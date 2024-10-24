Leadership & Unity In The Face Of Challenges, On AKD’s First Month

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

On October 13, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake delivered an inspiring speech addressed to the candidates of the National People’s Power (NPP) running for Parliament. His words echoed the energy and vision of past leaders like DS Senanayake, SWRD Bandaranaike, JR Jayewardena etc —leaders who, despite the challenges they faced, embodied a spirit of transformation and dedication to the country. While the successes of their social changes may be debated, Anura Kumara’s speech reflected the vigor of a leader who has achieved success through his own perseverance.

However, it is clear that such energy can provoke resistance. Many who have demonstrated this kind of drive and potential have faced obstacles—often created by external forces. This resistance arises from fear, and as a result, it becomes crucial for AKD to be mindful of his safety. The verbal attacks on him are a clear indication of this threat, fueled by those who fear the transformative changes he represents.

The aftermath of the Easter Sunday attacks continues to weigh heavily on the nation, and it is concerning that the investigation has been reduced to only two individuals—Shani and Senaviratne—who remain focused on pursuing justice. Many others have encountered various problems that have hindered their efforts. These two, however, are known for their integrity and fairness, and their involvement brings hope that justice will be served. The importance of a fair investigation into the Easter attacks cannot be overstated, and having two such individuals at the helm is a positive sign for the country.

The role of retired military officers in politics has also sparked debate. Their appearance on political stages and involvement in forming political collectives have been criticized by me, and their presence may undermine their professional standing.

The Defense Secretary’s position, for example, is one that should be filled with caution and care, rather than as a result of political maneuvering. A seasoned and mature individual should occupy such an important role, as its significance cannot be underestimated. The value of these figures diminishes when they take the political stage, leading to a loss of trust in their impartiality and professionalism.

In the broader context of national security, recent events have raised questions. The U.S. Embassy’s travel ban on Arugam Bay, coupled with concerns over national security, has led to uncertainty and speculation. It is the government’s responsibility to dispel any misconceptions surrounding these decisions, as they directly impact tourism, a vital industry for Sri Lanka’s economy. The need for intelligence through defence cooperation, both domestically and internationally, is paramount. Establishing an international information -sharing (fusion) center has been discussed for years, and it is time for Sri Lanka to take action. By fostering cooperation with countries like China, India, and Pakistan, Sri Lanka can bolster its strategic position and ensure its security.

Moreover, the importance of national security advice has been underscored. This position should be filled by a highly qualified and mature individual, capable of understanding the geopolitics and complexities of national security. NSA’s role is not one that should be filled hastily or without careful consideration. It is imperative that such appointments are made with the utmost responsibility to ensure the country’s safety and strategic interests.

Despite initial reservations about the recent political changes, there is now a growing belief that these changes could be beneficial. Many long-standing politicians, who had clung to power like octopuses, have been replaced, allowing new leadership to emerge. This shift has brought renewed hope, and many believe that Anura Kumara Dissanayake represents the kind of leadership that can take the country forward.

In a recent discussion between Udaya Gammanpila and Chamuditha on a YouTube channel, Gammanpila revealed that MA Sumanthiran might be the next Foreign Minister. While some may view this as an attempt to incite racial tension, the idea of appointing someone like Sumanthiran to such a position represents a significant step toward unity and reconciliation. This would be an unprecedented achievement in Sri Lankan politics and a testament to the country’s commitment to inclusivity. Sumanthiran himself has acknowledged that, regardless of the political climate, the people of Jaffna are ready to support Anura Kumara—a testament to the unifying power of his leadership.

As Sri Lanka faces many challenges, it is crucial for its people to come together in support of leaders like Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who have the potential to bring about lasting change. By fostering unity and addressing issues like national security, justice, and inclusivity, the country can move forward towards a brighter future.