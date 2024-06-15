Israel Is Fast Becoming A Pariah Nation In World Politics

By Mass L. Usuf –

Netanyahu is continuing to prove himself as a war criminal. He celebrates the release of four hostages over the dead bodies of more than 275 civilians of which 75 children and 700 injured in Nuseirat early this month. Hot on the heels of this heinous crime, comes the US drafted ceasefire resolution approved by the Security Council this June. How long will it last? The bloodthirsty Netanyahu will no doubt violate the ceasefire and then blame it on Hamas as has been done in the past. In the eyes of the world, Hamas then becomes the bad boy. Will this technique work or has the world awakened to the despicable trickery of Zionism?

“When IRA was bombing people in England, we did not drop 2000 lbs bombs on Belfast” was a chilling note with utter disgust from the ardent pro-Israeli Broadcaster/Journalist Piers Morgan. This was following the attack on the Rafah refugee tents killing 45 and injuring 250 already displaced civilians on 26 May. The silly claim of Netanyahu’s was, “there were two Hamas operatives.”

The Israelis and the Netanyahu government are marching towards a point of no return. All the fake protective fortresses that they had built surrounding themselves since 1948 have been collapsing one by one like a house of cards. Ironically, by their own ‘conduct’ or rather misconduct. They have themselves proven to be a self-centred, belligerent and arrogant. The recent undiplomatic and uncouth behaviour of the Israeli representative in the august body of the UN general assembly insulting and intimidating member nations and tearing the UN Charter is adequate proof of this.

The world is not prepared anymore to listen to the deceptive ‘Israel cry baby’ who complains about anti-Semitism, when it isn’t. Nor is the world prepared to listen to Israel’s sob stories of the much abused ‘victims of holocaust’ card, an insult to the true survivors. Nor is the world in the mood to accept the right of self-defence each time Israelis go on a mass slaughter of innocent Palestinian women and children.

Lies and Fiction exposed

The pretension, deception and manipulation with which Israel has been operating and presenting itself, misleading the global community, have all been exposed now. The world has awakened with surprise and shock that behind the seeming innocence of the Israelis, there is the hidden Zionist agenda. An agenda whose characteristics are marked by wickedness, cunningness, scheming and brutal dominance.

Above all, blatant lies and disinformation calculated to influence public opinion with one-sided arguments and emotional appeal. Here are a few instances.

(1) The world has heard enough and more times Netanyahu, his Defense Minister and Israeli government officials saying, “our war is with Hamas and not with the people of Gaza”. However, the world has not forgotten what the Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced at the beginning of the massacre, “I have ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed.” Imagine the plight of more than two million people.

(2) The Israelis loudly claim, “the war is been conducted in the most humane way possible to ensure minimum civilian casualties.” But, then, remember Netanyahu’s statement inciting the genocidal killing of Palestinians as alleged by South Africa in the ICJ case. He said that Israelis were united in their fight and that they are committed to completely eliminate them from the world. He made biblical reference to 1 Samuel 15:3:

“Now go and attack Amalekites, and totally destroy all that they have, and spare them not; put to death both man and woman, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camel and donkeys.”

By this incitement, the world has witnessed the slaughter of more than 36,000 and injuries to more than 75,000 people not to mention women, children, the elderly, patients in hospitals journalists, UN staff, humanitarian workers etc. They have destroyed hospitals, schools, universities, refugee centres, churches, mosques, agricultural and farm lands and even cemeteries. Exactly as Netanyahu had incited his army to do. Conflict analysts say that this verse has a long history of being used by Jews on the far right to justify killing Palestinians

(3) The Israelis during all its previous massacres have been fooling the world on “the right to self-defence.” The world ignorantly accepted it as fair and reasonable. The truth of this blatant lie reveals otherwise. The ICJ has confirmed in its ruling that an occupying power has no right of self-defence as stated under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It is not a fight between two equal states but between an occupier and those that they have occupied.

(4) Then comes the lies which violates United Nation resolutions, international law, humanitarian law and other international conventions. In defiance of all these, Israel has been forcibly dispossessing Palestinians of their houses, lands, roots and livelihood and then replacing these with migrant Settlors under protection of Israeli forces. In pursuance of this brutal occupation, they have slaughtered thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians since 1948.

(5) The champions of these laws viz. United State of America, Britain and Europe, the so-called civilised nations, have given Israel unparalleled impunity for all its illegal activities in Palestinian lands. Not only that funding and arming the Zionist regime. In the pending South African case against Israel, if the ICJ finds that Israel has indeed committed genocide, the so-called civilised countries will directly become guilty for complicity. The world is watching the immense pressure that is being put on the ICJ and the ICC by the lackeys of Zionist Israel, even direct personal threats.

A great diplomatic victory came in May when Spain and Ireland, EU members and, Norway formally recognizing Palestinian as a state. “I hope (this) sends the Palestinian people a message of hope that — in this their darkest hour — Ireland stands with them. It is no longer enough just to condemn. It is no longer enough just to be repulsed,” he added. “We must be on the right side of history.” Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Global condemnation

Little wonder that wave after wave of people belonging to all faiths, ideologies, the atheists, agnostics, university students etc. are on the streets worldwide. Let us be clear. It is not about anti-Semitism, Jews or Judaism. Surprisingly, Jews and Jewish Rabbis are coming out as anti-Zionist. An unprecedented phenomenon against Israel. The pathological liars of the Zionist project have been exposed to the world. They and their blind supporters are standing naked but without shame.

Sri Lankans Beware

The Sri Lankan government cannot for petty gains mollycoddle Netanyahu, an alleged war criminal nor the State of Israel which is committing genocide. There is unverified public concern about Israeli’s exploring various avenues to get a foothold in Sri Lanka. May be, they apparently are exploiting Sri Lanka’s economic instability and unemployment problems to create a comfort zone for themselves. Israelis have never been honest and sincere in their dealings with anyone, leave alone Sri Lanka.

*Mass L. Usuf, LL.B (Hons) U.K., Attorney at Law (Ex-Advisor to former Presidential Private Department of UAE). Can be reached via email at: ctcolumn@yahoo.com