Kill The Cancer, Not The Patient

By Vishwamithra –

“Only the wisest and stupidest of men never change.” ~ Confucius

Medical science has yet to find a universal cure for cancer. This failure is not for lack of effort, but because cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds, driven by complex DNA mutations that make it incredibly difficult to cure. Corruption operates much the same way. It has mutated into every imaginable level of society. It has become institutionalized, and as a result, the public has unfortunately come to accept blatant corruption from their leaders as an unavoidable reality.

Political corruption operates on precisely the same pathology.

We often mistake corruption for a series of isolated crimes committed by bad actors. In reality, it is a systemic disease that has mutated across every imaginable level of our social structure. Over decades, it has bypassed our institutional immune systems and embedded itself directly into the human psyche.

This did not happen overnight. A look at our political history reveals the precise moments where the cells of our democracy began to turn malignant. Take, for instance, the period immediately following the granting of Independence in 1948. DS Senanayake and his Cabinet of Ministers may have not been corrupt in the strict financial sense; but injecting themselves into the machinery of governance every now and then for, or on behalf of, a friend of the same class and social standing, did happen. Jeyaratnam Wilson, in his book The Break-up of Sri Lanka, gives an instance where D. S., the then Prime Minister, initiated a telephone call to a magistrate in the deep South to go soft on an accused person. How can that not be corruption facilitated by a raw abuse of power? This could have been an isolated incident, yet for D. S. to make that call in the presence of opposition MPs at the time indicates the political power that was exercised without any regard for decorum or fidelity to the rule of law.

If it could happen at the very helm of power, how could one have prevented it from occurring down the line? What began as an opportunistic abuse of power may well have metastasized, capturing the entire body politic and corrupting the system created to serve the common man. Under the pretext of advancing the common cause, laws were rewritten not to protect the citizen, but to legalize the plunder.

As a direct consequence of this historical dynamic, a dangerous psychological shift occurred among the citizenry. When corruption becomes institutionalized, outrage transforms into exhaustion. Today, the greatest tragedy is not just that our leaders practice blatant corruption in broad daylight. It is that the public has come to terms with it. We have normalized the abnormal. We look at the transgressions of the ruling class not with fury, but with a cynical, weary resignation- treating systemic theft as an unavoidable tax on existence.

But just as an oncologist adapts to complex cancers by moving away from broad treatments toward targeted, genetic therapies, we must change our approach to political reform. We cannot fight a mutated, institutionalized disease with outdated, blanket slogans. To cure the collective psyche, we must first stop treating the symptoms and start aggressively dismantling the specific legal and historical structures that allow and promote the malignancy to thrive.

The transition from individual greed to systemic capture is both insidious and devastating. In the initial stages, corruption is often transactional- isolated actors exploiting loopholes for personal gain. However, when left unchecked at the highest levels, these isolated acts crystallize into a culture of impunity. The institutional guardrails designed to protect the public are gradually dismantled or co-opted. As the disease metastasizes, the state ceases to operate as an impartial arbiter of justice and instead transforms into an instrument that serves the narrow interests of a privileged elite.

The ultimate tragedy of this systemic capture lies in its westernization of the legal framework. Under the pretext of advancing the common cause, laws are rewritten not to protect the citizen, but to legalize the plunder. This is the most dangerous stage of political decay: when injustice is codified. By cloaking exploitation in the language of public service and progress, corrupt actors insulate themselves from accountability. They no longer break the law; they simply change it to suit their desires. The very statutes meant to safeguard the vulnerable are turned against them, transforming government from a shield into a sword.

The phenomenon of state capture represents a profound distortion of the democratic promise. In its infancy, corruption presents itself as transactional- an isolated bribe, a localized kickback, or the occasional exploitation of a regulatory loophole. However, when left unchecked at the highest echelons of government, these isolated acts crystallize into an institutionalized culture of impunity. The democratic guardrails designed to insulate the public interest from private avarice are steadily dismantled or co-opted from within. As this systemic malady spreads, the state ceases to operate as an impartial arbiter of justice or a steward of public wealth. Instead, it transforms into a highly sophisticated machine engineered to extract wealth, consolidate authority, and safeguard the narrow interests of a ruling elite.

[ THE CYCLE OF STATE CAPTURE ]

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│ 1. Centralization of Power │◄──┐

│ Executive Aggrandizement │ │

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│ │

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│ 2. Legislative Subversion │ │

│ Codification of Plunder │ │

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│ │

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┌─────────────────────────────┐ │

│ 3. Institutional Decay │ │

│ Impunity & Systemic Rot │───┘

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To fully understand how modern architectures of plunder function, one must examine their historical antecedents. The practice of using the law as an instrument of state-sponsored theft was brought to artistic perfection during the colonial era. In nineteenth-century Ceylon, the British Crown sought a mechanism to rapidly expand its export-oriented plantation economy, specifically for coffee and tea cultivation. The primary obstacle to this capitalistic expansion was the traditional, undocumented system of communal land tenure utilized by the indigenous peasantry.

Rather than executing an explicit, lawless military seizure of these lands, the colonial administration chose to engineer a legal framework that achieved the exact same result under the veneer of civilization and statutory order. This was achieved through the enactment of the Crown Lands Encroachment Ordinance No. 12 of 1840 and the subsequent Waste Lands Ordinance No. 1 of 1897.

The Presumption of State Ownership: These statutes declared that any land classified as “forest, waste, unoccupied, or uncultivated” was automatically presumed to be the property of the British Crown unless an indigenous claimant could provide written, documentary proof of ownership.

The Dispossession of the Peasantry: In a traditional society reliant on oral histories, customary usage, and shifting cultivation (chena), such documentary proof was virtually non-existent.

The Legal Illusion: By a mere stroke of a legislative pen, millions of acres of ancestral, communal land were instantaneously converted into state property.

The statistics from this era illuminate the brutal efficiency of legalized plunder. Records from the Government Gazette at the close of the nineteenth century reveal that out of over 158,000 acres of land noticed and claimed by the colonial state under the Waste Lands Ordinance, a mere 330 acres were ultimately allowed to the native population without payment. The remaining vast expanses were systematically rejected by revenue officers, seized by the Crown, and subsequently sold at nominal rates to British speculators and corporate plantation syndicates.

The law did not exist to protect the vulnerable peasantry; it was specifically written to legitimize their systematic expropriation. It provided an orderly, bureaucratic aesthetic to what was fundamentally a predatory enterprise, establishing a historical precedent that modern autocrats would eventually mirror.

In the post-independence era, the architecture of legalized plunder in Sri Lanka shifted from foreign colonial extraction to domestic dynastic consolidation. The structural mechanism enabling this transition was the hyper-centralization of power within the Executive Presidency, a constitutional vulnerability that reached its zenith through a series of cynical legislative amendments.

Constitutional Framework Degree of Executive Discretion Status of Independent Oversight Commissions Judicial Autonomy 19th Amendment (2015) Strictly Limited; President held accountable to Parliament. Highly Protected; appointments managed by a multi-party Constitutional Council. Maintained; appointments protected from unilateral executive interference. 20th Amendment (2020) Near-Absolute; absolute legal immunity reintroduced. Systematically Dismantled; replaced by a purely advisory, politically aligned Parliamentary Council. Severely Compromised; President granted sole discretion over apex judicial appointments.

The passage of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in 2020 stands as a textbook modern example of state capture via constitutional manipulation. Introduced under the populist pretext of ensuring political stability and rapid economic development, the amendment systematically undid the democratic checks and balances previously established by the 19th Amendment.

By reducing the multi-party Constitutional Council to a toothless, politically homogeneous Parliamentary Council, the executive branch absorbed the unilateral power to appoint the judiciary, the Attorney General, the Auditor General, and the leadership of the Central Bank. The guardrails were not bypassed; they were legally demolished with the explicit consent of a captured parliament.

With the institutional watchdogs effectively neutralized by constitutional design, the stage was set for economic decisions that ultimately precipitated the catastrophic sovereign default of 2022. The architecture of plunder manifested not through overt theft, but through institutionalized mismanagement cloaked in populist policy:

The 2019 Tax Cuts: Sweeping, mathematically unviable tax concessions were granted to elite corporate backers under the guise of stimulating domestic enterprise, instantly obliterating a massive portion of the state’s revenue base.

The Chemical Fertilizer Ban: A sudden, ill-conceived overnight ban on chemical fertilizers was implemented under the sanctimonious pretext of transitioning to organic agriculture. In reality, the policy was a desperate, legally mandated measure designed to halt the outflow of rapidly diminishing foreign exchange reserves. This directly decimated the agricultural sector, collapsed tea export revenues, and induced widespread domestic food insecurity.

The Central Bank Bond Scandals: Earlier structural vulnerabilities, such as the infamous Central Bank bond insider dealing scandals, demonstrated that even the primary financial institutions were susceptible to elite manipulation and political shielding.

These policy disasters were not mere administrative errors; they were the direct consequence of an institutional landscape where the executive was legally insulated from criticism, audit, or accountability. The UN human rights apparatus explicitly noted that the subsequent economic collapse- which left citizens facing acute shortages of food, medicine, and fuel- was directly rooted in systemic impunity for economic crimes and the deep politicization of public institutions.

When plunder is successfully codified into the laws of a nation, the foundational social contract between the citizen and the state is shattered. A pervasive, corrosive cynicism spreads throughout the populace. When ordinary individuals observe that the legal system operates primarily to validate the excesses of a ruling elite while criminalizing the survival mechanisms of the impoverished, faith in democratic institutions dissolves. The law ceases to command moral authority; it is recognized merely as the raw, unvarnished expression of power.

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│ THE PATH TO RESTORATION │

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│ 1. INSTITUTIONAL DE-POLITICISATION │

│ Re-establish rigid, independent appointment │

│ mechanisms for the judiciary and oversight bodies. │

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│ 2. LEGISLATING TRANSPARENCY │

│ Codify strict asset declaration, anti-corruption, │

│ and public procurement laws with teeth. │

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│ 3. ROBUST SYSTEMIC AUDITING │

│ Empower the Auditor General and civil society │

│ to scrutinize state contracts and debt financing. │

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Arresting this downward spiral requires an analytical understanding that goes far beyond cosmetic political changes. Merely shuffling the political actors at the apex of governance achieves little if the underlying extractive machinery remains intact. To cure a body politic that has metastasized, society must embark on a radical, systematic dismantling of the very legal and constitutional mechanisms that permit exploitation.

Restoration demands the reinstitution of absolute structural separation of powers, the implementation of unyielding transparency in public procurement, and the enforcement of independent judicial and auditing commissions that are completely insulated from executive overreach. Only when the law is rescued from its captors can it function once more as a shield for the common man, rather than an instrument for his systematic exploitation.

*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com