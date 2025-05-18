NPP/JVP In Power: The Highs, The Lows & The Path Forward 

By Gamini Jayaweera –

I had initially intended to publish this article before the Local Council elections. However, I postponed it, concerned that my comments might be misinterpreted or politicised. Now that the elections have concluded and local representatives have been chosen, I believe the time is right to highlight some critical observations.

If the NPP/JVP government is truly committed to its vision of a “Rich and Beautiful Sri Lanka,” as promised in its manifesto, it must welcome both praise and constructive criticism. My intention here is not to disparage, but to reflect, honestly and objectively, on the road ahead.

Tackling Corruption – A Good Start

Since taking office over six months ago, the NPP/JVP administration has made encouraging efforts to address the public sector corruption. While this is still a relatively short period to assess long-term outcomes, citizens across the country have welcomed these early initiatives with hope. Overall, it is a promising and an encouraging start.

However, focusing solely on punitive measures risks short-term gains without lasting change. Corruption is deeply embedded in our institutional culture and requires more than arrests and investigations. A sustainable solution must include education, values-based training, and workplace empowerment. If the NPP/JVP believes that enforcement alone will eradicate corruption, that would be a costly mistake.

Practical steps, such as monthly progress reviews within departments, could encourage transparency, staff accountability, and grassroots innovation. Reform must be inclusive, not top-down.

Due Process and the Judiciary – A Concerning Pattern

It is troubling to hear senior NPP/JVP leaders publicly branding political opponents as fraudsters and criminals before investigations conclude or charges are filed. This is especially concerning in high-profile cases such as the Good Friday bombing investigation.

Such statements, whether intentional or not, risk undermining the independence of the judiciary. They can create undue public pressure on legal institutions, eroding trust in the rule of law. Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done, without political interference.

Respecting Electoral Outcomes

Recently in Parliament, Leader of the House Mr. Bimal Ratnayake suggested that the NPP/JVP would prevent opposition coalitions in local bodies, alleging they were formed through bribery. He went further, threatening legal action without presenting evidence.

This rhetoric undermines the democratic right of parties to form coalitions when no clear majority exists. In the absence of evidence, such claims appear to be attempts to discredit and intimidate, eroding both democratic norms and public discourse. Democracy depends on mutual respect, even in disagreement. Consensus cannot be replaced by coercion. If the NPP/JVP upholds these values, there should be no issue with them electing their own Mayor and Deputy Mayor with the support of other parties.

Parliamentary Conduct – A Mixed Record

Since the NPP/JVP came to power, parliamentary proceedings have become more civil, with debates showing greater respect and reason. Despite occasional disruptions, there is noticeable progress toward a more constructive environment where arguments are grounded in facts and delivered with dignity. This is a welcome improvement. Yet, concerns remain.

The Speaker has often appeared hesitant and overly reliant on the Leader of the House to maintain order, particularly during opposition speeches. On several occasions, microphones have been cut prematurely, raising questions about the Speaker’s impartiality. This behaviour mirrors that observed under previous administrations, suggesting that meaningful system change remains a distant prospect.

Contrast this with the UK Parliament, where Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle once firmly corrected Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating, “You may be the Prime Minister, but in this House, I’m in charge.” Our speaker must demonstrate similar authority to command respect from all Members of Parliament. Without such assertiveness, parliamentary proceedings risk becoming disorderly.

The Leader of the House also appears to overshadow the Prime Minister during sessions, stepping into roles traditionally handled by the head of government. For the sake of parliamentary integrity, roles and protocols must be clearly respected. The Prime Minister is a capable and well-educated leader, and in my view, the Leader of the House must step back and allow her the space to lead, develop, and assert herself in the role.

Accountability and Truth in Politics

A growing frustration among citizens is the casual misuse of facts in political speeches and media. Politicians from all sides often make claims that are quickly disproven yet rarely corrected or acknowledged

In today’s digital age, the public can fact-check in real time. The public is no longer easily fooled because technology has empowered them to see through every lie.

Political credibility depends on accountability and on leaders being honest enough to admit mistakes.

Moral leadership requires Hiri Othappa, a sense of ethical shame and moral restraint. Without these values, ideological labels like Socialism, Marxism, or Capitalism are hollow.

Unfairly Blaming Past Regimes for Every Crisis

The NPP/JVP frequently blames traditional parties for Sri Lanka’s economic and social woes, ignoring the progress made over the past 76 years. Leaders like CWW Kannangara and DS Senanayake laid the groundwork for free education and agricultural reform. Later under SWRD and Sirimavo Bandaranaike, access to university in Sinhala and Tamil expanded opportunities for rural students, including in medicine and engineering. University numbers rose from two in 1956 to seventeen by 2021, producing many of today’s leaders including our New President and most of his cabinet colleagues.

Local industries such as batik, handloom textiles, cement, steel, paper, plywood, sugar, gems, and state engineering were actively developed and to support these sectors, many imported goods were restricted or banned. With the liberalization of the economy in 1978, the textile industry experienced significant growth, employing thousands and generating vital foreign exchange, while also encouraging private enterprise. And, the “Gam Udawa” programme enabled hundreds of thousands of poor families to own homes free of charge. During the Rajapaksa era, major infrastructure projects were undertaken, achievements that deserve recognition, even as corruption allegations remain unproven.

While these efforts were imperfect and sometimes marred by corruption, they helped shape modern Sri Lanka. Blanket criticism of the past is inaccurate, unfair, and misleading.

A History of Unrest – Lessons Unlearned?

Sri Lanka’s political history is marked by industrial actions, insurrections, and civil conflict. From the 1953 hartal to the JVP uprisings in 1971 and 1987, to the decades-long civil war, violence and unrest have hindered national progress. In the late 1950s alone, over 450 industrial actions were staged in a single year by Trade Unions, many backed by political parties. These disruptions were compounded by widespread corruption, enforced disappearances of journalists, and persistent institutional instability.

Given this turbulent history, it is neither fair nor accurate to attribute all the nation’s current misfortunes solely to past regimes. Doing so is misleading and oversimplifies the complex, multi-layered challenges Sri Lanka has faced. Acknowledging that complexity is vital if we are to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Conclusion – Leading with Integrity

This article is written in a spirit of open dialogue, emphasizing the value of embracing both praise and criticism as vital to the health of a democracy. A mature political culture must respect and consider the ideas of the opposition, rather than dismiss them out of prejudice.

It was deeply concerning to hear the recent remarks made in parliament by the Leader of the House, who characterized members of the NPP/JVP as “උද්ධච්ඡ” people, suggesting they are agitated or mentally unsettled when dealing with high-class opposition figures, but behave differently with the public. Such language undermines civil debate and demeans public discourse.

Leaders must rise above political theatre and embrace moral clarity. When political leaders react with threats rather than arguments, they weaken the very institutions they seek to lead. Ethical leadership is defined by conduct, not by class, status, or birth. This principle is echoed in the wisdom of the Vasala Sutta – “nobility lies in action, not in birth.”

Former first Lady of the USA, Michelle Obama once said: “When they go low, we go high.” This is not just a slogan. It is a principle of leadership. For the NPP/JVP, and for all political forces in Sri Lanka, now is the time to embody it.