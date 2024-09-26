How AKD Branded Himself: A Marketing Perspective

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

In the realm of political campaigns, branding plays a pivotal role in shaping perceptions and influencing voter behavior. Anura Kumara’s ascension to the presidency of Sri Lanka offers a compelling case study in political branding, particularly in how he effectively navigated the complexities of voter sentiment and market positioning.

1 – One of Dissanayake’s most significant brand attributes was his unblemished record. In a political landscape often marred by corruption, he positioned himself as a beacon of integrity. This “clean record” served as a critical differentiator in a crowded marketplace of political candidates. In branding parlance, this aligns with the concept of brand equity, where positive associations contribute to a stronger overall perception.

2 – Dissanayake effectively targeted the youth demographic, a group often overlooked by traditional political messaging. By addressing their aspirations and fears, he tapped into the emotional pulse of this segment. This strategy exemplifies market segmentation, where he identified a distinct audience in need of hope and direction. His messaging resonated deeply, creating a brand narrative that fostered loyalty and engagement among young voters who felt disenfranchised.

3 – Surrounding himself with qualified experts such as Harini etc across various fields added a layer of credibility to his campaign. This reflects the marketing principle of co-branding, where associations with reputable individuals can elevate a brand’s status. By showcasing a team of experts, Dissanayake not only reinforced his competence but also conveyed a message of preparedness and professionalism.

4 – Unlike his counterparts, Dissanayake consciously crafted his image to resonate with contemporary youth culture. His choice of attire—reflective of Gen Z and Gen C trends—further solidified his position as a relatable and trustworthy candidate. This strategic use of visual branding served to break down barriers between him and the electorate, making him more approachable. By aligning his appearance with the values of a younger generation, he effectively enhanced his brand image.

5 – Dissanayake’s campaign was anchored in a strong anti-corruption message, addressing the rampant issues of political waste and financial mismanagement. This focused messaging aligns with the marketing concept of value proposition, where he clearly articulated the benefits of his presidency over that of his competitors.

6 – The culmination of the Aragalaya movement played a significant role in shaping Dissanayake’s brand. By connecting his campaign to this authentic grassroots struggle, he tapped into a rich narrative of resilience and collective action. This strategic alignment not only lent legitimacy to his candidacy but also framed him as a continuation of a larger movement, enhancing his brand’s authenticity.

7 – In an era of political mimicry, Dissanayake carved out his unique identity. He eschewed the traditional templates of previous politicians, opting instead for his own style and vocabulary. This approach aligns with the marketing principle of differentiation, allowing him to stand out in a sea of conformity. His originality resonated with voters looking for genuine representation, reinforcing his brand as innovative and forward-thinking.

8 – Dissanayake adeptly utilized digital media as a communication tool, aligning with modern marketing strategies that prioritize online engagement. His campaign leveraged platforms like YouTube, where he garnered substantial support from influential creators. This savvy use of digital marketing enhanced his reach and allowed for real-time engagement with voters, setting him apart from competitors who neglected this vital channel.

Despite his successful branding strategy, Dissanayake faces the ongoing challenge of maintaining this image. As the digital landscape evolves, public sentiment can shift rapidly, especially if expectations are not met in the short run as Sri Lankans usually want quick fixes. Maintaining his brand’s integrity and continuing to engage with voters will be crucial in solidifying his position as president.

*Writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, currently a lecturer for ECU, Author, Youtuber, Meditation teacher and Reiki Healer