“Verily, We Have Created Man In Struggle”: Struggle Is life, Face It

By Imtiyaz Razak –

The recent election victory of Donald Trump came as a huge surprise to Americans, those on the liberal and leftist side of the political spectrum. Some reacted with intense emotions: tears were shed, declarations of leaving the country were made, and anger was directed at conservatives and anyone who voted for Trump. While this was not the first time, I had witnessed such a visceral reaction to election results, these responses only deepened my appreciation for the values I hold dear—those rooted in faith and spiritual teachings.

Abrahamic faiths, along with Eastern philosophies such as Buddhism, Hinduism, and Confucianism, all share a deep understanding of human experience, encompassing both joy and sorrow. The wisdom embedded in these traditions teaches us to navigate the difficulties of life with resilience, acceptance, and an awareness of the impermanence of all things. This is the beauty of these faiths: they offer a framework for embracing life’s inevitable challenges, whether they come in the form of personal hardship or broader societal changes.

However, I believe that radical liberalism and leftism, especially when paired with woke ideology, do not adequately prepare their followers for the challenges, struggles, and disappointments that are an inherent part of the human condition. These ideologies often present an idealized view of the world, where oppression can be quickly erased, and injustices swiftly corrected. Yet life is not that simple. The journey of human existence is rarely straightforward, and it is especially challenging when one faces adversity in an unfamiliar or difficult environment.

I know this firsthand. When I moved to the US, I encountered numerous struggles—whether in China or the United States, my adopted home. I faced obstacles in every corner of my life, but I did not let them define me or dictate my future. Instead, I persevered, worked hard, and pushed myself to overcome the crises that came my way. Life, for me, became about resilience, not surrender.

I was born and raised in an Islamic family, and the teachings of the Quran were a part of my life from an early age. Even during a period in Sri Lanka when I identified as both an atheist and a communist, Islam still had a profound impact on my ability to weather difficulties. One of the most well-known Quranic verses that has always resonated with me in times of hardship is the one that says, “Verily, we have created man in struggle” (Quran 90:4). Interestingly, the Arabic word used here, “kabad, can also be translated as “distress” or “hardship,” which makes this verse even more poignant in its application to the challenges we face in life.

I have always loved this verse because it is a ready-made response to the many disappointments and hardships we face as humans. It is a reminder that struggle is part of the human experience—and not just a passing phase, but an integral aspect of life itself. To me, it is a verse that applies not only to personal trials but also to the broader political and social struggles we endure. It serves as a grounding reminder when things feel particularly difficult or when the outcomes of political events leave us feeling helpless or disillusioned.

When we look at the results of elections like the one that brought Trump to power, it is easy to feel as though we, as individuals, have no control over the future. We may lament that a victory for Trump or his policies will have negative consequences for the country or the world. But as mere mortals, we cannot know with certainty how these events will unfold or what the long-term impact will be. From a spiritual perspective, it is a humbling reminder that true control lies beyond us.

This is where faith can offer solace. Religions like Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and others all emphasize that God’s will is supreme, and while we may have our plans and desires, the ultimate course of history is beyond human comprehension. “Verily, we have created man in struggle,” may serve as a reminder that life’s difficulties are not without purpose. It may be difficult to understand, especially when things do not go as we wish, but even in our frustration, there is an opportunity for growth, for reflection, and for understanding that our struggles are part of a greater plan—one that we may not fully comprehend.

This acknowledgment that we lack control throughout events—whether political or personal—does not necessarily mean we are resigned to apathy or fatalism. It is quite the opposite. A spiritual perspective allows us to accept what we cannot change while motivating us to act where we can. It gives us the courage to confront challenges head-on, rather than being paralyzed by fear or anger. This is the paradox of faith: the more we surrender to the idea that we are not in control, the more empowered we become to face the challenges that lie ahead.

It is possible that, despite the unpredictability of political outcomes, even the most improbable of events—such as a Trump victory—may serve some greater purpose, one that is beyond our immediate understanding. The idea that everything happens for a reason does not mean we will ever know exactly what that reason is in our lifetime. But faith encourages us to trust that there is meaning behind the chaos, even if it eludes our comprehension. And in this trust, we find peace.

*Dr. A.R.M. Imtiyaz, a native of Sri Lanka, is an affiliated faculty member at the South Asia Center at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. He is the recipient of the US Humanitarian Award for 2024 for helping build local communities in the tristate of the United States of America.