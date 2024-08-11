Highlights Of AKD’s Inspiring Speech At The NPP National Convention For Tri-Forces Veterans

By Nihal Jayawardane –

Before an impressive crowd of nearly 20,000, Anura Kumara Dissanayake opened his speech by mentioning Retired Major General Aruna Jayasekara, who stated that a battalion typically consists of 600 to 750 soldiers. AKD then highlighted that the assembled crowd was equivalent to 30 to 40 battalions.

He added that, with such a turnout, the NPP can undoubtedly face any challenges on their path to victory. He also noted that the large gathering would likely lead to less favorable media coverage and threats from some political authorities and acknowledged that this convention would likely unsettle the government.

Two recent intelligence reports submitted to the government was revealed by him:

1. The Sri Lankan diaspora is increasingly rallying around the NPP.

2. Despite the Grama Sevaka (GS) and electoral base, tri-forces ex-servicemen are uniting at the national level in support of the NPP.

The highlights of these two events and their promotional material depict that the victory of the NPP is unstoppable he stated. An intelligence report has alerted the government to focus on these two matters and not to underestimate their significance. However he said, the fact remains that despite any attempts to obstruct or disturb the NPP, their team spirit, morale, and the rising power and strength of the people’s support cannot be stopped. This momentum will carry them to victory on September 21st, he said confidently.

The current political crisis in Sri Lanka is undeniable for anyone with awareness and empathy, as the country’s political culture, already distorted over 76 years, has recently deteriorated further he said.

He highlighted several examples to illustrate the deepening political turmoil and significant realignment within Sri Lanka’s political landscape:

1. SLPP Fragmentation: The SLPP has fragmented into three factions, exemplifying the growing instability within the party.

2. Appointment of Rohitha Abeygunawardena: Rohitha Abeygunawardena’s appointment as National Operation Leader marks a key shift in political alliances.

3. Shift in Support to Ranil Wickremesinghe: Rohitha Abeygunawardena, along with other key figures like Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, and Lohan Ratwatte, has shifted support to Ranil Wickremasinghe, underscoring the deepening political turmoil.

4. Irony of Dual Allegiances: The irony lies in Rohitha Abeygunawardena and S.M. Chandrasena, who once regarded Mahinda Rajapaksa as their “Appachchi,” now aligning with two “Appachchis.”

5. Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s Reversal: Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who had vowed to act only after Ranil Wickremasinghe’s imprisonment, is now supporting him.

6. Bandula Gunawardane’s Contradiction: Bandula Gunawardane, who had exposed the Central Bank Bond Scam during the 2015 campaign, is now backing Wickremesinghe.

These examples collectively signify a profound political realignment and reflect the worsening political crisis in Sri Lanka.

He underscored the troubling political scenario in Sri Lanka, pointing out several key issues:

1. Crime Allegations: Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Prasanna Ranatunga have faced crime allegations filed by the Attorney General during Ranil Wickremesinghe’s tenure as Prime Minister.

2. Lohan Ratwatte’s Violent Act: Lohan Ratwatte’s violent actions, which Wickremesinghe was aware of, further emphasize the severity of the political situation.

3. Wickremesinghe’s Reform Promises: Wickremesinghe has vowed to eradicate the corrupt political culture.

He stressed the importance of public accountability and support for efforts aimed at political reform to address and resolve these deep-rooted issues.

According to AKD, several significant political shifts have occurred:

1. Sarath Fonseka’s Departure: The former Chairman of the SJB, Sarath Fonseka, has stepped down, marking a notable change in the party’s leadership.

2. GL Peiris’s Move: SLPP Chairman GL Peiris has joined the SJB, reflecting a shift in political allegiance and influence.

3. Nalaka Godaheva’s Transition: Nalaka Godahewa, who faces serious allegations related to the “Express Pearl” ship, has also joined the SJB, adding another layer to the political reconfiguration.

4. Vasantha Senanayake’s Switch: During the 52-day political crisis, Vasantha Senanayake’s switch from the UNP to the SLPP was particularly noteworthy, highlighting the significant impact and consequences of such political crossings.

These developments underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of Sri Lanka’s political landscape.

AKD reflected on the immense sacrifices made by soldiers, many of whom suffered severe injuries and disabilities while upholding their oaths to protect the country’s unity, constitution, and sovereignty. Despite these sacrifices, he criticized the rulers for repeatedly acting contrary to these principles and highlighted significant breaches of constitutional and legal norms by various leaders, raising serious concerns about governance and accountability.

1. Chandrika Kumaratunga was found guilty by the courts for transferring a large portion of Crown Land to a private party during her presidency, which was deemed a breach of the Constitution. She has been ordered to pay a penalty.

2. Mahinda Rajapaksa was identified as a key figure in the country’s bankruptcy, and the courts have found him guilty of failing to ensure public security.

3. Maithripala Sirisena faced multiple legal issues, including the 52-day political crisis with Mahinda Rajapaksa and the unconstitutional dissolution of Parliament, which led the Supreme Court to impose a Rs. 100 million fine for his role in the Easter Sunday bombing case. He was also controversially pardoned for the Royal Park murderer, raising concerns about the misuse of presidential privileges.

4. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has faced numerous allegations and court hearings since his appointment as President, many of which remain unresolved due to presidential immunity. He was also convicted for the country’s bankruptcy.

5. Ranil Wickremesinghe was involved in appointing top government ranks, including the IGP, but faced issues with the Constitution Council’s regulations. The Supreme Court overturned the President and Speaker’s actions, and amusingly, the President advised the Speaker to resolve this issue through discussions with the Supreme Court.