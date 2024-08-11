Why Doesn’t Sri Lanka Have Hundreds Of Thousands Of Solar Panels?

By Asoka Seneviratne –
As a country located 9- degree north of the equator, Sri Lanka is blessed with abundance of sun. Sun shines over Sri Lanka with vengeance to the point of feeling burning hot for most of the year. Yes, sun is everywhere. According to Asian Development Bank, a square meter of PV solar panel with 5.7 hours of sun can provide 4.6 KWh of power. That works out to be 807 watt-hours of solar power with a PV panel of 3 ft X 3 ft size every hour.
Another report by the ADB put the potential available capacity of solar power of SL at 16 GW or 16000 MW. This is huge and free power all year. Currently Sri Lanka houses about 750 MW of solar power or a pathetic 4.6% of available solar power.
Sri Lanka currently produces a total of about 5100 MW of power which 58% comes from renewable sources and the rest comes from fossil fuels. In other words, SL produce 2142 MW of power from crude and coal.
Per IRS, one barrel of crude oil produces about 1.7 MWh of power. At $80 per barrell of crude, the cost of producing 1.7 MWh of power runs $80. As we produce 2142 MW of power from crude at peak, cost of our fossil fuel power per one hour is $ 100800.00, assuming we generate at the rate of 2142 MW rate.
Assuming we need to generate fossil fuel power at this rate all year, the cost to the nation per year for crude runs about $ 870912000.00 or 870.9 million US$.
Now if we import crude at $100 per barrel (US$ 20 more per barrell) the cost to the nation per hour will be $ 126000.00. Annualized, cost to the nation will be $1,088,640,000.00 or 1.088 billion US$. Per year
Now, given the corrupt, non-transparent nature of our politics plus awarding no-bid contracts, they can potentially pocket $ 217,728,000.00 or 218 million US$ per year merely from CEB oil imports. This is assuming we only use crude not a mixture of crude and coal. Nevertheless, the number is similar and the cost to the nation is mammoth.
The actual cost of CEB crude imports are higher per CBOSL (but close enough) running to over a billion dollars.
Now going back to Solar, it is widely assumed that the installed cost of a 40KW PV solar panel is Rs. 7 million. Given the 2142 MW rate CEB produce at peak, this works out roughly at Rs 374850 million or Rs. 374.85 billion to install solar to match that capacity. Or $1.25 billion to install PO Solar on a large scale. This cost is very close to the cost of importing crude by CEB per year. The actual cost might be a little higher, but these are ballpark numbers.
It is widely believed that the average life span of a PV solar panel is 22-25 years, one can imagine the gigantic amount of precious dollars our nation can save! Imagine how many things we can do with all these saved billions year after year!
Better facilities for schools, better roads to our villages, better reserves, better budget deficit, better contribution to the environment, and most importantly using that God given sun that we consider far too hot to real better use.
Now lets take a step further. If each household is installed with a 5 KW PV panel at a cost Rs 1.2 million. Return on Investment is 4 years and 6 month. And the life span of a PV system is 22 – 25 years.
It is assumed monthly payback from the CEB is about Rs 25000.00, a substantial saving for an average family.
Now let’s look at another part of the world where the Sun is not an everyday blessing but leaders are; Europe.
The largest solar producers are Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Estonia, Spain, Greece, and Malta in that order. Per capita use of Netherlands and Germany are 1044 watts and 816 watts and coming down to others, respectively. Given Germany’s population of 83.8 million, their current solar capacity is 68300 MW of solar power.
At solar use of 416 watts per capita with an 8.8 million population, Portugal produces 3660 MW of solar power currently. None of these countries are even close to the level of sun we in Sri Lanka is blessed with.
But sunny Sri Lanka produces a mere 750 MW per statics of SL government. This is unacceptable given that previous governments have wasted borrowed billions on non-sustaining projects.
Our brainless leaders built with borrowed money airports with no planes, ports with no ships, conference halls with no meetings, roads with no vehicles, started airlines ( Mihin Air) with no demand, build roads with no parking spaces so vehicles park on the side walk and pedestrians walk on streets, level crossings with no warning lights so vehicles can clearly see them specially at night (turning them into death traps) and tall beautiful structures depicting national pride ( Nelum Kuluna at $108 million) and so on and so forth but never Solar Panels.
Gota appointed a minister for Batik, but no minister to drive Solar Power initiatives and incentives.
Starting from Colombo airport and driving around in Sri Lanka over to the dry zone with more burning son, one can hardly find a streetlamp with a solar panel on top. Whatever streetlamps we have are powered by the grid for the largest part. Gota installed some solar powered streetlamps near parliament but not sure how many of them are still working off solar.
Village after village in remote areas can do tens of thousands of small PV Solar panels, all free. All what is needed is smart leadership.
In my view there is simply no excuse for SL not to have solar powered streetlamps at minimum. That is why we elect hundreds of national, provincial and local leaders and take care of them. We leave these vital decisions to them but after being elected they are busy hounding for commissions, not public needs, of course there may well be exceptions, but the powers above may have a different agenda, so they too become helpless.
It all boils down to the caliber of leaders we elect. Are they smart with wisdom or just crooks bent on milking our wealth? Now we know after 76 long years.
This is why we need a change in Leadership badly. The same old will not work.
Finally, today I hear AKD will be revealing their manifesto or agenda soon. That is good news.
But I hope they are not going to spell out a list of promises but a properly laid out robust system change with afresh constitution with proper checks & balances, transparency and oversight. Such a system must be robust enough to sustain itself not depending on the caliber of leadership we elect. i.e Ranil postponing elections and more.
How to create transparency in spending, how to insulate the law enforcement and the judiciary from political interference, how the judges are appointed to insulate them from political interference, how the government services will be more like 21st century and free from corruption, how the police top brass are appointed to function true to their oath to serve the public without fear or favor, what will the legislative agenda and priorities, how to recover the loot and hold those robbed our nation accountable, how to attract foreign and local investment, how to rid of crony capitalism, how to rid provincial and local bodies of corruption, how to repay national debt, how to restore education in schools and minimize tuition class dependency, how to expand university and vocational school system, where the money will be coming from for these investments, how to prevent two government banks from turning into personal money pots of the leaders, how to cut the massive budget deficits, how to expand the tax base without burdening the middle class while maintaining a positive business climate, how to expand our forex reserves, how to stop MP’s being auctioned, restore the dignity of the parliament and the executive branch and finally to create a government that serves the public honorably but not to themselves.
A good manifesto should address all these national issues in detail, giving priority to establishing a long-lasting robust system than depending on the personalities in power. Leaders can and go but the system must prevail even under a dictatorial leader. Such is a good constitution and hope AKD’s team is up to it.
A recent case in point in the global arena. For centuries the US constitution created a Democracy that was the envy of the world. In fact, if I am not mistaken, US constitution is the longest running written democratic constitution of the world. But on January 6th of 2021, former President Trump instigated a violent uprising to ignore the election and remain in power.T he world was taken by surprise unable to fathom how this rock-solid American democracy lasting over 225 years was on the brink.
But the robust democratic institutions and the built-in safeguards of the constitution rushed into action and protected this much respected democracy from collapse. A good well-crafted constitution can sustain its Democracy against all evil.
AKD and his untested team have a lot of arduous work to do. May they be blessed with wisdom for this mammoth task of nation building from scratch!
RBH59 / August 11, 2024
“Solar power offers a sustainable solution, but it’s often ignored because it generate 24 Power
Not Generate commission for our leaders.
A common issue where economic and political interests override public benefit. This short-sightedness not only hampers our energy independence but also contributes to rising bread prices, which could be mitigated by encouraging local corn farming, similar to the success seen in tea factories.”By investing in corn farming, we could not only stabilize bread prices but also create jobs and boost the local economy. This approach would reduce our dependence on imported grains and contribute to our overall food security.
Raj-UK / August 11, 2024
Why Doesn’t Sri Lanka Have Hundreds Of Thousands Of Solar Panels?
The answer is obvious. We have uneducated corrupt politicians who are not interested unless they have their pound of flesh but that’s not all. The Elect Board officials from top to bottom also have to be ‘bought’ therefore, the investment in solar panel industry is probably not feasible. A friend who was renovating his house wanted solar panels installed but was discouraged by the Elect. Board
If memory serves me right, a politician had commented not so long ago that Oxygen cannot be eaten. If that is the level of education we can expect from the average SL politician, advancement in technology would be rocket science to their tiny brains which are capable of only street cunning. Can we expect the country to progress with such a bunch of yobs?
Cont.
Raj-UK / August 11, 2024
Cont.
On a complimentary subject, I understand that only Electric Vehicles, not even ‘plug in’ hybrids, are allowed to be imported but there is no infrastructure for public charging points, bearing in mind that the average battery range is about 200 miles at best, depending on favorable conditions (despite some manufacturer claims of over 300 miles). Accordingly, a motorist returning from N’ Eliya maybe taking a risk with a 50% battery charge but charging from a domestic power source would require overnight charging, whereas, a public ‘fast charger’ should provide 80% charge in about 40 minutes. The joke is approx. 42% (according to the author) of the electricity generated is from burning fossil fuel, which would be from polluting coal fired generators. So, what is the big idea of promoting ‘clean’ EVs? What is to be done with the ageing polluting vehicles already on the road?
Furthermore, the life span of a EV battery is about 10 years, therefore, most hybrids & EVs imported as used vehicles will soon require replacement but is SL prepared for the disposal of these batteries without harming the environment or even aware of the danger in handling them incorrectly? Do we have a political party that addresses these issues in the name of progress?
LankaScot / August 11, 2024
Hello Asoka Seneviratne,
Here may be part of the reason for lack of large Developments – https://www.themorning.lk/articles/cfrfThq4x6i5NNuUeGdU
Why does an FDI Company have to pay Rs 700 Million for a licence?
“According to the SLSEA, the one-time permit fee for issuing the energy permit for projects up to 10 MW is now Rs. 500,000 per MW of capacity. For projects exceeding 10 MW, the fee is Rs. 1 million per MW”.
I have never been able to understand Sri Lankan pricing. I go into a Supermarket here to buy a Diluting Juice – 2 litres (Plastic Bottle) for Rs 3300. The same Juice price for half a litre (in Glass Bottles) Rs 750. So I can buy 4 Glass Bottles for Rs 3000 and the 2 lire Plastic one for Rs 3300. Where is the logic?
So where is the Incentive to build large Solar Systems? The Government obviously doesn’t want them. Why, maybe you can tell us?
Best regards
In Europe or the USA buying a bigger amount gives you a discount compared with smaller amounts.
