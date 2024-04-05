Lasantha’s 66th Birthday: Who Was Lasantha?

By Suranimala –

Many speculate what the State of the Nation would be today if Lasantha Wickrematunge were alive. I have thought about it too. But, then I know. If it were not on that fateful day, the 8th of January 2009 it would have been another day. It is said that the greatest aphrodisiac known to man is the power of man over man. Lasantha had to be killed for one man’s power over all men in Sri Lanka. He may be power hungry, yet be a coward who would use minions to do such a dastardly crime for some petty gain, but the Boss would convince himself that he didn’t do it. He may even be cowardly enough to go overseas to convince himself that he was away from the country when the murder was being perpetuated.

Lasantha would have been 66 years young today. Did he not have a right to see his family grow? tousle his children’s hair? That was not even a thought that crossed a narcissist’s mind. Who was Lasantha? Just another man.

Gods make such men bent of mind before dealing with them as surely and certainly. They make them flee in fear, make them incontinent under pressure and even cry before authority when confronted. Did the Gods do that? Only the perpetrators would know besides a few.

Fifteen years have gone by. He lives. He is spoken of within and outside the Country. People loved him. Crooked politicians and businessmen hated him. One even gloated over his killing. “Did you see?”, he said. “He was killed like a dog on the street”. These were people who paid politicians big bucks to beggar the Nation. Gods will take care of them too. There are no posh and high-priced lawyers upstairs in that Court.

When you Gota go, you Gota go, whether it is, to the Lavatory or Cemetery.

Enjoy your birthday from up there Lasantha but keep doing what you are doing for our Country and people.