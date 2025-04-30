In Memoriam: Professor Harshana Sasanka Rambukwella

By Ashanthi Ekanayake –

Harshana was my batchmate at Pera in 1997.

Since he was the only boy among a bevy of girls, taking the first year English course offered by the English Depatment, Professor Erskine called him the “thorn among roses” at the very first lecture we had with him. But Harshana Sasanka Rambukwella was never a thorn in anyone’s side, so the name did not stick. He was a lovely human who was happy to spread goodwill among all he associated with. What I remember most distinctly about him is that he was level-headed even as a raw fresher and could argue a point with strength without showing an ounce of unnecessary aggression. Though he had a temper it was reserved for what called for anger.

My most distinct memory of him is when he and I went to the E.F.C. Ludowyk memorial lecture, when Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala spoke on Neruda, as a poet and a diplomat. We were awe -struck and though shy as freshers enjoyed the academic atmosphere and the sophistication Dr. Dhanapala exuded. I am glad we did not know of Neruda’s darker side then. That would have spoilt the experience.

I also remember that we chortled when Professor Walter Perera told us not to partake of the refreshments, sotto voce because he had not thought that many people would show up. Then later, good old “Wally,” told us to go on and tuck in because there was enough to go around, with very visible relief. The two of us laughed and chuckled all the way home.

Those were good times.

I was reminded of his temper when I met him as my Professor in my Sociology of Education class, which he taught with Professor Harini Amarasuriya. It was one of the most enjoyable sessions that I was fortunate enough to attend. He would speak on Pierre Bourdieu with such magnanimous expertise helping even the most reluctant of students understand the depth of the French sociologist and philosopher’s views on education and other matters, relating these theories as they should be adopted in the teaching of English in Sri Lanka. When students in his zoom meetings were quiet, he would say with severity, ” the level of engagement is very low.”

When he brought up the notion of the Brown Sahib and Thomas Macaulay, I could not help but feel nostalgic, reminded of the time we had spent as raw freshers at Pera. There was Ramila who remained his best friend until he passed away and of course Prashani and many others. There was nothing very raw about Harshana. He was always a gentleman whether as a young man or as the gentleman I met last on 6th August 2022 when I first visited the PGIE. He would always check my availability when he called me later on and I would say “What men! Don’t stand on ceremony just call anytime!”

It was pure irony that he was one of the judges at a competition and when my entry which went without my name won, his happiness on my success was very evident when he called to congratulate me.

As a scholar, Professor Rambukwella has made many notable contributions both as the director of PGIE and also through his quite prolific writing and research which include research papers such as Anagarika Dharmapala: the nation and its place in the world, Patriotic Science–The Corona Virus Pandemic, Nationalism, and Indigeneity, the countless papers he co-authored with the best in the field, and his explorations on Sri Lankan English and last but not least his magnum opus The Politics and Poetics of Authenticity: A Cultural Genealogy of Sinhala Natonalism. This work translated by his good friend Professor Wasantha A Liyanage.,“Amare,” will influence the Sri Lankan reader for time to come. It was a timely and necessary work which will in future help countless students, scholars and readers make sense of the dialogue surrounding the notion of Sri Lankan Nationalism as manifest in politics and literature and Sri Lankan culture. He was not simply an academic he was a man of taste who lived and loved and partook of culture.

Harshana’s life, though brief made its mark on the world because he was not simply an idealist, he was an activist and a trade unionist. He led by example and was a mentor to countless people, students, writer and scholars and a miscellany of others who defy labelling. This must be a trait that he inherited from his father, who was a mild gentleman when we met him during his stint at the English Teaching Unit, but had a reputation as one of the best teachers and school masters Dharmaraja College Kandy could boast of.

Harshana was a great scholar, a teacher par excellence and a warm kind hearted human being. He will be missed, not only by Prashani, and the two lovely girls about whom I have heard so much, but by everyone who knew him however briefly.

Rest easy my friend! You will be loved. Your life though brief is a cause for celebration not for lament!