Lies, Damned Lies & No Statistics

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Since independence, Sri Lanka’s political landscape has been marred by a troubling pattern of denial and mismanagement. Successive governments have often refused to acknowledge the root causes of the country’s socioeconomic decline, with political rhetoric consistently avoiding accountability.

One of the most glaring issues in Sri Lanka’s political narrative is the refusal to admit that bad governance has been a significant factor in the country’s decline. Politicians across the spectrum have continuously deflected blame, choosing instead to focus on external factors such as global economic challenges or natural disasters. However, the reality is that poor decision-making and a lack of long-term planning have crippled the nation’s growth prospects. For example, the debt crisis that culminated in 2022 was exacerbated by reckless borrowing and a failure to implement fiscal reforms, leading to severe economic instability.

Another disturbing trend is the denial of corruption, despite overwhelming evidence of its existence. Politicians often claim that corruption is not a significant issue, yet the lavish lifestyles and unexplained wealth of many politicians and public officials tell a different story. Despite these accusations, there has been little effort to investigate or hold those responsible accountable, perpetuating a culture of impunity.

Sri Lanka’s mismanagement is also evident in the inconsistent and often poorly conceived policies that have been implemented over the years. From agricultural policies that led to food shortages to infrastructure projects that have become white elephants, the lack of coherent planning has had disastrous consequences. The decision to ban chemical fertilizers in 2021, for example, resulted in a sharp decline in crop yields, forcing the country to import food at a time when foreign exchange reserves were already depleted.

The appointment of political loyalists to key positions has further exacerbated the country’s problems. Instead of selecting individuals based on merit and experience, successive governments have prioritized loyalty, often with disastrous results. For instance, appointing unqualified individuals to manage state-owned enterprises has led to inefficiencies, financial losses, and a decline in service quality. The Sri Lankan Airlines saga, where political appointees made decisions that nearly drove the airline to bankruptcy, remains a colossal burden on the Sri Lankan economy today, with no interest from potential joint venture partners.

Loyalty to the ruling party has consistently been placed above effectiveness and efficiency in governance. This culture of favoritism has stifled innovation and progress, as individuals who challenge the status quo are sidelined or removed from positions of influence. The politicization of the public service has also led to a decline in institutional integrity, with officials often more concerned with pleasing their political masters than serving the public interest.

In Sri Lanka, success is often measured by wealth, power, and position rather than by one’s contributions to society. This skewed value system has been embraced not only by politicians but also by corporate leaders, religious figures, and a significant portion of the general public. The pursuit of material wealth and social status has become the primary goal, overshadowing the importance of ethical conduct and public service. This is evident in the behavior of some business leaders who, rather than investing in the country’s development, seek to maximize personal profits through tax evasion and exploitation of resources.

The forthcoming Presidential election will serve as a critical test of which candidate is truly prepared to embody the qualities of statesmanship which involves a deeper responsibility to the nation, prioritizing the long-term well-being of the country over personal or partisan interests.

*Writer of former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and Currently Lecturer for ECU Perth