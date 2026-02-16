It’s The Context, Stupid!

By Fr J.C. Pieris –

The following is our common human experience. In this universe nothing happens in a vacuum. Everything happens in a ‘context’. This is reality. It is a universal truth. There are no isolated happenings unrelated to the rest of reality. That would be illogical and unreasonable.

The third law of motion discovered by Issac Newton says – every action has an equal reaction. This is not exactly the Buddhist principle of Karma which says – The law of cause and effect in Buddhism, commonly known as Karma, posits that all voluntary actions (thoughts, words, deeds) are “causes” (hetu) that inevitably produce corresponding “effects” (pala) or results. Positive actions create happiness, while negative actions—undermining the dignity of life—lead to suffering, with individuals responsible for creating their own destiny over many lifetimes.

In our study of the concept of ‘context’ the deepest understanding of the concept is found in the Paticca-samuppada, or Dependent Origination. It is the fundamental Buddhist doctrine explaining that all phenomena—and specifically suffering (dukkha) and rebirth—arise in dependence on causes and conditions. Often translated as “dependent arising” or “chain of causation,” it states that “if this exists, that exists; if this ceases, that ceases”.

In our daily life of good behavior and bad behavior, right governance and wrong governance, economics and corruption, ethics and morality, we can easily see a chain of causation. We can reverse and go back in the chain to find the original cause that bore all the consequences we experience now. In short it is finding the “Maha Molakaru”. And that “Maha Molakaru” must take full responsibility for whatever result of his action. Our Supreme Court once did just that declaring who caused the ruin of our country, naming and shaming them. We must always seek the ‘context’ in our study of a situation, happening or incident. Otherwise, we come to wrong and dangerous conclusions we shall regret.

This is not something very abstract or rocket-science. There are folk sayings that depict clearly the ‘context’, the chain of causation and the inevitable results of our actions. “Thala vapurala mun kapaganna beha”- you cannot sow sesame and reap green gram. “Nayaata gahala polla varaddaganna epa”. Don’t strike the cobra and miss! (for you will regret it) and so on.

I must explain the title of this short note. It is akin to the famous “It’s the economy, stupid” which became a famous political phrase coined by Democratic strategist James Carville in 1992 to focus Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign on the recession, defeating incumbent George H.W. Bush. Its meaning is obvious. So obvious that if you do not grasp it, you aren’t very intelligent.

The point I want to make is that we must not disconnect a happening from its context and conditioning and judge it in isolation which can have serious repercussions on society at large. For it could mean life or death for some people. Of course, I am talking about an incident that happened in the State of Jillabagadiyawa on the 9th of May a few years back. A few days ago, it was taken up for consideration but some, apparently, took it out of context and in isolation. I am open to correction.