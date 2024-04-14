How Long Can The People Be Fooled?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Since gaining independence, Sri Lanka has navigated a turbulent political landscape, swinging between left and right-wing ideologies until the early ’90s. Since then, the nation has largely sought a middle path. The prolonged war, spanning nearly three decades, hampered development and progress but benefitted a segment from the nature of war economy.

However, 2009 marked a turning point with the war’s end, heralding an era of peace and offering Sri Lanka a golden opportunity to ascend to the ranks of developed nations. Country missed the bus, not necessarily due to known reasons but also the refusal to accept the fact the universal law ‘no one wins in a war’ and ‘All must benefit from peace’. This is history now.

Future potential thereafter has been overshadowed by a myriad of challenges.

Mismanagement, greed, corruption, egoistic elitism, and an insatiable hunger for power have plagued the political landscape, defining the country’s current status quo. While these factors are well-documented, another critical element often escapes scrutiny in the rush: the caliber of many ministers and parliamentarians holding positions post-2020 elections.

The quality of leadership has been questioned on numerous occasions. One minister notoriously asked in an environmental meeting where the protection of mangroves was discussed, “Can we eat oxygen?”. Another, in response to a foreign currency shortage claimed, “A ship with a load of USD currency is on her way to Colombo harbor.” And another parliamentarian emphatically voiced in the parliament that an incoming Minister possessed “7 brains,” leaving many to use it today as fodder for humor.

Another ‘Sinhala Buddhist’ slogan is emerging, with various factions being cited as being instrumental from deviating from ‘original Buddhism’ including a group that claims ‘Jambudveepaya is Sri Lanka‘ meaning Sri Lanka is where Lord Buddha was born and lived.

War has started and the underpinning message is that that only one patriotic party can save the country from a foreign invasion poised to destroy Buddhism. While these tactics may have once swayed public opinion, can they still do so effectively?

Traditional approaches such as reducing prices, offering salary increases, or providing bottles of arrack and lunch packets during campaigns might seem like straightforward solutions to winning votes and they have started already. However, their efficacy in the current climate is questionable.

Several factors contribute to this skepticism.

Firstly, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic down turn brought immense suffering to the people, both health-wise and economically.

Secondly, Sri Lanka’s youth are increasingly IT-savvy and globally connected, making them more aware of the nation’s challenges and potential solutions.

Thirdly, women, often the backbone of families and communities, have borne the brunt of economic downturns and political instability. Their resilience and determination for a change cannot be underestimated, and their voices are becoming increasingly influential.

Fourthly, the extravagant lifestyles of some politicians, funded by taxpayers’ money, have not gone unnoticed by the public. This stark contrast between the rich and poor fuels resentment and mistrust, not because of the ‘haves’ hard-earned money, but due to their inability to declare where the money has come from.

An affluent politician was once seen in a photo in front of a house in a foreign country, obviously trying to show he owns it. Whether such a portrayal of image can garner support from the people now is questionable.

Lastly, the scarcity of politicians with clean records and the ability to understand and act on professional advice further erodes public confidence within the system now.

Therefore, as Sri Lanka approaches another election year, the stakes are high. Those at risk of losing power, and with it their privileged positions and access to resources, may resort to desperate measures, as observed in the past.

Majority is aware that it is crucial to address these challenges with diligence and foresight with awareness that Sri Lanka would otherwise risk plunging into a dark abyss from which recovery may be exceedingly difficult if not impossible.

While age-old tactics of political manipulation and populism might yield short-term gains, they are unlikely to sustain in this election. The people of Sri Lanka are increasingly matured, informed, and discerning. Most demand accountability, transparency, and genuine progress.

The question remains: how long can the people be fooled? The answer lies in the collective will and determination of the Sri Lankan people to demand better, to hold their leaders accountable, and to work towards a brighter, more prosperous future for all which seems to be the common mind set of masses.

As they say, this is the last chance for the people of Sri Lanka to seek ‘change.’ The country needs statesmanship, not just leadership. Integrity should flow from the top down. This notion is surfacing in most household, while some politicians and their cronies tally their share of votes from stances like fake patriotism, alertness to protect Buddhism, and the offering of bottles of arrack and lunch packets during campaings.

*The writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and Currently a Senior lecturer for ECU Perth and Meditation Teacher/Healing therapist