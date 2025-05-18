Inaction Of Institutions: A Call For Systematic Reforms

By Aboobacker Rameez –

The recent suicide by a 15-year-old female student from Ramanathan Hindu Ladies’ College in Bambalapitiya, Sri Lanka, has attracted public attention and become the talk of the town, blaming the failures of institutions. The reasons for her suicide are: 1) an alleged sexual abuse by her mathematics teacher in October 2024, which led to severe psychological trauma, and 2) the tuition institute’s owner allegedly subjected the student to public humiliation in front of the entire class, exacerbating her existing psychological trauma.

Reports suggest that the abuse was reported to the Bambalapitiya Police on December 8, 2024, and the accused teacher was arrested on January 8, 2025. However, the accused teacher was released on bail with a travel ban imposed. The case is ongoing in the court. Her suicide in April 2025 mobilized hundreds of people from different walks of life propelling them to stage protests on May 8, 2025, outside the school. They demanded justice for the victim, suspension of the accused teacher, and accountability from the school principal who is accused of shielding the perpetrator. This has even triggered heated debates in the Parliament, too, with members of Parliament demanding justice for the victims. As a result, the accused teacher was immediately transferred to Zahira College in Puttalam pending a disciplinary inquiry. However, the parents, students, and some local residents in Puttalam protested outside of the school, urging the authorities not to send the accused teacher to the school. Consequently, as the case escalated, the accused teacher was sent on compulsory leave pending a disciplinary inquiry.

This incident not only underlines the failure on the part of institutions but also the poor handling of sexual and gender-based violence against a female student. As per the available reports, multiple institutions or parties have been criticized for their inactions against the perpetrator.

Administration of Ramanathan Hindu Ladies’s College

The school principal and staff are accused of failing to act on the complaint and protect the female student after receiving allegation of sexual abuse against the accused teacher. When the victim’s parents complained to the principal in October 2024, she allegedly took no action, willfully ignoring the complaint. In fact, if the principal was genuine and transparent, she could have ordered a preliminary disciplinary inquiry, from which she could have proceeded further. Generally, it is incumbent upon the head of the institution, be it a principal, vice chancellor, director, or chairman, to conduct a preliminary disciplinary inquiry upon receiving any sexual harassment complaint within their institution. Thereafter, they can proceed further, if there is prima facie evidence based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry, to enforce the law such as transfer or suspension of the accused immediately in accordance with the public establishment codes. Simultaneously, they have to keep their higher authorities informed of this case and other institutions like Police and National Child Protection Authority. Nevertheless, the principal and the school administration demonstrated gross negligence in their response to the parents’ complaint in this case. Therefore, the principal was accused of shielding the perpetrator.

Ministry of Education

It is reasonable for the Ministry of Education to address the needs or complaints of subordinate institutions like the Zonal Education Offices or Schools. The Ministry may not be aware of what is happening inside the school unless or otherwise it is brought to their notice. In this case, the Ministry has drawn flak for its delayed and inadequate response. Clearly explaining, despite a police complaint of sexual harassment made in December 2024 and the teacher was arrested in January 2025, the Ministry had to act only after public protests on May 8, 2025. They transferred the accused teacher to Zahira College in Puttalam on May 8, 2025. It is argued that transferring an alleged offender is insufficient for a criminal offense like sexual abuse, which requires stricter measures under Sri Lanka’s Penal Code. However, the Ministry later had to send the accused teacher on compulsory leave pending a disciplinary inquiry, due to a protest in Zahira College in Puttalam. It is heartening that Education Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya acknowledged these systemic shortcomings and promised reforms.

Bambalapitiya Police

It is standard police procedure to initiate an inquiry upon receiving a complaint. However, the police were faulted here for not pursuing more decisive action. Although the complaint of sexual harassment involving the female student was made on December 8, 2024, the accused teacher was arrested on January 8, 2025. It shows that it took two months long for the police to arrest the accused teacher in the case and produce him in the court. He was later released on bail, and a travel ban was imposed. It is also alleged that the police were callous for not informing the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) directly about this case. It appears that there is a clear procedural gap in this case.

All of these suggest an inaction on the part of the school principal and the Ministry, which are central to the criticism. It also highlights the leniency on the part of the police and their failure to proactively engage with child protection authorities, revealing systemic institutional deficiencies. Prioritizing the safety of victims and providing immediate mental health support, including professional counseling support, is the need of the hour. The government must now seriously address these institutions shortcomings and take immediate corrective action. It is time for the system to deliver for this family while establishing ironclad safeguards to protect all female students from suffering similar trauma.

*The author is a Professor in Sociology and former Vice Chancellor of South Eastern University of Sri Lanka. He could be reached at aramees2001@gmail.com