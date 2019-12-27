Ideas Being Introduced Into The Minds Of Children To Be Scrutinised

By Mahinda Rajapksa –
Most Venerable Mahanayaka Theras, Anunayaka Theras and members of the Maha Sangha, Hon. Ministers, Parliamentarians, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, Dhamma School Teachers, and students of Dhamma Schools,
Students enrolled in the Dhamma Schools today will be the generation that carries forward the Sinhala Buddhist national identity. Over the past several years, we saw the destruction brought upon in this country as a result of a significant section of the Buddhist population being alienated from the Temple, from the Dhamma and the Maha Sangha. It became fashionable for Buddhists to denigrate Buddhism and the Sinhalese. Even politicians who were elected to power by Sinhala voters, openly insulted the Maha Sangha.
People belonging to other religions and ethnic groups in this country will never insult their own religion or ethnic group in that manner. Even though a significant proportion of students from Sinhala Buddhist families are enrolled in Dhamma Schools, the number actually attending, is far fewer than the number registered. The present Sunday Dhamma Schools system commenced in 1895. Even before these Sunday Dhamma schools were instituted, the Temple imparted education to the laity. In pre-colonial times, the Temple was the main centre of education.
A secular schools system came into existence during the Dutch and British colonial eras. The world also became a more complex place and an ever expanding formal education system came into being. Today, the secular education system and the Dhamma Schools exist side by side. Even though Buddhism is taught as a subject in the secular schools system, it is through the Dhamma Schools that the younger generation is brought close to the Buddhist philosophy, the Buddhist way of life, the Buddhist traditions and the Temple. It is through the Dhamma schools that Buddhist families are brought closer to the Temple. Sinhala Buddhist culture, and our national traditions are based on the relationship between the lay community and the Temple.
The Most Venerable Madihe Pannasiha Mahanayake Thera once said that the purpose of the Dhamma Schools was not to impart textual knowledge but to mould the character and way of thinking of the students. The purpose of Dhamma Schools is not to prepare students for examinations. Its purpose if to create an individual imbued with a Buddhist way of thinking. Madihe Pannasiha Mahanayake Thera identified five modes of conduct expected of a dhamma school student as follows:
Firstly, adhering to the Five Precepts and observing the Eight Precepts on Poya Days. Secondly, respecting the Maha Sangha, parents, teachers and elders. Thirdly, leading a simple life and maintaining a good relationship with one’s neighbours. Fourthly, developing restraint, good behaviour, and a sound knowledge of the Dhamma. Fifthly, devotion to the Buddha-Dhamma, and being motivated by national pride and indigenous traditions. These words are valid even today. We expect to improve the Dhamma Schools system and the programmes offered in them in order to enable those institutions to produce the Buddhist youth that the Ven Pannasiha referred to.
This is a time when we have to be very vigilant with regard to what is being put into the minds of school children. Foreign funded NGOs have influenced our education system in subtle ways. I heard some leading academic bhikkus explaining how school textbooks now have content that will have the effect of corrupting young minds. A lay organisation explained how some school text books have depicted the Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka as one province. It was also said that the Sinhala New Year has been dropped from some school textbooks.
We should realise that there is a concerted and ongoing attempt to divide the country, to destroy the Sinhala Buddhists, to disrupt the family as an institution among the Sinhala, Tamil, Chritian and Hindu sections of the population and to create divisions between children and their parents, between students and their teachers, between children and religions. Programmes aimed at achieving these objectives begin at the level of primary schools. After a few years, the way of thinking of the Sinhala population would have changed without anyone even realising it. An expeditious investigation will be carried out into the ideas being put into the minds of school children through school text books.
We will put in place a programme to attract more children and youth to Dhamma Schools under the guidance of the Maha Sangha. What should happen is that children and youth should be motivated to go in search of the temple and our national heritage. I believe that in order to achieve that objective, our approach also has to change with the times. A programme should be put in place to show appreciation for the voluntary work done by Dhamma school teachers. The Dhamma schools depend on their dedication. A special programme will have to be put in place to maintain the Dhamma Schools located in remote areas.
We are gathered here today, for the awards ceremony of an all island competition among Dhamma School students. I wish to convey my best wishes to all Dhamma School students in the country, regardless of whether they participated in this competition or not.
Thank you,
May the blessings of the Triple Gem be upon you.
*Translation of the speech made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapksa at the National Dhamma School Convention and Awards Ceremony held at Irattaperiyakulam in Vavuniya on 27 December 2019.
Matilda Ellepola / December 27, 2019
Look who is talking here?
These parents (MR and Shiranthi) mentor kids to torture and then killed so inhumantely and then fake an accident in Narahenpita for just the jealousy of a fellow Rugby player.
chiv / December 27, 2019
This opinion of mine pertains to the whole world, and specifically to our motherland. Like most I believed that fundamental purpose of religion and politics are to create good, honest individuals with moralities and there by communities and a country. But lately it is very clear to me that, they both have lost purposes and worse, end up creating the opposite in us. . Though in reality I cannot get rid of one (politics) the other / religion is optional and I sure do not need that extra burden , at this point of my life. I also intent to share my views with my children , so that they are free to make their own judgement.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / December 27, 2019
Mahinda, if you are really honest about your statement, please start with Mahawamsa history that is being taught in schools and at home. Children are being brainwashed to develop a bigoted mind that Sinhalese are the owners of the entire land. Children are being told that Tamils are animals and killing them is not wrong and killing of Tamil Buddhists is also allowed as they are half animals. When these get ingrained into their minds how can you expect them to behave rationally. There is new evidence emerging by scientific methods based on geology, archaeology and genetics that ancestors of Tamils lived in the land which was once connected to Tamil Nadu and that there was a glorious civilization that existed in northern and north-western parts of the island. How can Sinhalese whose DNA is 60% South Indian be entirely native and Tamils who have 6% of Veddha genes be entirely foreign. Teach the Sinhala children that the closest ethnic group in the world to Sinhalese is Ceylon Tamils and no one else, and that Sinhalese were originally Tamils who over a period of time have taken up different identity. Your refusal to share power and territory in a fair and effective manner with Tamils is the result of this mindset which you developed by the distorted history driven into you. Teach them also that Saivaism existed in Sri Lanka prior to the introduction of Buddhism, and that several Buddhist temples have been built on top of destroyed Hindu temples. Tell them Sri Lanka was originally a Dravidian Saivite land where Sinhala Buddhists have become a majority, and therefore demand of Tamil Hindus for a share of the land to rule themselves is absolutely fair.
Jehan / December 27, 2019
Trying get the children brain washed by canvassing in temple Dhamma schools. So Namal can be the new Ashoka.
Mallaiyuran / December 27, 2019
Is that really a bad Karma under Buddhism to allow Sinhala kids think North East is a place Tamils like to rule, instead SinhaLE rules? Did Buddha own this land before he declared it has to be protected and reserved for him until he comes back? From whom Buddha captured this land? What kind of violence he used to displace the natives living in that time. Was it something like what happened in Mullivaaikkaal – Humanitarian Rescue Mission Operation with Zero Casualty? Where is he gone now? Is he hiding from UNHRC Electric Chair? Was Buddha is the grandfather of Rishard Bathiudeen? What kids thinks when they are told their great great grand slept with a lion as per the most venerable monk of their religion? As CV asked, will Maharajane allow the UNESCO historian and educationist to redo the books of school texts? At the time we were studying science and math, we read Whitley, Ramsey, Lonely’s books translated into Tamil. What was there about secular education something against Buddhism appeared in those other than science and math?
This donkey sounds like the violent, murderous, religious dictators lived in Galileo’s time.
Real Sinha LE Maharajane!
Mallaiyuran / December 27, 2019
When Mano Ganesan, Sumanthiran & all others started to talk, they are now relenting on the sining the Sinhala Song in Tamil.
Sumanthiran said “we will be too happy if they tell us not to sing this Sinhala Song”.
Bravo!
Mallaiyuran / December 27, 2019
The only UNP person talking these days is our friend Hiruni, a junior UNPyer. She may leave behind Premachandra’s shadow and create one of her own, like Chandrika. Chandrika left behind SWRD’s Socialism and tried build a Democratic-Capitalistic society. If she tries, Hurini could build her own policies leaving father’s legacy be forgotten.
SJ / December 27, 2019
How disappointing!
I was expecting a proposal for a Thought Police.
ajith / December 27, 2019
Mahinda,
Your blood thirsty lies and cheat to create bloodbath in this island are well explained by your words. I am now thinking of how an ordinary Sinhala Buddhist living in the Colombo city will react to them . “Oh My Sinhala Buddhist blood is boiling and I feel like killing our next door Tamils and Muslims. Dear our king please give us your order and a sword now.”
“A lay organisation explained how some school text books have depicted the Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka as one province”.
“We should realise that there is a concerted and ongoing attempt to divide the country, to destroy the Sinhala Buddhists”
Ayathuray Rajasingam / December 27, 2019
Has Mahinda Rajapakse forgotten the problems given to Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake in order to tamper with the independence of judiciary which was the worst of all incidents.
Lankan / December 27, 2019
“The Most Venerable Madihe Pannasiha Mahanayake Thera once said that the purpose of the Dhamma Schools was not to impart textual knowledge but to mould the character and way of thinking of the students. The purpose of Dhamma Schools is not to prepare students for examinations. Its purpose if to create an individual imbued with a Buddhist way of thinking. “
Elsewhere in the article:
“We are gathered here today, for the awards ceremony of an all island competition among Dhamma School students. I wish to convey my best wishes to all Dhamma School students in the country, regardless of whether they participated in this competition or not.”
So why have all these competions at dhamma schools?
Nothing but a waste of time if dhamma schools just cram a load of textual stuff into kids’ minds and have competitions, in the name of moulding them according to Buddhist philosophy..no different to what’s taught in schools.
It’s a joke..
