Technology May Well Be The Answer – But What Precisely Is The Question? 

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

Virtually all governments since Independence (in 1948), upon election, have proclaimed that their actions will be based on “Science and technology”, but none have walked the talk. I will choose just three criteria as examples, but this is certainly not all.

Inclusion of Science and/or Technology in composing Cabinet rank, is either a sick joke or a cynical deception. As evidence, they (Science/Technology} have been coupled with some strange bedfellows, including Education, Culture, youth Affairs, Construction, Industries and by some other bizarre Cabinet formations that defy logic. Thus it is merely Lip service, cover-up, or ballast for the Ship of Politics.

We also have component or umbrella organizations such as NASTEC, NSF, CRI, TRI, RRI, CEA. Minor EC, etc., together numbering over thirty. The National Academy and The SLAAS are the emblematic “apex” organizations.

The last two being funded by the State. As a matter of interest, the grants are about Rs. 800.000/= each, per annum. This compares with some Rs. 7,000.000/- for a single days “sitting” of Parliament, showing what importance is attached to “Scientific Governance”. This is palpable insincerity.

In contrast, I was privileged to attend the Ceremony marking the opening of the new Headquarters of the Korean Academy of Sciences in Seoul. It is located in the busiest part of the city. There were nine Nobel Laureates among the invitees.

The building was a monstrous, six-storied building said to have cost some 25 million US Dollars, and financed totally by the Government. It covers a Floor area, about five times the immediate needs of the Academy. The balance to be rented and the earnings used to augment the finances of the Academy.

Wrong advice is costly

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, set up a group called the “Viyathmaga”, supposedly to advise him on technical matters. Together, they made a mighty mess, by banning the Import of Palm Oil, and all other agrochemicals including artificial fertilizers and the weed killer Glyphosate, all “with (a 24 hour) immediate effect,” despite dire warnings, by competent/scientists against this patent recklessness. Sadly, stubborn idiocy prevailed. Millions of Rupees were thus lost, thousands of farmers were plunged into desperation and the “Vipathmaga” (intended mis-spelling), simply disappeared.

Dangerous, catchy slogans

The current catchy buzzword is “Artificial intelligence”. Why one may ask? Is it that we lack the genuine, and seek a lower quality substitute? I am virtually, totally ignorant of what it (AI) exactly means. It (like digitization) possibly means using machines to replace human labour. Not unlike an infant who has just received a new toy. The “advanced” countries are addressing the several problems that could arise. But we boldly, are willing to leap in at the deep end. The loudest promoters are possibly know least. Happily, the present President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has declared that he is not all-knowing and will seek the advice of knowledgeable persons, on matters of which he is ignorant, while insulating them from the stress of coping alone, to meet the required political imperatives. So far there is no reason to doubt his sincerity.

The plain truth is that we already face the twin realities of a lackadaisical public “service,” and growing numbers of unemployed youth. Do we therefore need machines to codify or even think for us? What about the need for providing leisure time recreational facilities, for those relieved of work responsibilities? “Narcotization” of our youth may well be the winner.