Navigating Crisis: The Urgent Need For Reform Through Integrity & Leadership In Sri Lanka 

By Nishantha Kumarasinghe –

Corruption in Sri Lanka, rooted in colonial times, persisted post-independence with power concentrated among elites. The 1978 establishment of the executive presidency intensified nepotism and corruption, which became institutionalized over time. Scandals like the 2015 Central Bank bond scam underscore the challenges in holding powerful figures accountable.

Decades of corruption, mismanagement, and poor decisions have plunged Sri Lanka into its worst economic crisis, intensifying social inequalities and deepening class divisions. The growing disparity is both economic and social, as the elite maintain access to superior healthcare, education, and opportunities, perpetuating a cycle of privilege. A political system that rewards loyalty over merit further exacerbates this divide, fueling social tensions and a pervasive sense of injustice. The elite’s ability to evade the consequences of their actions—by investing in assets abroad, obtaining foreign citizenship, or sending their children to prestigious overseas schools—underscores the impunity they enjoy.

The media in Sri Lanka has played a complex role in the nation’s political and economic crisis. While state-aligned outlets have often downplayed or ignored issues of corruption and mismanagement, independent media and journalists have been vital in exposing these issues and providing a platform for dissent. The relationship between the media and the government has been tense, with successive governments exerting control through direct ownership, censorship, and intimidation of journalists, leading to a media environment where critical reporting is often suppressed.

Despite these challenges, the media has occasionally succeeded in holding the government accountable, with investigative journalism uncovering high-profile corruption scandals and giving voice to the struggles of ordinary Sri Lankans. The rise of social media has further transformed the media landscape, offering new avenues for organizing protests, sharing information, and mobilizing public opinion. During the recent economic crisis, platforms like Facebook and Twitter were instrumental in movements such as “Gota Go Gama,” which demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, these platforms have also faced crackdowns and restrictions, reflecting the ongoing tension between the state and the free flow of information.

Civil society in Sri Lanka has been a crucial force in challenging the status quo and advocating for change, even in the face of government repression. Civil society organizations (CSOs) have continued to promote human rights, social justice, and accountability despite these challenges. The recent economic crisis sparked a resurgence of civil society activism, with widespread protests demanding political reform and economic relief.

The “Gota Go Gama” movement, named after the protest site that became the heart of anti-government demonstrations, exemplified the strength of grassroots activism. This movement united people across ethnic, religious, and class lines and successfully pressured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign in July 2022. It marked a significant victory for civil society, demonstrating the power of collective action and the potential for meaningful change in Sri Lanka.

Addressing Sri Lanka’s crisis requires:

1. Political Reform: Curtail the powers of the executive presidency to prevent corruption and abuse.

2. Restoring Checks and Balances: Reestablish a balanced political system to ensure accountability and stability.

3. Strengthening Anticorruption Bodies: Ensure they have adequate resources and autonomy to investigate and prosecute corruption effectively.

4. Economic Reforms:

* Adopt a sustainable development approach.

* Diversify the economy.

* Improve fiscal discipline.

* Reduce reliance on foreign loans.

* Cut non-essential public spending.

* Enhance tax collection to boost revenue.

* Renegotiate debt agreements to alleviate economic burdens and facilitate recovery.

5. Transparency: Ensure public access to information about government contracts, expenditures, and decision-making.

6. Accountability: Hold leaders responsible for their actions.

7. Cultural Shift: Promote a culture where public service is valued over personal gain, requiring both legal reforms and broader societal change.

8. The international community can support Sri Lanka’s reform efforts by:

* Providing Technical Assistance: Aid in institutional reforms.

* Offering Financial Support: Help with economic recovery.

* Exerting Diplomatic Pressure: Encourage the government to uphold human rights and democratic principles.

* Monitoring Progress: International organizations like the UN and IMF can oversee and ensure effective implementation of reforms.

The upcoming election is crucial. If citizens vote thoughtfully, they can elect leaders and policymakers capable of addressing the country’s challenges and building a just and prosperous future. Sri Lanka has the potential to emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient, but it depends on the people choosing leaders committed to integrity and reform.