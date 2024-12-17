For Trump’s Second Term Foreign Policy, Think More “Nixon Doctrine” Than “America First”

By Daham Jayarathna –

Donald Trump’s surprising return to the presidency, becoming only the second U.S. leader to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland, has reignited familiar fears in the international community. Commentators are warning of a looming isolationist turn in American foreign policy, with critics raising alarm over potential retrenchment from global leadership and a subsequent backslide of democratic values and human rights in the world.

Such fears, while dramatic and widespread, are misplaced. Much of the concern and apprehension stems from Trump’s bombastic rhetoric: his critiques of NATO allies for inadequate defense contributions, his skepticism toward multilateral institutions, and his stated aversion to protracted foreign wars and involvement in faraway crises and conflicts. This rhetoric is often misread (the actual isolationism of many figureheads in the rising populist right in the US doesn’t help!) as a revival of the America First movement of the early 20th century, a stance most famously championed by Senator Robert Taft. However, while the phrase may evoke the isolationist streak of Taft’s era, Trump’s America First is a vastly different creature.

At the heart of Trump’s foreign policy lies a sharp focus on great-power competition, particularly with China. His 2018 National Defense Strategy (NDS) explicitly marked a shift in American grand strategy by acknowledging the return of great-power rivalry with China—a stark departure from the counterterrorism/middle east-driven focus of the post-9/11 years. Far from isolationism, this framework reflects an evolving realism that prioritizes strategic competition while avoiding the pitfalls of endless interventionism. To illustrate this point further, Senator Taft’s view leading up to the Second World War until the attack on Pearl Harbor was that the United States should not intervene even if Germany conquered all of Europe, and he opposed aid to the states fighting Germany.

Trump’s approach, marked by demands for European allies to “pay their fair share” for defense and Taiwan’s increased military spending, aligns with a school of thought in international relations grand strategy known as Restraint. This is a departure from both the liberal interventionism of the Clinton and Obama administrations and the neoconservative crusades of George W. Bush. To understand this approach, it is worth revisiting a precedent from the Nixon administration—a foreign policy doctrine that, much like Trump’s, sought to recalibrate America’s global commitments while safeguarding its strategic interests.

Revisiting the Nixon Doctrine

The Nixon Doctrine, as articulated by President Richard Nixon and his National Security Advisor (later Secretary of State) Henry Kissinger, marked a significant shift in American foreign policy. Kissinger, in his book Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy, summarized the doctrine’s three core principles:

1. The United States would honor all its existing treaty commitments.

2. It would act as a nuclear shield for allies threatened by nuclear aggression or existential threats critical to U.S. security interests.

3. In cases of conventional aggression by non-nuclear powers, the U.S. would provide military and economic assistance but expect the directly threatened nation to assume primary responsibility for its defense.

The doctrine’s essence lay in tying (the level of) American support to the threatened nation’s willingness and capacity to shoulder its own defense burden. This pragmatic approach diverged from the expansive commitments of Nixon’s predecessors, emphasizing burden-sharing over excessive and reckless direct intervention.

In Trump’s case, a similar philosophy underpins much of his foreign policy. His insistence that NATO allies increase their defense spending and his pressures on Taiwan to bolster its military capabilities reflect a similar logic: the United States will support its allies but expects them to bear the primary responsibility for their security.

A frequently discussed feature of the Nixon Doctrine is his engagement with China—a stark contrast to Trump’s confrontational stance toward Beijing. Nixon’s historic opening to China in the early 1970s, which brought on the Sino-Soviet split, is often cited as a masterstroke of realpolitik and a turning point of the Cold War. Does Trump’s aggressive posture toward China undermine his parallels with Nixon? Not necessarily.

While Nixon sought to decouple China from the Soviet Union, Trump’s attempts to court Russia may reflect a similar strategy aimed at weakening the increasingly close Sino-Russian partnership. Though the viability of this strategy remains questionable especially because of the Russo-Ukrainian War and Russia being pushed deeper into a strong connection with China (with many from even the Realist school of thought in International Relations preferring to bleed Russia dry in the war with Ukraine, removing them from being a significant factor in future great power dynamics), this gambit is in line with the broader Nixonian logic of exploiting fissures among major powers to serve American interests.

The Limits of Restraint in U.S. Foreign Policy

Despite the strategic coherence of the Nixon Doctrine, and its echoes in Trump’s policies, restraint has rarely found lasting traction in American foreign policy. Why? The answer lies in the enduring appeal of American exceptionalism.

For much of its history, the United States has viewed its role in the world through an exceptionalist lens, seeing itself as a unique guarantor of democracy, freedom, and humanitarian values. This worldview is rooted in America’s geographic and historical circumstances. Surrounded by oceans and free from powerful neighbors, the U.S. has enjoyed unparalleled security, enabling its leaders to embrace a moralistic and interventionist approach to global affairs. Even its isolationism stems from this exceptionalism; Senator Taft believed that the U.S. should stay out of foreign conflicts because its powerful military and exceptional geography would make interventions in distant continents to secure U.S. interests unnecessary.

Even presidents who have practiced restraint; whether Nixon or H.W. Bush, have couched their policies in the language of liberalism, wary of alienating an electorate deeply invested in America’s global mission. Nixon, for instance, paired his pragmatic policies with rhetoric about defending freedom in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Similarly, Trump’s nods to nationalism often coexist uneasily with his realist instincts, reflecting the challenge of reconciling restraint with American political culture.

Trump faces yet another challenge: a significant portion of his base, the right-wing populists, harbor deeply rooted isolationist instincts and an almost visceral disdain for anything that even faintly resembles neoconservatism. For these voters, the idea of entangling alliances or prolonged commitments abroad is anathema. As a result, Trump’s rhetoric about America regaining respect on the global stage and demanding that allies “pay their fair share” is not just strategic; it is essential to preserving their support, framing his policies as a defense of national pride rather than a return to traditional foreign entanglements.

A Return to Restraint?

If Trump’s second term indeed prioritizes a Nixonian brand of pragmatic restraint, such a shift could signal a new era of strategic realism, focused on preserving American power in an era of great-power competition rather than pursuing idealistic and costly interventions or prioritizing the dissemination of liberal and democratic values.

Yet many challenges persist. Trump’s dislike of multilateral diplomacy and his erratic leadership style may risk undermining the careful balancing act required for a Nixon-style approach. Moreover, his transactional view of alliances may alienate key partners, weakening the very coalitions needed to counterbalance rivals like China.

Instead of isolationism, a more credible concern would be Trump leaning toward the opposite extreme; displaying an eagerness, even recklessness, to escalate conflict with China, whether through economic measures or military posturing. This and a possible overreliance on unilateralism (ironically, a main tenet of the neoconservative times) could spell disaster for the second Trump Administration.

Nevertheless, the parallels between the Nixon Doctrine and Trump’s evolving foreign policy are instructive. Both represent attempts to recalibrate America’s global role in response to shifting geopolitical realities. Whether Trump can emulate Nixon’s strategic successes, or whether his second term will deepen divisions at home and abroad, remains an open question.

In the end, the legacy of Trump’s foreign policy, like that of Nixon, will hinge not only on its strategic vision but also on its execution. What is clear, however, is that the fears of isolationism are overblown. Trump’s America First may sound like Taft’s, but in foreign policy, it bears far greater resemblance to the calculated pragmatism and restraint of the Nixon Doctrine – a doctrine shaped not by retreat, but by a reimagining of America’s role in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

*The writer is an independent researcher and political analyst. He can be reached at Dahamjayarathna18@gmail.com.