
I suppose even though nobody cares, he needs to massage his ego. But the easier way is not to make statements like ” Turks are Arabs ” or ” Sinhalese are 89% of our population “.
Lester / March 13, 2025
That’s another good one. The beggar doesn’t know the difference between “Turkey is the closest thing to an Arab democracy” vs. “Turks are Arabs” and Sinhalese are 89% of the indigenous population. The idiot is so dumb, he makes Ranil look like a genius.
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
Lester, Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos are fake gods not in the bible. Jehovah God is the only Creator God who made Adam and Eve and all humankind. They sinned but Jesus came to redeem all humankind from sin and sickness, and not go into rebirth rubbish. Jesus was resurrected as the same Jesus and will always be Jesus. Can’t escape karma and sin by trying to change into another person. Better understand this before it is too late after death and when with the devil.
old codger / March 12, 2025
DTG,
Why are you talking to yourself?
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello DTG,
They are part of Greek Mythology, nobody worships them, “fake gods” or not. However they have the same chance of being real as the multiple Angels, Leviathan, Behemoth, Cherubim, Dragons and various other Supernatural Creatures of the Bible.
What I find stange now, is that as Children we found The Three Fates Stories as much more Plausible (as well as Entertaining) than the Biblical ones. But then we had the same admiration for the Norse Gods. Ragnarök held a fascination for us that Armageddon didn’t. (the Norwegian TV Series is excellent). Skol and may your God go with you.
Best regards
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
Dear Readers,
Cultural Continuity and Oral Tradition
In Sri Lanka, many of the myths are passed down through generations via oral tradition. This makes them alive and ever-present in the lives of the people, constantly reinterpreted and celebrated.
Storytelling and Rituals: Myths are woven into festivals, rituals, and performances. The Vesak Festival, for example, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha, but it is also a time for recounting Buddhist legends and sharing mythical stories of divine intervention.
Symbolic Beliefs: Sri Lankans place great significance on symbols and stories, such as the Sacred Footprints at Adam’s Peak, which are believed to be the Buddha’s footprints. These stories shape how people see the world around them, making the sacred geography of Sri Lanka deeply mythological.
The Role of Monasticism and Sacred Texts
Sri Lankan Buddhism places a strong emphasis on monasticism, where monks and temples serve as custodians of spiritual knowledge. Many monks are seen as intermediaries between the divine and human realms, and their teachings often reinforce the connection between mythology, morality, and spirituality.
Sacred Texts and Buddhist Scriptures: The Tripitaka (Pali Canon) and other sacred Buddhist texts are filled with teachings that merge philosophical ideas with mythological stories. The idea of karma, rebirth, and enlightenment often comes to life through mythological storytelling.
SJ / March 12, 2025
“Lester, Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos are fake gods “
dtg,
Thanks. I did not realize that there was a fake god called Lester.
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Lester,
“Life” begins not at birth but when the egg is fertilized by a sperm cell, which creates a genetic structure. This is a process that occurs instantaneously”.
There is nothing “Instantaneous” about it.
Here have read about the process that we learned at “O” Grade Biology in Scotland from age 14 to 16. Even then we knew that the Baby’s sex was determined by the Male Spermatozoan not Clotho. –
“https://www.britannica.com/science/fertilization-reproduction/Events-of-fertilization
Best regards
old codger / March 12, 2025
LS,
That explains why the Sage of Eluvankulam switched from Marine Biology to Fake Accountancy.
chiv / March 13, 2025
OC and LS, when nut loses a nut , Clotho the in vitro / in vivo fertilization expert , is left with limited edition. LOL.
leelagemalli / March 12, 2025
LS,
But it will be new to a self-proclaimed IQ-god who is always “green thumbs up for his ideas”.
So please use your valuable time to help the children in your area rather than commenting on a dog’s barking. Those children will not doubt be very interested in learning English from a white gentleman of your nature. Thanks for your kindness Mr LS !
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Leelagemalli,
The Children around here can even make jokes in English. One of my 3 year old nieces made fun of my lack of hair when I threatened her with a Haircut. As I said before, I look more like Patrick Stewart than Rod Stewart.
Best regards
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
LS, OC and all,
.
What happened to “CLEAN SRILANKA” and “Punarudaya”? Their government promised to do all that 6 months ago.
Now it is being said that not even 1% of the GDP has been allocated for education, even FUTA and other protests raised about 6%… What happened to Harini, who thinks she is like “the late Princess Diana”.
.
Why are they busy with Ranil’s batalanda without making the slightest effort to perform one of their great miracles? What happened to our wise gentleman from Bandarawela? He should give us a thousand answers to the question of why the Prime Minister has become a comic character. She has been tamed by JVP thugs like Bimal Ratananayake. How many more days will AKD be able to keep the rubber ball under the water surface?
Oh my God, the stupid people of Unawatuna and Bandarawela took power by tricking them, but today, even simple things like keeping the police service under their control have become difficult. What a disgrace?
old codger / March 13, 2025
LS,
Aren’t both the sperm and the egg alive even before they come together?
chiv / March 13, 2025
OC, absolutely true but not in case of Jester. Clotho decided otherwise and picked the wrong one (dead). You can see the consequences of that.
old codger / March 13, 2025
Chiv,
That explains a lot🤣🤣🤣🤣
old codger / March 13, 2025
Chiv,
A brain-dead sperm….🤣🤣🤣🤣
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello OC,
Of course they are, Lester’s Idea of Life is sadly lacking in understanding. It used to amaze me as a child, how Cress seeds in a Glass Jar with some Water and Tissue could sprout into Growing Plants.
Erwin Schrodinger’s book “What is Life” highlighted the pertinent questions not too long before Crick, Franklin, Watson, and Wilkins discoveries explained the mechanisms.
Best regards
old codger / March 12, 2025
“Sri Lanka had women’s rights long before the West. “
Were women of certain castes allowed to wear blouses ?
How come India has 19000 female bus conductors, but Sri Lanka has zilch?
How come a female doctor got raped in a “holy city” yesterday?
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
old codger, without God, there is no protection from the demonic in the unholy city which is not Jerusalem. Allah allowed many women to one man and that false belief gets men into false lust. Jehovah allows one man and one woman only to procreate and produce his godly family. Let go of Allah.
Lester / March 12, 2025
davidthegood,
“Let go of Allah.”
They cannot let go of Allah. The literal meaning of Islam is “submission.” One is not allowed to question. That is why I brought up the discussion of fatalism. Islam is fatalistic and this is a threat to Western civilization. It has long been a threat to India and may well be a threat to Sri Lanka in the future.
“Some Westerners […] have argued that the West does not have problems with Islam but only with violent Islamist extremists. Fourteen hundred years of history demonstrate otherwise.”
― Samuel P. Huntington, The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order
“The dangerous clashes of the future are likely to arise from the interaction of Western arrogance, Islamic intolerance, and Sinic assertiveness.”
― Samuel P. Huntington, The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello Lester,
Have you forgotten about Peter the Hermit and his call “Deus lo vult” (God wills it) during the rallying for the First Crusade (1096 – 1099) called by Pope Urban II? Those atrocities committed by Christians were only 900 or so years ago. You have a short memory.
Best regards
Jit / March 12, 2025
OC, I think fella meant that SL women had their right hands.😂😂😂
leelagemalli / March 12, 2025
What happened to the real “systemic change” that our Dr. Harin Amarasuriya promised under her government?
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdH1XfQSGYM
–
AKD leadership is protecting his people like any other leader has done before. AKD would have been good to sell KADALA to his men in Thambuththegama, but not at all a leader.
. UNWATAUNA pundit and Badnarawela NPP promoter are like crocodiles fed on kirimathi today. ?
leelagemalli / March 12, 2025
OC,
.
“No matter what you say about a donkey, a donkey will always be a donkey,” my grandmother once said. And so does our self-proclaimed IQ genius. As our Chiv has clearly stated elsewhere, “fidgeting his thumbs up for his own comments doesn’t seem making him tired”- what a shame ?
The desperate lady is also obsessed with showing that she is superior to others, and I think that is their little world.
–
Let’s put these stupid creatures aside and focus better on improving the awareness of our stupid race.
LankaScot / March 12, 2025
Hello Lester,
I am not English, your point is?
There were no Queens of Kandy (Consorts yes) if my memory serves me. Women’s Equality?
Boudica, Queen of the Iceni led a rebellion against the Romans in 60 AD causing widespread destruction of Colchester, London and St Albans. Of course for you she would have been classified as a “Terrorist”, even though she wasn’t Muslim or Scottish.
Apart from that what has your comment got to do with Duterte?
Best regards
Lester / March 13, 2025
Scot,
That’s a terrible example. Some savage woman leads other savages against one of the greatest empires in history? You have to compare civilized people with civilized people. In Rome, women were the property of their husbands.
Roman Family Law
Roman Family Law was based on the principle that the father of the family (pater familias) had complete authority both over the children and his wife. This was defined as paternal power : (patria potestas).
The wife held the following position:
The wife is the property of her husband and completely subjected to his disposition.
He could punish her in anyway, including killing her, or selling her as a slave (the last punishment was forbidden after 100 BC).
As far as family property is concerned the wife herself does not own anything. Everything she or her children inherit belongs to her husband, including also the dowry which she brought with her to her marriage.
https://womenpriests.org/tradition/infe-rom-the-rights-of-women-according-to-roman-law/
Lester / March 13, 2025
Of course the Romans were highly civilized, they just didn’t buy into the concept of “women’s rights”, which Sri Lanka embraced even two millennia ago. Greek family law was similarly patriarchal. Ask your neighbors about Queen Anula of Anuradhapura. You will not get good info from LTTE supporters on CT.
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello Lester,
Please read Gibbons “Decline and Fall” before you extol the Virtues of the Romans.
You, like the Romans, have lost too many Battles and will disappear into Oblivion. I can just imagine you beating your head on the Palace Wall like Augustus after Varus lost three Legions to Arminius (Herman the German). “Old Codger give me back my Superiority”
Best regards
old codger / March 13, 2025
LS,
“I am not English, your point is?”
Just to help you with LesterLogic:
“Arabs are Muslims. Turks are Muslims. Therefore, Turks are Arabs. “
“English are British. Scots are British. Therefore Scots are English.
Case closed.
old codger / March 13, 2025
“Sri Lanka had women’s rights long before the West”
Yeah, right.
Once married, women were supposed to obey their husband and his parents. Wives cooked, cleaned, bore and raised children, and looked after the servants. Women ate only what was left after the men had finished eating. If a husband was displeased with his wife, he could beat her or throw her out of the house. Divorce could be initiated by the husband, but not the wife.
old codger / March 13, 2025
“Sri Lanka is not perfect,”
Well, sometimes true. At least one medical graduate managed to relieve the Laird of Wilpattu of one of his nuts. It’s a pity he didn’t remove both.
chiv / March 13, 2025
OC , this is really hilarious.
I’m just laughing my head off.
Peradeniya Critical Tradition / March 13, 2025
There are many examples of sustainable economic development models within and outside the country. They can be generated by the communities and/or business enterprises with the co-partnership of relevant communities. Developments initiated by multinational companies for the benefit of their shareholders by using local services and infrastructure as well as labor can be exploitative of our resources including human resources. Profits are taken away. Not sure even whether the government impose any taxes? Cooperative development model as in India can be another example. The author may venture into further details we hope in the future.
Peradeniya Critical Tradition / March 13, 2025
One way to understand the specifics by the author is to read his publications. Have you tried to read them?
Ajith / March 11, 2025
“The root cause of the problem according to the President is the craving for money at the expense of everything else.
I don’t know the truth about the claim from the source below.
http://asianworldnews.co.uk/globalnews/top-10-richest-people-in-sri-lanka/
According to it the richest persons in Sri Lanka;Mahinda Rajapaksa in the top, AKD in the eight and Ranil in the 10th position.
In the statement of root cause, craving of money is a problem but what gave them the opportunity to escape from the strict rule of law and highly recognised Judiciary with high level lawyers in the country for many decades. The country faced two insurgencies lead by Sinhalese only JVP and Tamils only LTTE over 50 years. In a country with 65% Sinhalese speaking People and 35% Tamil speaking people now we have reached more than 95% Sinhalese only army, navy, air force and police. There is not a single Tamil speaking persons in the Sri Lanka clean program. why? This is a Buddhist Country. It is above the law. In the name of Lord Buddha statue, you are allowed to do even build a buddhist temple illegally and murder any one other than a buddhist.
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
Ajith, it is a false belief that this is a Buddhist country. Only humans have religion, but saffronists wish to rule with their laws.
whywhy / March 12, 2025
Where did we go wrong ? Singing in parliament with the Music coming
from Racism is major part to blame . History has recorded Who , since
When and How , time to time , under different slogans , country’s systematic
progress was hampered using avenues provided in democracy . Today ,
there’s no such disruptive political elements to the government and the
government can run smoothly , maintaining the same old 76 years cursed
system . Now the question is , was it not possible by the cursed ones if they
were not disrupted overtly and covertly ?
davidthegood / March 12, 2025
whywhy, you say 76 years cursed system. It is much longer than that. As a nation, we have no God covering us, loving and forgiving us except to those who have received Jesus as their Savior. Others are clueless and think they can save themselves from their sinful karma which is impossible. That is why God sent sinless Jesus through the Jewish nation to be crucified bearing all human sin and sickness. Death could not keep him like all sinful humans and God resurrected Jesus and took him back to the glory of heaven till he comes again to Jerusalem to receive his believers. In the bible there is no nirvana, but only heavenly paradise for God’s people. Fallen Lucifer, Satan, deceives.
deepthi silva / March 12, 2025
Dr Gamage , Where did we go wrong !
The question suggests things were right before that .
Can you explain what was right then ?
Also please explain the kind of social and education system you are suggesting ?
Leonard Jayawardena / March 12, 2025
Exactly my point as mentioned above in different words in a comment above.
He expresses himself in vague generalities and I doubt if he himself has a clear idea of he is talking about as it relates to the local situation and is able to be more specific. He just refers the reader to certain books written by foreign authors.
/
Leonard Jayawardena / March 12, 2025
“clear idea of WHAT he is talking about….”
leelagemalli / March 12, 2025
Desperate Deepthi Silva,
.
“Dr Gamage , Where did we go wrong !”
–
Are you in a mental state to understand that?
.
Your basic knowledge of “human psychology” or “common sense” is very questionable. This is obvious to most of us as CT commenters.
.
Besides trying to be superior, not a single comment from you makes sense to our CT readers. However, it seems that most of your comments are “well recognized by the high number of “green thumbs””. Self-deception is your own fault. This is obvious to me and OC ornd few others so long ago, but not to Lester or similar jokers.
.
However, if someone can’t see that our NATION is gone wrong completely, he or she should have their little heads medically examined.
–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5p1Vb5ARso
Peradeniya Critical Tradition / March 13, 2025
Don’t remember that Ceylon was colonised by 3 European powers for over 500 years and the core principles and practices of indigenous society(some are not compatible with contemporary context ) were either affected adversely or eliminated. With independence of Ceylon from Britain, people expected renewal and welfare of those marginalised and alienated by the colonial system of governance. Unfortunately, though some measures like free education was implemented. the ruling class that was elitist retained power using the political party system and enjoyed privileged in the name of democracy. Socio economic and power disparities expanded as a result. Education system was also changed to serve Western interests. Starting from the training, text books, curriculum design, teaching methods were adopted from the European or American systems. To make matters worse, so called educationists reproduced these imported wisdom as superior to indigenous ones by relegating the latter to the history. We in Lanka has had ways of knowing and doing for centuries. We knew how to treat the sick and old, how to set aside material dimension for the spiritual, how to care for the other, how to solve environmental challenges, how to develop agriculture, build houses, educate children and more. Governance was also not an alien topic to Lankans. With colonisation, our indigenous ways of knowing and doing were undermined. Western ways were super imposed. Following these became fashionable. It still is. That is why many of our children go overseas to obtain international education by paying over A$20,000 as course fees a year while working as cleaners etc to earn part of that. So educational reforms do not have to be doing the same thing with a differrent name/label. There has to be a fundamental rethinking about the way forward in terms of educational reforms. Government has to appoint a commission to gather information about what is wrong with existing system and the way forward. Otherwise we will imitate Western model of education as superior and delegate the indigenous ways of knowing and doing to the waste basket.
/
deepthi silva / March 13, 2025
Mr Peradeniya, You don’t think you feel very inferior (your ideas, research and even personality) in the world and therefore try to create this illusory world for yourself for comfort ?
Even Peradeniya is a product of the West.
I don’t think olden kings would have tolerated “critical thinking”
Do other countries in Asia or Africa try to create what you think should be created ?
Are we exceptionally narrow and foolish ?
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
I think the ancient kings did not tolerate “critical thinking”.
It is clear that even our elders (those who in their 70ties, 80ties and 90ties) do not tolerate critical thinking, so what about our kings and ancestors?
–
People are constantly evolving. That is what we clearly observe in science and medicine. People who have lived for 5 decades are now better evolved than they are today. I see this in my own older siblings and relatives too. That is the nature of the flora and fauna of this planet. However, some stupid people do not seem to evolve in a way that is indistinguishable. If you would please go and stand in front of your mirror, you will learn it today. Deepti has all the characteristics of subhumans who hurt others. It is like opium for a poor woman. This is poisonous.
–
Are we extremely narrow-minded and stupid?
–
Definitely yes. Both narrow-minded and stupid. The best examples of CT are Douglas and the Bandarawela man.
They have proven that they are stupidier than the average. In fact, they promoted a group of blood sucking rebels as our leaders, assuming that they could have abilities that previous leaders never had. However, people today are more dumb than ever before.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3PA0uublak
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello Peradeniya Critical Tradition,
As a Resident near to Peradeniya, I am well aware of the conditions here, however as Steve Clemens says “I have a Question”.
What do you mean by the following “Education system was also changed to serve Western interests”?
I live in a Village between Gampola and Kandy, my Nephews and Nieces go to School locally and I follow their Education from 3 years old upwards. There is a concentration on Buddhism from Day One that would put the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge (SPCK) to shame. So what Western Interests are being served here? It is almost impossible to teach Modern Sciences and Engineering without a very good command of English. Yet the Teaching of English in Local Schools is Rudimentary and way out of Date. It never fails to amaze me at the ability of young Sri Lankan Children to learn the Sinhalese Alphabet. They are quite capable of starting to learn the English Alphabet at around 4 years old onwards. You should look to the future, not regress back to indigenous ways that may not be appropriate in 2025.
TBC
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Continued
Back in the days of the British Industrial Revolution, there was a group with Genuine Grievances that used Language and Ideas similar to your own. They were called Luddites. The Traditional methods of Carding, Spinning and Weaving Cloth were being replaced by the Modern Factory Systems and Machinery. All of the Weavers working from their Homes were threatened with Poverty. Around this time people moved from the Countryside to the Towns and Cities, living in Insanitary Conditions leading to death from various diseases like TB, Cholera etc.
The Luddites have gone, however the Trade Unions that fought for better Conditions grew stronger and challenged the Governments of that time. Political Reform and Working Class actions forced Improvements to peoples Living Conditions and the creation of the UK Welfare State.
The Sri Lankan version is a pale imitation and needs a huge amount of Investment. Campaign for this and I would fully support the efforts.
Best regards
old codger / March 13, 2025
“With colonisation, our indigenous ways of knowing and doing were undermined. Western ways were super imposed. Following these became fashionable.
That is why many of our children go overseas to obtain international education by paying over A$20,000 as course fees a year while working as cleaners etc to earn part of that. “
There is something seriously revealing in this statement, about the author’s attitudes.
1. The author himself lives in Australia, presumably adhering to and teaching “Western knowledge”.
2. I presume too that the Australian Health system doesn’t prescribe “indigenous ” medicine.
3. Apparently the author considers it an indignity to work as a “cleaner etc”.
4. Australian students commonly work at odd jobs while studying. Is the author suggesting
that these “low grade” jobs shouldn’t be taken by superior Sri Lankans?
deepthi silva / March 12, 2025
Sweet Leela, Are you sure OC would like to be in the same bed with you ? ( obvious to me and OC…!)
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
Oh no, how can even psychologists help you?
I’ve never heard of such despicable people of your type in my entire life.
You seem to insult others without knowing your level of education… Why?
Why can’t you learn anything from OC, SJ, Chiv, HT, NV, and LS?
For the past few months, you’ve been attacking OC, but today, for some reason, you’re changing? What happened? Are you falling in love with him?
–
What’s your real problem? Is it loneliness? The way you leave your comments on this forum is beyond all ethics. What kind of a person you’re supposed to be… Even street women don’t behave like you, I say… I was recently in Hamburg on business. There’s a street Hamburg RAPEBAHN there… even those street women and their misbehavior are nothing like yours… I’m sorry, that’s how I feel every time I read your insulting comments. Get well soon – Buddha has taught to pray also for the kind of sick people like you. Basta.
davidthegood / March 13, 2025
deepthi silva, CT readers are educated people and not interested in who you idiots share your bed with.
LankaScot / March 13, 2025
Hello DTG,
Thanks for the Compliment on behalf of CT readers😎
Best regards
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
LS,
.
Can we or any psychiatrist help her (Desperate Deepthi Silva)?
Or can even psychiatrists harm themselves if they go to help her or such crazy people?
Unfortunately, I have not found a single comment from her in CT archives that does not contain a single word related to the subject.
And there is not a single commenter on this forum who is not belittled by the evil woman. ….. not even in medieval times, world had the kind of witch women… or not ?
Who does she think she is to insult everyone? Day before yestreday, she was refering that NV is from South asia, but Deepthi herself not …… she really does not seem to notice what her tremaoured fingers writes.
.
Native Vedda / March 13, 2025
davidthegood
–
“CT readers are educated people”
–
I am not educated more over I am bit thick.
Do you think I should not have fun in this forum?
–
By the way could you give me the contact details of your GOD.
–
A friend of mine tells me he knows the path/address to GOD but he wouldn’t give me the details however he wants me to follow him, he would take me there. I later learned by converting me to one of the nutter cult he would be eligible for a Visa or easy access to heaven.
Is it true?
–
Are you sure you know the path to heaven?
Is that where you are planning to go to?
Have you ever been there before?
leelagemalli / March 13, 2025
DTG,
Thank you for the clear words, Mr. DTG. You are more religious than everyone else. That’s your right, but the mentally ill Deepthi has become a major nuisance to all of us today.
Her mischiveous behaviour reminds me of the fascist JVP groups at Peradeniya University (ragging against freshers). My kenyan friend joined me having said, that they too have the kind of witch women, that are more intrusive than Deepthi.
–
I wish I knew what kind of education she received in life. Her striving to assert herself as superior in many ways makes her the most vicious being ever. This is sickening. Furthermore, she insults everyone in her comments. How dare she do such a thing? Her shameless behavior makes us hesitate to come here and post comments. CT isn’t doing anything about the stupid cow either. She may be suffering from multiple organ failure in her old age (poor isolated woman), but she shouldn’t take that out on ourselves. It’s simply disgusting. It’s all due to her upbringing. Such Sinhalese are an even greater insult to our race.
deepthi silva / March 13, 2025
DTG, Your English is so limited ! Why not write in Singlish , which should be the official language there ?
You think God made you ? He was not very generous with you !
davidthegood / March 13, 2025
deepthi silva, glad to hear that you know God.
Native Vedda / March 13, 2025
deepthi desperate silly silva
–
“Your English is so limited ! Why not write in Singlish”
–
Do you want him to write to you in god’s own heavenly language of Latin?
–
davidthegood / March 13, 2025
deepthi silva, glad to hear that you know God.
