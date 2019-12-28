Singing The National Anthem In Sinhala & Tamil Harmonizes The Different Ethnicities In Sri Lanka

By Harsha Gunasena –
Government announced recently that in the next Independence Day celebrations, the national anthem would be sung only in Sinhala.
This is a reversal of the practice introduced by the previous government from 2016 that the national anthem should be sung in Sinhala and Tamil at the Independence Day celebrations.
Legal perspective
Legal perspective is clear in this respect.
In the first constitution of independent Sri Lanka referred as Soulbury Constitution, there was no reference to the national anthem. However, at the Independence Day celebrations held on 4th February 1949 present national anthem was sung in both Sinhala and Tamil as national songs. At that time, it was slightly different. It was officially accepted by the Government in 1951 as the national anthem and was sung at the Independence Day celebrations in 1952. The Tamil version was widely used in the Tamil speaking areas.
In the constitution adopted in 1972 also there was no reference to the national anthem. It was incorporated into the constitution first time in 1978.
The Article 7 of the present constitution is as follows :“The National Anthem of the Republic of Sri Lanka shall be “Sri Lanka Matha”, the words and music of which are set out in the Third Schedule.”
The English translation of the Article 7 of the Tamil version of the constitution is as follows: “The National Anthem of the Republic of Ilangai shall be “Sri Lanka Thaaye”, the words and music of which are set out in the Third Schedule.”
Sri Lanka is referred as Ilangai in Tamil. The national anthem referred in the constitution in Tamil was Sri Lanka Thaaye, the Tamil translation of the Sinhala version Sri Lanka Matha.
In Third Schedule the national anthem begins as “Sri Lanka Thaaye”. This was intentional and reflected the thinking prevailed from the time of the independence.
The Constitution of Sri Lanka, unlike Acts of Parliament, contains no provision which stipulates that the Sinhala text shall prevail over the Tamil text.
In 2016 there was a Fundamental Rights application challenging the decision to sing Tamil version of the national Anthem at the Independence Day celebrations. (SC FR 67/2016) It was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
Political perspective
During the time of the war National Anthem was not sung in the LTTE controlled areas. It was banned by the LTTE. Soon after the end of the war, Tamils started singling National Anthem in Tamil. The Rajapaksa regime in 2010 decided that National Anthem can be sung only in Sinhala.
National Anthem was sung in Tamil at the 68th Independence Day celebrations on 4th February 2016. On the same day then Chief Minister of Northern Province, C.V. Wignasvaran, went to Naga Viharaya and participated religious ceremonies as a mark of reciprocal respect. This shows that to what extent the Tamils appreciated the symbolic act of the Government.
In 1950’s the Government introduced the word ‘Sri’ to the vehicle number plates and the Tamils rejected it and continued to use old vehicles bearing English letters in the number plates. Now we have discontinued the use of Sri in the number plates. In 1956 we made Sinhala the only official language of Sri Lanka. Subsequently in 1958 Tamil Special Provisions Act was passed. Tamil was not recognized as an official language even in the constitution of 1972 which was one of the reasons to the birth of Tamil militancy. However, in 1978 constitution Tamil also recognized as an official language.
This shows how stupid the successive Governments and their followers thought. They allowed things to aggravate facilitating lot of damages in the process rather than nipping the bud at the initial stages. We as a country have always paid a very high price for simple and basic things.
In India, national anthem is sung in Bengali not in Hindi which is spoken by the majority. In Singapore where the majority is Chinese, national anthem is sung in Malay. The Canadian national Anthem is sung in English and French. In New Zealand national anthem is sung in English and Maori. The usual practice when performed in public is to perform the first verse of the national anthem twice, first in Māori which is an indigenous language and then in English. In South Africa it is sung in five different languages. There are many other countries where the national anthems are sung in two or three languages.
Historical perspective
Sri Lanka at present is a divided country by the ethnicity and religion. The history of the country was not the same.
In the introduction of his great book, Ways of Thinking of Eastern Peoples, published in 1964, Hajime Nakamura stated as follows about Eastern thought vis-a-vis Western thought.
“Accordingly, when various thoughts are found opposed to one another, they are likely to recognize their rational force, and to compromise and synthesize, rather than to adopt one of them alternatively to the exclusion of others. Therefore, it is often contended that in contrast to Western thought the spirit of tolerance and mutual concession is a salient feature of Eastern thought. The religion of the West at times is harsh and even emphasizes struggle for the sake of keeping the faith and condemning unbelievers.”
Easterners are basically collectivists in contrast to western individualists. In Sri Lanka for millennia different ethnicities and different religions lived in harmony. Their collective included all the people living in the kingdom irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.
Over millennia, in Sri Lanka there were no clashes between Sinhalese and Tamils as ethnic groups. The clashes were among the kings and princes. They were concerned about their power and not the ethnicity. General perception is that Elara has done more damage to us in comparison to Magha, who ruined our civilization in 13th century. Magha was not a Tamil and Elara was respected even by Mahavamsa. Sinhala kings got support from the Pandyans to attack Chola invaders, both were South Indians.
In the 12th century on the orders of Vijayabahu the Great, the commander of the army erected a slab inscription written in Tamil ordering Velaikkara regiment who were of Tamil origin to protect the Tooth Relic, control of which was considered essential to claim the authority to rule the kingdom.
This act shows that the State had given a very important task to the soldiers of Tamil origin and the State did not hesitate to communicate with them in their language. This was neglected by the post-independence rulers of Sri Lanka till 1978.
In the introduction of the landmark book, The Muslims of Sri Lanka- one thousand years of ethnic harmony 900-1915, Lorna Dewaraja stated as follows.
“It is clear from our evidence at our disposal that right through out from the Anuradhapura period to Kandyan times there was a Muslim lobby operating in the Sri Lanka court.”
In the body of the book she said,
“For instance, Muslims served as officials in the administration of the state as well as of the Buddhist monasteries. It is noteworthy that the Muslims were functionaries in the Temple of the Tooth and participated in the ritual of the Asala Maha Perahera, the greatest pageant of the Buddhist world. This process of structural assimilation which took place without any erosion of the cultural distinctiveness of the Muslims is perhaps unique in minority-majority relations.”
Referring to the Kandyan kingdom she said,
“…This is striking example of the policy of live and let live characteristic of Sinhala society at that time. Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists were voluntary participants in the festivities of the Embekke devala and none of those groups lost their cultural identity in the process”
This situation was changed during the British rule in late 19th century with the initiation Buddhist revival movement which was directed against the ruling British and their religion. However, it was taken a turn against the other ethnicities. Thus, the common collective of the country started cracking down and collective of different ethnicities and religions were established. Situation was gradually deteriorated by using different collective identities against one another in order to get political gains.
Conclusion
Singing the national anthem in Tamil is not unconstitutional and not against the common traditions followed by other countries. It is not against the historical traditions followed in Sri Lanka over millennia. It is in line with the initial actions taken by the State at the time of the country got independence. However, it is against the divisive political traditions introduced by the Sri Lankan political leaders subsequently. The Previous government, although coming to power with the political support of the Tamils and initiated processes such as creating a new constitution, has done very little to the Tamils. Singing the national anthem in Tamil was one of the symbolic acts they have initiated. It is a joyful act to sing it in both languages and it harmonizes the different ethnicities in Sri Lanka. President said that he will be the President of all including of those who did not vote for him. He can now turn his words to deeds. Therefore, it is the duty of the government to decide to sing the national anthem in both languages at the Independence Day celebrations if they place the objectives of the country ahead of their own political objectives.
Latest comments
Amarasiri / December 28, 2019
Haraha Gunasena,
The mean IQ of the Para-Sinhala is 79, and this pervades the voters and their Para-leaders.
The Para-leaders think that they can keep the support of the Para-Sinhala by singing the National Anthem in Para-Sinhala only.
However, they cannot hide the fact that they , Para-Sinhala, are Paras from Southern and Eastern India, confirmed by mitochondrial DNA studies.
This is pure Para rivalry.
/
Nakeeb M Issadeen / December 28, 2019
Does everyone know that the national anthem of Singapore ‘Majullah Singapura’ is in Malay where as 90% of Singaporean are Chinese. Lee Quan Yew had the wisdom to keep the original Malay version since independence to preserve communal harmony. That is the secret of success for Singapore. He once mentioned in his national day speech that SWRD opened the Pandora’s box of racial hatred in Sri lanka when he opted for Sinhala only to capture power.
Sri Lankans need to learn a lesson from the success story of Singapore.
/
Lanka Nitizen / December 28, 2019
Better to sing it in Native Veda’s
Language .
Oi atho, may Atho, demala atho, singla atho , muslim atho.
Api okama modde atho, nathi nang 225 athoa rage kerai de?😭
Tamil people , SHINGLA PEOPLE Moslem people all one foolish people , if not will the 225 be in power ?
/
rohan anthony johnpillai / December 28, 2019
Only one full moon has passed by, there’s a true saying that the lunatics being the mad buggers go more crazy run wild and can be controlled by neither humans or beasts.
The present shit oozing from all their pores, ruling psychopath family well known to one as the RAJAPUKA’s who are soiling the royal commode have begun exhibiting their legality to be on this planet and their gameah boorishness.
they are of their senile opinion that if we the mighty Tamil’s along with their Muslim brothers and sisters will be affected by the unceremoniously taking away the singing of the national anthems in both the soken in Shitty Sorry Lanka.
I whilst speaking on behalf of my much-esteemed brothers and sisters do not care 2 hoots for this petty pavement like an act.
we will concentrate and propagate developing and promoting the national anthem of the Democratic Republic of TAMIL EELAM.
by us Tamils casting our scared votes against the 70-year-old KALLTHONI, who by being an American citizen is and not entitled to be a contender.
he illegally obtained dual citizenship in 2005 during the period where his mustache sporting GANNANKARA SAKILIYA of an elder brother, whose IRC antics ruled the roost.
we all are aware of the doldrums he caused when he was democratically thrown out of sitting and shitting on the royal kakusiya in January 2015 which was a golden day for the sad sorry citizens of shitty Lanka.
Now his younger petrol pumping shit cleaning coolie has openly shown us of his illegal breeding by banning the vocalizing of the internationally renowned Tamil Language all due to the minorities chose not to waste their precious holy vote.
there will never be any progressive steps that will be constructively taken implemented into real action due to the arrogance stupid buggers who are petty-minded Ku Klux bred who are the cheapest and the illegally made money in the family of the racists.
/
Naman / December 28, 2019
By excluding the Minorities, SL is not going to progress/ DEVELOP.
Being RESPECTFUL to them will result in much FASTER progress.
I believe that the President and SLPP are of the OPINION that being not nice to Minorities they would GET the two third majority in the parliament
/
Seyon Sithamparanthan / December 28, 2019
Why don’t TNA and Sumanthiran go to supreme court to challenge this decision? Sumanthiran come on man, during the constitutional coup done by Mithiripala, you guys have done a great job. This time also we want you to do so.
/
Lankan / December 28, 2019
A very poor decision indeed, if this is true..just paying lip service to reconciliation and inclusivity. Gotabaya can be classed as an idiot if this goes ahead..
/
ajith / December 28, 2019
It is a very enlightening article. In Tamil there is a proverb. “Onrupaddaal Undu Vaalvu”(unity brings prosperity”). Buddha damma teaches to respect others. Unfortunately Mahinda @ Co teaches opposite to Lord Buddha’s teachings. Sinhala only brought unstoppable destruction to this country. It brought more suffering to Buddhist Sinhala and to true Buddhism. We have seen their true face during the regime particularly after then of war. Today both brothers are putting a drama show to us like they are the guardians of Buddhism and Sinhalese and rule of law. Gota is making unofficial visits to government offices and teaching how he is helpful to public(TV propaganda). Mahinda put cutouts during his presidency. Everything to get two third majority in parliament and bring back dictatorship as they did before. Unless Sinhala people realise the truth, the whole nation will be robbed to nothing.
/