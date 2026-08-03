From Stabilization To Transformation: An Evidence-Based Framework For Budget 2027

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“Development requires the removal of major sources of unfreedom: poverty as well as tyranny, poor economic opportunities as well as systematic social deprivation.” ~ Nobel laureate Economist Amartya Sen

It is now well established that Sri Lanka has largely completed the first phase of its economic recovery—macroeconomic stabilization during 2022–2026. This is evidenced by S&P’s latest global rating of CCC+. The country must now embark on the far more demanding second phase: economic transformation. While macroeconomic stabilization was indispensable for restoring economic stability, it represents only the foundation for achieving sustainable and inclusive prosperity. Without a purposeful transition from stabilization to transformation, Sri Lanka risks remaining trapped in a cycle of low economic growth, unsustainable debt, and recurrent economic crises.

The purpose of this article is to present empirical evidence from countries that successfully transformed their economies after achieving macroeconomic stabilization. Their experiences demonstrate that (i) stabilization alone does not generate sustained growth,(ii) higher incomes, or (iii) international competitiveness. These outcomes require (i) bold structural reforms, (ii) productivity improvements, (iii) export diversification, (iv) human capital development, (v) stronger institutions, and (vi) strategic public investment.

Sri Lanka’s recovery following the 2022 economic collapse has been remarkable. Supported by the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the country has reduced inflation, rebuilt foreign exchange reserves, restored fiscal discipline, and regained a measure of macroeconomic stability. These achievements deserve recognition. Yet history offers a clear lesson: macroeconomic stabilization restores confidence and reduces economic distress, but it does not by itself create wealth, high-quality jobs, or long-term prosperity.

As the country prepares Budget 2027, Sri Lanka stands at a historic crossroads. The budget must not be viewed merely as an annual fiscal statement designed to satisfy deficit targets or IMF program benchmarks. Instead, it should become the nation’s first Economic Transformation Budget—a strategic blueprint for accelerating productivity, investment, exports, innovation, and private-sector-led growth. International experience consistently shows that countries which stop at stabilization often relapse into slow growth and renewed debt crises, whereas those that use stabilization as a platform for deep structural transformation achieve sustained and inclusive economic prosperity.

Against this background, this article examines the experiences of countries that successfully made this transition and identifies the practical lessons Sri Lanka can adapt as it moves from economic stabilization to long-term transformation.

The IMF Paradox: Why Stabilization Is Necessary, But Never Sufficient

The primary purpose of an IMF stabilization program is short-term balance-of-payments relief and fiscal tightening. It cures the immediate fever, but it does not build the muscle required for long-term health.

Global empirical research confirms this distinction. According to studies by the World Bank and the IMF analyzing over 80 structural adjustment cases, countries that achieved sustained long-term GDP growth above 6% post-crisis did so not by maintaining permanent austerity, but by shifting pivotally toward structural growth drivers. Stabilization without a subsequent transformation strategy leads to economic stagnation—a “stabilization trap” characterized by high taxes, sluggish growth, low private investment, and declining real incomes.

Lessons from Global Precedents: From IMF Bailouts to Economic Powerhouses

The transition from crisis to economic leadership is well-documented in modern economic history. Several economies faced severe macroeconomic collapse, underwent IMF-mandated stabilization, and immediately pivoted toward three core national missions: Raising Productivity, Mobilizing Investment, and Improving Living Standards.

* South Korea (1997–2002): Following the Asian Financial Crisis, South Korea executed a $58 billion IMF bailout. After a severe 6.7% GDP contraction in 1998, Seoul did not stop at fiscal austerity. It launched massive corporate restructuring, deregulated domestic markets, and poured capital into technological innovation and export infrastructure. The structural pivot yielded immediate, measurable results:

GDP Growth: Bounced back sharply to 10.9% in 1999 and averaged over 6% annually through 2002.

Export Growth: Export volumes surged 19.6% in 1998 and 20.8% in 2000. Overall exports expanded from $132 billion in 1998 to over $162 billion by 2002, transforming Korea into a high-tech export juggernaut.

* Vietnam (1986–1995): Confronted with triple-digit inflation (exceeding 700% in 1986) and severe fiscal deficits, Vietnam implemented the Đổi Mới (Renovation) structural reforms alongside stabilization measures. Vietnam eliminated price controls, dismantled export quotas, and prioritized agricultural total factor productivity alongside foreign direct investment (FDI):

GDP Growth: Accelerated from a sluggish under 4% in the late 1980s to an average annual GDP growth rate of 8.2% between 1991 and 1995, peaking at 9.5% in 1995.

Export Growth: Exports expanded at an astounding rate of over 20% annually during the first decade of reforms, soaring from roughly $800 million in 1986 to over $5.4 billion by 1995, transforming Vietnam from a net food importer into a global agricultural and light-manufacturing leader.

* Ireland (2010–2018): Following the 2008 banking and sovereign debt crisis, Ireland entered an €85 billion IMF/EU bailout program in 2010. Rather than relying solely on tax increases, Ireland maintained a sharp focus on external competitiveness, regulatory predictability, and aggressive FDI attraction in software, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology:

GDP Growth: After exiting the IMF program in late 2013, Ireland’s real GDP growth surged to 8.6% in 2014 and 25.2% in 2015 (driven by global corporate asset relocations), maintaining double-digit average annual growth throughout the mid-to-late 2010s.

Export Growth: Total exports grew from €160 billion in 2010 to over €310 billion by 2018, with exports rising to account for over 120% of GDP, establishing Ireland as one of Europe’s most resilient surplus economies.

Based on the above evidence, transformation should be based on three missions.

Mission 1: Raising Productivity – The Engine of Sustainable Growth

Empirical evidence shows that long-term expansion in real GDP per capita is driven by Total Factor Productivity (TFP)—doing more with the same resources.

For Sri Lanka, Budget 2027 must target productivity across key sectors:

* Agriculture & Supply Chains: • Agriculture & Supply Chains: Modernizing farming practices through mechanization, precision agriculture, improved irrigation systems, and climate-resilient technologies to raise productivity and reduce production costs. Accelerating agricultural research, extension services, and the adoption of high-yield crop varieties will help narrow the existing productivity gap. Strengthening storage, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, and transport infrastructure is essential to minimize post-harvest losses, which remain unacceptably high for many fruits, vegetables, and fisheries products. Budget 2027 should also promote digital market information systems, contract farming, farmer-producer organizations, and stronger integration between producers, processors, exporters, and retailers to create efficient and resilient value chains. Expanding access to affordable agricultural credit,

* Digital Public Infrastructure: • Digital Public Infrastructure: Digitizing tax administration, land registries, customs clearance, and other core government services to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, improve transparency, and significantly reduce the cost of doing business. Budget 2027 should prioritize the development of an integrated digital government platform that enables seamless data sharing among public institutions, thereby reducing duplication, delays, and administrative inefficiencies. Expanding secure digital identity systems, electronic payments, e-procurement, and online licensing and permit approvals will enhance public service delivery while minimizing opportunities for corruption. The modernization of customs through risk-based inspections, paperless trade documentation, and real-time cargo tracking will accelerate trade facilitation, lower logistics costs, and strengthen Sri Lanka’s export competitiveness. Digitalization of land records and property registration will improve legal certainty, facilitate investment, and enhance access to finance by enabling land to be used more efficiently as collateral. Collectively, these reforms will increase productivity across the public sector, improve governance, strengthen revenue administration, and create a more competitive and investment-friendly economy.

* Labor & Skills Alignment: Reorienting vocational training and tertiary education toward global demand in engineering, information technology, and advanced logistics.

Countries that systematically improve TFP experience higher export growth and improved fiscal resilience, ensuring that wage growth reflects true economic value creation rather than inflationary pressure.

Mission 2: Mobilizing Investment – Pivoting from Debt to FDI

Sri Lanka’s pre-crisis growth model relied heavily on commercial external borrowing to fund non-tradable infrastructure (such as roads and civic venues). This model proved unsustainable. Empirical literature on debt sustainability emphasizes that post-crisis economies must transition from debt-financed public spending to equity-driven foreign and domestic direct investment.

To double its current FDI inflows, Budget 2027 must establish:

Predictable Tax and Regulatory Policies: Eliminating discretionary tax holidays in favor of transparent, competitive tax structures and accelerated depreciation allowances.

Export-Oriented Industrial Zones: Developing specialized zones supported by reliable renewable energy and streamlined single-window investment approvals.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Unlocking private capital for ports, renewable energy grids, and digital infrastructure, preserving state revenues for social safety nets.

Mission 3: Improving Living Standards and Reducing Household Cost of Living

Economic transformation is meaningful only when it reaches household balance sheets. Empirical studies demonstrate that sustainable reductions in the cost of living do not come from price controls or unsustainable subsidies, which distort markets and inflate fiscal deficits.

Instead, lasting affordability is achieved through structural cost reduction:

Energy Cost Rationalization: Energy Cost Rationalization: Accelerating the transition to utility-scale solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources to reduce long-term electricity generation costs for households, businesses, and industries. Budget 2027 should prioritize investment in modern transmission and distribution infrastructure, grid-scale battery storage, and smart grid technologies to ensure a reliable and stable supply of renewable energy. The Government should also encourage greater private sector participation and foreign direct investment through transparent, competitive procurement processes and long-term power purchase agreements. At the same time, reducing technical and commercial losses, improving the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of the electricity sector, and strengthening governance of state-owned energy institutions must become national priorities. Promoting rooftop solar systems, energy-efficient technologies, and demand-side management across households, commercial establishments, and manufacturing industries will further reduce energy costs, enhance national energy security, lower dependence on imported fossil fuels, improve the trade balance, and strengthen Sri Lanka’s international competitiveness.

Logistics and Food Distribution Efficiency: Logistics and Food Distribution Efficiency: Reducing transport bottlenecks, supply chain inefficiencies, and market distortions so that declines in farmgate prices are transmitted fairly into lower retail prices in urban centres. Budget 2027 should prioritize investment in rural roads, collection centres, refrigerated transport, modern wholesale markets, and integrated logistics networks to reduce waste and distribution costs. Strengthening market competition, expanding digital agricultural marketplaces, and providing farmers with real-time price information will reduce the influence of intermediaries and improve price transparency. These reforms will lower the cost of food for consumers, increase farmers’ share of the final retail price, improve food security, and enhance the overall efficiency and competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s agricultural value chains.

Real Wage Growth: • Real Wage Growth: Fostering high-value industries such as information technology, knowledge-based services, high-end tourism, advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and other export-oriented industries that generate higher productivity and create well-paid, skilled employment opportunities. Budget 2027 should encourage greater investment in innovation, research and development, digital technologies, and industrial modernization to enable firms to move up the global value chain. Expanding technical and vocational education, university–industry collaboration, and workforce reskilling programmes will ensure that Sri Lanka’s labour force possesses the capabilities required by emerging industries. Real wage growth should be driven primarily by sustained increases in labour productivity rather than by administrative wage adjustments, thereby ensuring that higher incomes are economically sustainable and non-inflationary. Rising real wages will strengthen household purchasing power, expand domestic consumption, reduce poverty, encourage higher savings, and improve the overall quality of life while enhancing Sri Lanka’s international competitiveness through a more productive and skilled workforce.

The Governance Imperative: Measuring Outcomes, Not Just Budgets

A recurring flaw in developing-nation budgeting is equating spending money with achieving results. Budget 2027 must reform how state performance is monitored.

As advocated in recent policy discourse, all Ministries should submit structured quarterly progress reports directly to the Office of the President. Crucially, these reports must not focus merely on budg

et utilization rates. Instead, they must track clear, quantitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) aligned with the three National Missions:

National Mission Traditional Metric (To Avoid) Transformative KPI (To Enforce) Raising Productivity Amount spent on agricultural schemes Crop yield per hectare Mobilizing Investment Capital budget allocation allocated Net FDI inflows & private investment in export sectors Improving Living Standards Amount distributed in welfare relief Real household purchasing power & energy unit costs

The 2028 Debt Horizon: Why Budget 2027 Is the Non-Negotiable Foundation

The most urgent argument for making Budget 2027 transformative is temporal: Sri Lanka’s debt service moratoriums and grace periods end around 2027/2028.

When sovereign debt servicing resumes in full force, Sri Lanka must generate sustainable foreign exchange earnings and strong domestic fiscal revenue to service its obligations independently and maintain long-term debt sustainability. Foreign exchange earnings should arise primarily (i) from exports, (ii) tourism, (iii) workers’ remittances, and (iv) other non-debt inflows, supported by export-oriented foreign direct investment. It is important to note that an form of external borrowings, although they provide temporary foreign exchange, do not constitute genuine foreign exchange earnings, as they create future repayment obligations. Therefore, Sri Lanka’s economic transformation strategy must focus on generating robust non-debt foreign exchange surpluses and strengthening domestic revenue mobilization so that the country can meet its external debt obligations without relying on continuous borrowing.

If Budget 2027 remains a standard, passive fiscal document, economic growth will likely hover at a sluggish 2–3%. Under those conditions, when heavy debt servicing kicks in during 2027/2028, Sri Lanka risks facing another severe liquidity crunch, rating downgrades, and potential debt distress.

However, if Budget 2027 lays a solid structural foundation that pushes economic growth above 6–7% driven by Productivity increase, Export expansion and FDI, the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio will decline rapidly, ensuring fiscal solvency and investor confidence.

Summary & Conclusion: Auctioning Vision Before the Window Closes

The empirical record across emerging markets is definitive: macroeconomic stability creates the opportunity for growth, but structural policy transformation delivers it. As demonstrated by the post-crisis recoveries of South Korea, Vietnam, and Ireland, double-digit export expansion and sustained GDP growth above 6% are achieved only when a nation pivots decisively toward productivity, investment, and competitiveness.

Sri Lanka cannot afford to view Budget 2027 as another routine exercise in balancing line items. It represents the final realistic window to build the economic engine required to withstand the 2028 debt repayment horizon. Without this foundational pivot, macroeconomic stability will remain fragile, and the burden on households will persist.

By embedding the three national missions—Raising Productivity, Mobilizing Investment, and Improving Living Standards—into every ministry’s mandate, enforcing quarterly performance tracking from the highest office of state, and measuring success through real economic outcomes, Budget 2027 can secure Sri Lanka’s long-term financial independence.

Budget 2027 offers the Government of Sri Lanka a historic opportunity to remove these structural limitations once and for all. By pairing a clear strategic vision with courageous action, Sri Lanka can move beyond crisis management and build a prosperous, self-sustaining nation capable of standing strong on the global stage.

*The author, among many, served as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia from 2006 to 2012 and was a Senior Consultant with the UNDP for 20 years. He was a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993). He can be reached via asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com