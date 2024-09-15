Is Ranil Committing Harakiri?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

In leadership, knowing when to step down can be as crucial as knowing when to step up. This principle holds true across various fields, be it politics, the military, or sports. Leaders who exit at their peak often leave behind legacies of dignity and respect.

However, many choose to stay, risking the tarnishing of their once-glorified images. Sri Lanka’s political landscape provides ample examples of this phenomenon, with Ranil Wickremesinghe being the latest figure in the spotlight, in the event he doesn’t succeed in his Presidential aspirations.

In politics, the image of even the most well-intentioned leaders can be eroded over time. As they navigate the complexities of governance, their decisions, actions, and associations often invite scrutiny and controversy from day one of getting elected. The longer they stay in power, the more they are exposed to the risks of political missteps and public discontent. This is not unique to Sri Lanka; it is a global political reality. However, the failure to recognize the right moment to step down can diminish a leader’s legacy.

Take, for example, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. He led Sri Lanka to end the war, a feat that granted him immense popularity and a strong mandate. But what if he had stepped down after his first term? What if he had handed over the reins to another Rajapaksa if the family has to be nurtured, while addressing the nation with the profound message, “In war, no one wins; everyone loses”?

By choosing to bow out gracefully, he could have solidified his status as a hero, remembered for his decisive leadership during a challenging time. However, driven by political ambition, he stayed on, and his image became marred by allegations of authoritarianism, corruption, and nepotism twice in 2015 and 2022. Today, he is seen less as a war hero and more as a figure who overstayed his welcome, a fate he might have avoided with a timely exit.

The world of sports and military leadership echoes a similar story. Arjuna Ranatunga, the cricket captain who brought glory to Sri Lanka, and General Sarath Fonseka, the military leader who played a key role in the war victory, also faced challenges in preserving their legacies. Their attempts to transition into politics further complicated their public images, leading to controversies that overshadowed their earlier achievements.

Now, we find ourselves at a crossroads with Ranil Wickremesinghe and this piece is written while listening to AKD responses to Media at Sirasa where his eloquence on various subjects is gaining further support from masses.

The upcoming Presidential election on September 21 has raised questions about his political strategy and whether he is making a grave error by contesting once again. Recent surveys, like the Sudaa Creation grass root approach, suggest that Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) is leading, with Ranil and Sajith Premadasa (SP) trailing closely. If this survey reflects the true sentiments of the electorate, the UNP vote appears to be splitting between Ranil and SP, potentially paving the way for AKD’s victory.

In the event of a second count, Ranil and SP may have a chance due to the preferential voting system. However, the fragmented UNP support and lack of coordination between the two candidates have raised doubts about their ability to secure the presidency. Ranil’s decision to contest might have been influenced by his followers and advisors, who probably banked on the support of the Pohottuwa members, a group whose credibility has been questioned specially given their past criticisms of him.

Ranil had an opportunity to retire gracefully when the election day was declared. After taking on the enormous challenge of stabilizing the country during a time of crisis, he could have exited the political arena with dignity. He could have been remembered as the leader who brought a semblance of serenity to the nation, even if it was more due to a natural normalization than strategic brilliance.

His recent actions, including not appointing an acting IGP or addressing the visa issue, Passport issue and accusations of using state resources for his campaign including announcement of salary increase to public officials a couple of days before postal votes etc, have only added to the skepticism surrounding his candidacy, not to mention getting a set of youth to praise his actions attempting to show the support of Gen z whom he probably thinks, live in and around Colombo with ability to speak English like the days he promised to offer chewing gun for farmers and bracelets for the youth!.

If Ranil loses this election, he risks fading into political obscurity, a fate similar to others who held on too long. In the eyes of Sri Lankans, leaders are often remembered not just for their accomplishments but for their exit. Is Ranil committing political harakiri by contesting thus depriving SP and paving way for AKD? at least as per Sudda creation survey.

In a political landscape where power equates to survival, stepping aside can sometimes be the most courageous act, one that preserves one’s legacy for future generations. Without power, a leader can become as irrelevant as a dodo—extinct in influence and memory.

*The writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, Lecturer at ECU Perth, Author, Youtuber, Meditation teacher and Reiki Healer.