Government’s Rational Approach Includes Provincial Council Elections

By Jehan Perera –

The government is being very rational in its actions whether in dealing with the economy, the travel advisories or the reconciliation process, and is reaping the rewards. Its victory at the local council election in Elpitiya is an indication that its popularity after a month in power is continuing and that it is not confined to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake alone but extends to the NPP itself. The margin of victory on this occasion was much greater than the last time it faced such local elections. The NPP was able to increase the number of its seats to 15 from two in the last council, which was elected in 2019, and obtained nearly 48 percent of the vote compared to six percent in 2019.

The enhanced victory margin for the NPP at the local council election would be due to the calculation of voters that they would be better off voting for NPP candidates in the aftermath of the victory at the presidential election of the NPP candidate. It would also be due to general satisfaction that the new government is performing its tasks effectively. It was rational of the new government to retain the economic team that negotiated with the IMF during the worst period and which has the confidence of the IMF and its international backers. The government thereby belied the fears that it would have a confrontation with the IMF and take the country back to economic chaos. The international community has expressed its satisfaction by investing in Sri Lanka, as done visibly by the Japanese government which restarted 11 stalled projects.

The government has also dealt competently with the unexpected challenge that arose due to the travel advisories by the US and several other Western countries due to a threat of terrorism after intelligence reports. The US advisory stated that “The Embassy received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area. Due to the serious risk posed by this threat, the Embassy imposed a travel restriction on Embassy personnel for Arugam Bay effective immediately and until further notice. U.S. citizens are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice.”

This was followed by the Israeli government issuing its own warning to Israeli citizens and asking them to leave the country or to move to Colombo where there was greater security. This indicated the possibility of violence against Israeli tourists. Some of whom have overstayed their visas and are engaging in business in the east of the country. They have also been building prayer houses in the area which has traditionally been a Muslim majority area. Instead of engaging in recriminations against the foreign embassies that issued the travel advisories at the height of the tourist season, the government did its work in providing the necessary security without fanfare.

Rational Thinking

While the terror threat appears to have been dealt with following the recent warnings, it is important to deal with reportedly unregistered and unregulated tourism run foreign run businesses in the East and elsewhere. It was also reported that many of those who overstay their tourist visas from many other countries have foreign bank accounts, foreign credit card machines, foreign currency cash payments and other methods of effecting financial transfers overseas. These unregulated activities pose a serious threat to the local tourism industry, which needs to be dealt with forthwith by the new government devoid of political patronage and in association with immigration and financial sectors.

In eastern Sri Lanka, where a significant Muslim population resides, the addition of synagogues or Chabad Houses near mosques might indeed be perceived by some as intrusive or provocative, particularly given recent global tensions. The sensitivities of the local Muslim population need to be prioritized. However, it is noteworthy that the reaction of the local population in the area has also been rational. The people in the affected areas have appreciated the business being brought in by the Israelis and other tourists and do not wish to see it endangered. After the economic collapse of 2022, the people throughout the country appear to be more rational and less emotional, especially about economic matters.

A similar phenomenon was to be observed at a recent seminar attended by young people from around the country. They belonged to all ethnic and religious communities. The significance of their interaction was that they did not seem to have suspicions or mistrust of each other’s communities or religions. The issues revolving around the plural nature of Sri Lankan society and the political structures that were needed to accommodate this diversity was discussed in a rational manner. The new government needs to take up this challenge. The building blocks of national reconciliation and a political solution to the ethnic conflict appear to be within reach.

The call by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to provincial governors and other officials to enhance their governance roles has been accompanied by his pledge to hold the long postponed provincial council elections in the coming year. This position taken by the president is likely to be welcomed by the Tamil and Muslim voters in the northern and eastern provinces in particular. The provincial council system is not only about decentralised governance, it is also about devolved governance which means that decisions are taken by those elected at the provincial level. According to this logic, directives from the central government are unlikely to fulfill the purpose of the provincial council system, which is to empower local representatives elected by the people, not officials appointed by the President.

Urgent Need

One of the most common criticisms against the provincial council system is its cost. It is argued that this additional layer of governance is a financial burden on an already strained national budget. However, while cost-efficiency is a legitimate concern, focusing solely on the financial aspect risks overlooking the deeper value of political empowerment and economic equity. A closer look at political and economic centralization is that it has led to substantial disparities that perpetuates economic inequality and, more crucially, the sense of political exclusion that led to three decades of civil war. Viewed in the international context, power-sharing through decentralized governance has become a norm in multicultural and multiethnic societies including those in India which is huge in size and Switzerland which is smaller than Sri Lanka.

Switzerland has 26 cantons, each with significant autonomy. This structure empowers cantons with authority over areas like health, education, and policing. The Swiss Constitution outlines which powers are reserved for the federal government, while all other powers remain with the cantons, providing local governments substantial freedom in decision-making. In Sri Lanka, on the other hand, the central government retains significant control over most functions, with issues like defense, finance, and national policy tightly centralized. The Provincial Councils have some authority over local matters such as agriculture, education, and health, but their powers are limited compared to the Swiss cantons.

The need for a decentralized government is more urgent than ever, particularly as Sri Lanka grapples with the demand from the people for “system change” and from the ethnic minorities for the devolution of power. The centralized governance model, dominant since the British departure, has created significant political and economic imbalances. While Colombo has developed into a bustling hub of growth and modernization, many of the provinces remain economically marginalized and politically disempowered, with limited capacity to address local issues effectively. Centralized decision-making has often proven to be inadequate in addressing the needs of diverse ethnic and regional communities across the country, exacerbating economic disparities and fueling social unrest.

For instance, policies affecting agriculture, infrastructure, and education can vary greatly in urgency and relevance from one province to another, depending on local needs. Clearly the needs in the hill country will be different from the coastal areas. Appointed governors may be effective administrators but often lack the nuanced understanding and deep-rooted commitment to local issues that elected officials possess. The provincial council system’s purpose is to allow locally elected representatives to be decision-makers, making it necessary to restore these councils and avoid diluting their autonomy with central appointments. Reviving the provincial council system and empowering it with both fiscal and administrative autonomy could usher in a new era of governance in Sri Lanka—one that aligns with the aspirations of all communities and facilitates regional development.