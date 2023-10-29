Management Of A Country Relies Upon True Economic Policies

By Rehan Fernando –

Preamble -[Introducing a series of theories]

This article entirely focuses on rediscovering some true economic policies for better management in Sri Lanka. Perhaps it can be quite essential to use in other countries that are going through a massive economic bancroft. Sri Lanka has not received proper personalities and workable economic policies though there have been educated persons in this area. Sri Lanka as a body lives without a head, which is none other than a “progressive economy.” Any relevant management of a country must have a progressive economy. If an economic policy in a country does not face due changes or remarkable changes, it implies a dark Bancroft in that country. Sri Lanka entirely depends on foreign aid and loans, which provide wings of destruction in the future to fly and disappear at an unexpected hour. I am not only aiming to clear some clouds of confusion that were purposely created but also to introduce better economic policies as solutions.

Dust economy

This is the economic policy that exists all over the world, which is controlled by the most dominant hands of capitalism. Such dominative economic power holders keep many poor countries under their shoes eternally. Therefore, such poor countries will walk on dusty roads permanently smelling its ugliness. The dust economy is being forced by powerful hands. The major forces of the dust economy are as follows:

* mass killings/massacres

* underworld and illegal businesses

* government-supporting mafia

* political manipulation

* third-class media promotion and so on.

Dust economy was not only introduced by oppressors but also sub-oppressors who were first smelling its dusty ugliness. Domitive hands have used such powerless people to control helpless and voiceless people and keep them as slaves. Even the US which speaks of so much greatness has fallen into this category. It is a professional manipulation and cunning hypocrisy.

Sensational economy

This is another category that excludes the poor. This type of economic policy is being made to promote business sensational stuff. The port city in Sri Lanka belongs to this category, which is a classic example. The powerful hands always seek opportunities to enjoy the country’s economy for their gain and game. Therefore, a sensational economy fulfills the mammon desires of the powerful. Pleasing the public through sensational economic policies is the priority of the government, and the uneducated people, especially rural villagers willingly supported such types of economic policies to satisfy mere desires. This type of sensational economic policy was started by Mahinda’s regime from 2005 onward. Later on, the victory of 2009 warfare was sold in every nook and corner to please the public. Unfortunately, a sensational economy is being promoted by the most oppressed class in any country. I have seen this process happening in Cambodia, Peru, Mexico, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

Empty-box economy

This economic policy clearly shows that a country has no proper economic plan. India would have been in massive trouble if Manmohan Singh had not arrived to raise the basic failures that India went through regarding economic development in the early 1990s. India already was in an empty-box economy. What Sri Lanka goes through currently is precisely what India went through before the 1990s. Singh made it clear even after the changes of several governments, India would continue with a primary economic structure. It has come true if somebody is seeing through many economic projects today.

Further, an empty-box economy does not provide an ideological foundation for a solid economic structure since it comes from uneducated hands. It is quite dangerous more than it comes from the powerful. When uneducated people handle such positions to create economic policies, a country will automatically sink into deep water. Sri Lanka is lacking better-educated men and women to change this burning issue. The problem is the instability of political power and terrorism of the parties that promote the mafia in the country.

Additionally, the empty-box economy is equal to the tea-break economy. The powerful people would think of economic policies at their tea break, which does not provide any facilities for the poor in the country. The oppressed class would have tea on the road while working or thinking of their future. So, it’s been a matter of always worrying without solutions. Whereas, the dominative people enjoy their tea merely remembering the economy once they gain their profit. That is also for a pleasure-oriented moment.

Common good economy

This is the economic policy that a country needs for better social change and management. As Joseph L Massie identifies the functions of management such as decision-making, organizing, planning, controlling, communicating, and directing can be helpful in this process.1 Common good economy always focuses on the equality and smooth functional processes of a society amidst failures and weaknesses. No theory can be worked out perfectly but this theory could achieve good possibilities where citizens can work hard for their achievements. A steady economic policy should fulfill people’s desires and expectations in which they a life of happiness but not suffering.

There is a multi-task to be done in the common good economy. It is as follows;

# improving national products

# Providing due facilities to uplift village-level efforts in the economy

# Providing due updating education according to the needs of the country

# Elders and differently able people are to be well treated via the country’s income

# Freedom of speech and thoughts to be given to develop critical thinking

# demolishing all political governing policies and reintroducing better political management policies

Concluding remarks

The majority of Sri Lankans suffer not only because of their uneducated choices but because of their willingness to suffer with political governing policies that they have supported in appointing hundreds of thugs, rapists, robbers, illegal businessmen, etc. When the economy and its policy-making process fall into uneducated men and women who govern a country, crises take their wings to fly in every nook and corner.

The economy of a country must always be with management. If management is not a part of the economy, there are always unending crises and conflicts. What Sri Lanka goes through is nothing but the misuse of the economy with poor managing bodies.