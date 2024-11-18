Marginalisation Of The Muslim Community In The Newly Appointed Cabinet?

By R. Mohamed –

Today’s (18 November 2024) announcement of Sri Lanka’s new cabinet has sparked widespread disappointment within the Muslim community. For the first time in recent memory, the cabinet has been formed without a single Muslim representative, raising serious questions about inclusivity, equal representation, and the government’s commitment to good governance.

A troubling precedent

The absence of Muslim ministers in the cabinet is deeply concerning, particularly given the historical importance of having minority representation in decision making bodies. Previous administrations, despite their flaws, acknowledged the importance of including a Muslim minister in the cabinet. For example,even former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa included Ali Sabry in his cabinet – a gesture that, symbolic or otherwise, recognised the need for minority voices in governance.

This exclusion is even more troubling when considering the unprecedented support the Muslim community gave to the National People’s Power (NPP) in the recent parliamentary elections. En masse, Muslims voted for the NPP, placing their trust in its promise of good governance, justice, and equality for all Sri Lankans. By voting beyond ethnic and communal lines, the Muslim electorate demonstrated its commitment to building a truly inclusive and equitable Sri Lanka.

Beyond Symbolism: representation for all Sri Lankans

It is important to clarify that the demand for Muslim representation is not about securing a “Muslim Affairs Minister” to address narrow communal issues. Instead, it is about appointing a capable Muslim leader who can work for the betterment of all Sri Lankans while addressing the unique challenges faced by the Muslim community. Representation in the cabinet is about ensuring that every segment of Sri Lanka’s diverse population has a voice at the table, particularly in the highest collective body of the Executive, that makes critical decisions impacting the entire nation.

The absence of such representation raises the question: if there are no Muslim voices in the cabinet, who will advocate for the Muslim community when they face systemic challenges? Issues such as economic marginalisation, discriminatory policies, and social injustices must be addressed by leaders who can bring these perspectives to national discussions. A Muslim minister, working for all Sri Lankans, could ensure that these concerns are not sidelined or ignored.

A missed opportunity for inclusive leadership

One may put forward an argument that there are no qualified Muslim candidates, which truly speaking is indefensible. Several capable and democratically elected Muslim MPs, such as Dr. Rizvie Salih and Muneer Mulaffar, who were explicitly used to win Muslim votes, were overlooked despite their proven track records not only as capable leaders but also their loyalty towards the President and the NPP. Their exclusion suggests either a deliberate sidelining of the community or a lack of understanding of the importance of minority representation. This oversight is particularly striking given the overwhelming support the Muslim electorate gave to the NPP, entrusting them with the responsibility to uphold values of justice, equality, and good governance.

Instead of appointing a Muslim cabinet minister, Muslim representatives, if relegated to deputy positions with limited influence in ministries such as cultural affairs, will diminish the role of Muslims in national decision-making and undermine the community’s trust in the government’s commitment to inclusivity.

Representation is a right, not a favour

Representation in governance is not a favour bestowed upon a community; it is a fundamental right in a democracy. By excluding Muslims from the cabinet, the government has sent a troubling message to a community that has consistently been an integral part of Sri Lanka’s socio-political fabric. This decision is not just an insult to Muslims but a broader failure to uphold democratic principles and ensure the fair representation of all citizens.

Furthermore, the exclusion reflects poorly on the NPP’s commitment to its own values. It risks alienating a community that placed its trust in the party, not for narrow communal gains but for the promise of equitable governance for all Sri Lankans.

One may argue that heading a ministry needs expertise and talent. It would go against the NPP if they now claim that none of the Muslim candidates they fielded in the elections were not sufficiently talented to hold a ministerial position. It is also important to note that the Cabinet is not just a collection of individual ministers but is the highest collective decision making body of the Executive. Where talent is needed there should be talent. Where representation is needed there should be representation. Where both are needed there should be both. Cabinet is a place where both are needed, and the NPP has apparently failed to find the balance between talent and representation.

A call for justice and true inclusivity

The government must urgently address this glaring omission. Appointing a Muslim cabinet minister is not just about appeasing a community but about rectifying a democratic imbalance and strengthening the nation’s commitment to justice and equality. A Muslim minister, working alongside other leaders, can contribute to national unity by addressing issues that affect all citizens while ensuring that the unique challenges faced by Muslims are not ignored.

The Muslim community, meanwhile, must continue to advocate for its rightful place in governance. Leaders and representatives must emphasise that this is not about communal appeasement but about building a just and inclusive Sri Lanka where all citizens (regardless of ethnicity or religion) have a voice in shaping the country’s future.

By standing united and articulating a clear, principled message, the Muslim community can turn this moment of exclusion into an opportunity to strengthen its call for equality, justice, and true representation in governance.