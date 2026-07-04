Is A Paddy Farmer Fit To Be A King Once Washed Of Mud?

The revered Sinhalese proverb, “a paddy farmer is fit to be a king once washed of mud,” has resurfaced at the center of a stormy national debate, sparked by a perceived shift in how the NPP government treats the rural agricultural sector. Prior to coming to power, the National People’s Power (NPP) heavily leveraged this romanticized cultural imagery on the campaign trail, explicitly promising rural electorates that farmers would finally “become kings” under their administration. Today, however, that lofty rhetoric has given way to deep disillusionment, with farming communities openly accusing the government of betrayal, citing grievances over plummeting paddy purchase prices and soaring production costs.

The friction escalated dramatically when members of the farming community took sharp umbrage at remarks from a certain minister of the government who alleged that certain vocal farmer leaders—now fierce critics of the administration—were merely “kasippu” (illicit liquor) distillers.

This cultural clash involving this proverb did not emerge in a vacuum; it directly compounded a pre-existing economic dispute. Long before the war of words began, rural communities were already staging protests over the financial toll of unviable crop pricing and escalating overheads. This simmering financial grievance reached a boiling point at a state function when Agriculture Minister K.D. Lalkantha bluntly told farmers to stop viewing themselves as “kings.” He argued that because taxpayers heavily fund agriculture through infrastructure and fertilizer subsidies, farmers must prioritize overall consumer food security instead of demanding what the state deems unsustainable paddy prices. He declared that the era of elevating farmers above all others is over, noting that other modern economic contributors—such as garment factory workers—hold equal societal importance.

This uncompromising stance triggered immediate, massive pushback across public forums and social media, with citizens and opposition figures accusing the government of discarding its pre-election rural empathy. Instead of calming the waters, Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa added fuel to the fire by weaponizing the proverb’s original context to put the protesting farmers in their place. He argued that the famous saying—chronicled by 17th-century English sailor Robert Knox in his account of Ceylon—must be understood strictly within its feudal, caste-based historical setting. According to Jayatissa, the proverb historically referred only to a highly exclusive aristocratic elite within a specific region, rather than serving as a blanket validation for all modern, ordinary farmers.

Rather than settling the academic debate, this clinical dismissal caused even greater offense among the agricultural community. A spokesperson for a prominent farmer association quickly fired back, countering that the adage traces back much further to the golden era of King Dutugemunu, though no source was cited to back the claim. Seizing on the government’s perceived condescension, opposition politicians aggressively accused the minister of historical ignorance.

Minister Jayatissa is a man of flexible veracity and a cabinet spokesman whose loyalty to convenience far outstrips his loyalty to the facts. Nevertheless, I have to agree with his position on this specific occasion, for the historical record validates his claim.

In November 1659, the British East India Company ship Anne, captained by Robert Knox Senior, was forced ashore at Kottiyar Bay near Trincomalee following a severe storm. Among the crew taken captive by the forces of King Rajasinghe II was the captain’s 18-year-old son, Robert Knox Junior. Following a remarkable nineteen-year captivity in the interior of the island, the younger Knox escaped in 1679 and published his landmark book, An Historical Relation of the Island Ceylon (1681). Regarded as one of the earliest and most vivid English-language accounts of the Kandyan Kingdom, the book provides meticulous observations of 17th-century Sinhalese culture, governance, and daily life. It is within the pages of this 17th-century account that the popular proverb finds its original provenance.

In a section describing the general administrative divisions of the inland territory under the control of the King of Kandy, Knox writes of two specific counties (Sinhalese: korales) in the “Midland”:

Oudanour (it signifies the Upper City,) where I lived last and had Land. Yattanour (the Lower City) in which stands the Royal and chief City, Cande. These two Counties I last named, have the pre-eminence of all the rest in the Land. They are most populous, and fruitful. The Inhabitants thereof are the chief and principal men: insomuch that it is a usual saying among them, that if they want a King, they may take any man, of either of these two Counties, from the Plow, and wash the dirt off him, and he by reason of his quality and descent is fit to be a King. And they have this peculiar Priviledge, That none may be their Governour, but one born in their own Country.

As Minister Jayatissa correctly pointed out, Knox explicitly specifies that it was the inhabitants of just two counties, “Oudanour” (Udunuwara) and “Yattanour” (Yatinuwara), who held this exclusive pre-eminence. They were deemed to be of such high birth and noble descent that, once the mud of the fields was washed off a farmer from these specific regions, he was uniquely fit to be a king.

This Sinhalese proverb, as popularly invoked today, stands as arguably one of the most egregious instances of a quote being completely severed from its context in secular literature. Many readers will recall from their school days how this adage served as a ubiquitous topic in student debates; yet, rarely, if ever, was a young debater aware of the hyper-localized elitism embedded in its origin—an ignorance shared, no doubt, by the educators who assigned it.

Quite apart from this contextual distortion, applying the proverb blindly to farmers in general has never made logical sense in the broader history of the nation. Tilling the soil and ruling a state demand entirely different sets of skills, making the romanticized conflation of the two both practically untenable and historically inaccurate. Ironically, in the case of King Dutugemunu—the warrior monarch to whose era the aforementioned farmer association spokesperson claimed the proverb dated back—there was the additional factor of possessing exceptional martial and strategic skills, which makes the assertion that the proverb originated in his time all the more unlikely.

Furthermore, in ancient Sri Lanka, kingship was strictly hereditary and restricted to a specific royal lineage. The son of an ordinary paddy farmer from a village like Thambutthegama could never have ascended to become the supreme ruler of the country—a feat that, ironically, has only become possible today in the age of democracy. This modern reality lays bare the ultimate absurdity of the proverb as it is popularly, but entirely wrongly, understood.