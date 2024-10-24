Tourism & Peace – Two Sides Of The Same Coin

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

“Tourism and Peace,” is a topic that resonates deeply with Sri Lanka’s history and future aspirations. Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, despite decades of challenges, is now poised for a major resurgence. This optimism stems from recent political transformations, creating renewed hope for good governance and clear direction. As Millennials and Gen Zers witness these changes, they are positioned to drive the broader economic and social transformation ahead.

The UNWTO’s theme for this year’s World Tourism Day, “Tourism and Peace,” is highly relevant to our nation. Tourism has long been recognized as a tool for fostering peace by bringing together people from different cultures, encouraging mutual understanding, and breaking down stereotypes. Globally, tourism acts as a bridge between cultures, fostering cross-cultural tolerance and reducing the likelihood of conflict. Strategic tourism initiatives in places like Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Colombia, and South Africa have helped rebuild trust and unity, demonstrating the role tourism can play in peace-building efforts.

Tourism also drives economic interdependence, which encourages peaceful relations between nations. As economies thrive through tourism, governments are more likely to seek diplomatic solutions to conflicts, ensuring stability—crucial for sustaining the tourism industry. We have seen the transformative power of tourism in post-conflict countries like Rwanda and Cambodia, where tourism has helped rehabilitate war-torn lands and boost their economies.

Sri Lanka’s own history offers a powerful example of tourism’s resilience in the face of conflict. Despite nearly three decades of civil war, the tourism industry sustained itself, attracting nearly half a million tourists annually. As the head of the Mission in Norway, I had the responsibility of facilitating peace talks and the Sri Lankan Monitoring Mission under two different governments. Although opinions on the outcomes may vary, the ceasefire led to the saving of thousands of lives and an immediate boost in tourism. Following the signing of the Ceasefire Agreement in 2002, tourist numbers rose steadily until 2006,demonstrating how peace efforts directly impact tourism growth.

After the war ended in 2009, tourism surged, peaking at over 2 million visitors. Events like the 2019 Easter attacks thereafter served as reminders of the deep connection between tourism and peace.

With the current government’s commitment to stability and good governance, the future of Sri Lankan tourism looks bright. The focus now is on improving the quality and value of the tourism experience.

As travel behaviors evolve, we must be ready to compete with other nations in catering to new market segments like remote workers, eco-conscious travelers, and solo female travelers. Wellness tourism, in particular, is poised to play a key role, offering holistic travel experiences that promote inner peace—a unique opportunity for Sri Lanka to position itself as a destination for discovering both peace and tranquility.

Tourism can also serve as a tool for reconciliation, particularly in the North and East of Sri Lanka, where the scars of war are still visible. The hospitality industry can play a pivotal role in promoting social cohesion and preventing unrest. My research on cross-cultural differences in post-war Sri Lanka highlights how projects like Jetwing Jaffna have been instrumental in bridging divides. Initiatives like the Jaffna International Trade Fair, held soon after the war, helped foster unity and build long-term connections between communities.

The current government’s National Tourism Policy is actively fostering peace by prioritizing regional development and supporting both small and medium enterprises. These initiatives not only drive economic growth but also bridge social divides, contributing to greater unity and understanding across the country.

Tourism and peace therefore are two sides of the same coin. Tourism is everyone’s business, and by working collectively, we can elevate Sri Lanka’s tourism industry to the next level while contributing to lasting peace, reconciliation, and prosperity. Our vision is for Sri Lanka to become the most sought-after destination in Asia, and with dedication, that future is within reach.

*This is the Summary of the Key Note address delivered by Dr Vipula Wanigasekera at the Tourism Day celebrations organized by Sri Lanka Tourism Authority on the theme ‘Tourism & Peace’ .