Local Government Elections & The Political Fallout

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

Sri Lanka recently concluded a long-overdue and highly contentious local government election, which had been hanging in the balance for several years. The last such election was held in 2018. The events surrounding its repeated postponements remind us of the laughable, controversial, and often astonishing evasions by those in power and responsible for governance.

for many candidates who contested, the outcome of this election proved unsettling. Few of the participating parties expressed genuine satisfaction, largely due to the widespread disappointment and despair among voters, especially those who felt betrayed by unfulfilled promises made by the government during the last two national elections held just months ago.

The ruling party had entered the election with overwhelming confidence, expecting a repeat — or even an improvement — over its previous victories in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections. They anticipated a landslide win, claiming they would secure control over all local bodies with massive majorities. However, the results were deeply disappointing. Making matters worse, some party leaders issued bizarre justifications for the poor performance — one deputy minister even claimed the low voter turnout was due to the upcoming Vesak period and the short time since the New Year. Such comments appeared to be shallow attempts to pacify the masses, and only added insult to injury.

None of the parties managed to win a clear majority in most local bodies. Voter turnout dropped drastically compared to the two previous elections. This sharp decline reflects public apathy and frustration, primarily directed at the ruling party. However, the shift of disenchanted voters to the opposition was not significant, likely because local government elections are perceived as having little impact on national power structures.

Nonetheless, the results send a clear message of public dissatisfaction. Many of those who had previously placed trust in the government’s promises have now expressed their disillusionment. The ruling party’s claim of winning 265 out of 336 local bodies is misleading. According to Section 66(2) of Ordinance No. 262, which governs Local Authorities Elections, the Election Commission must issue a gazette naming each elected member. The selection of Mayors and Deputy Mayors is then conducted at a meeting chaired by the Commissioner — and only in councils where a single party secures an absolute majority can these positions be immediately confirmed.

In reality, only 116 local authorities qualify for this immediate appointment process. The ruling party (NPP) can only claim direct control over those. The remaining 265 local bodies require a formal selection procedure, offering a strategic opportunity for opposition parties to unite and possibly secure leadership positions through coalition-building.

This outcome has undoubtedly embarrassed the government, especially after a nationwide campaign led by the President, where past promises were reiterated and new ones were introduced. Yet, these assurances failed to convince much of the electorate.

Voter turnout dropping from 79% to just 60% in under six months reflects the worsening national mood. Moreover, the NPP’s share of the vote dropped by nearly 24% — from 70% to 46% — a significant deflection. Rather than resorting to far-fetched excuses and comical reasoning, the government should confront its shortcomings honestly, present legitimate explanations, and commit to a transparent and results-driven policy agenda.

For the opposition, the key takeaway is the urgent need for unity. If they continue to engage in internal conflicts and display self-serving interests, public trust in them will erode as well — a loss that the country cannot afford. A united opposition can be formed through a spirit of compromise, prioritizing national interest over personal gain. True recognition will come when the focus shifts to public service rather than power-seeking.

Ultimately, what citizens and voters hope for is this: Let there be sanity and unity among opposition forces for the sake of the country.