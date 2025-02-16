National People’s Power: Hopes & Expectations

By Lionel Bopage –

Solutions to short-term challenges should not compromise long-term strategies

After 77 years of independence, Sri Lanka’s political landscape has significantly transformed. The three corrupt, authoritarian, and incompetent families that have ruled since 1948 leading the country from one crisis to another—brutally repressing two insurrections, presiding over a thirty-year civil war, and mismanaging economic catastrophes—have been sidelined. The National People’s Power (NPP) coalition, with the People’s Liberation Front (PLF, also known as the JVP) at its centre, was elected to power last year, with comrade Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the President. The NPP coalition holds 159 out of the 225 seats in Parliament. The percentage of votes for the NPP rose dramatically from 3% in 2019 to nearly 62% in 2024.

These results directly reflect the aspirations of ‘Aragalaya’ campaign and the massive island-wide awakening that accompanied it. The election result has engendered extraordinarily high expectations among the population. A majority of those who voted may have short-term expectations of addressing their day-to-day urgent issues such as cost of living, employment, healthcare, education, housing, etc. However, solutions to these short-term challenges must not compromise long-term strategies essential for addressing chronic socio-economic inequity and political issues, including ethnic conflict and accountability that have contributed to these expectations.

Despite Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Rajapaksa cohorts repressing the Aragalaya movement through state violence by using the armed forces and paramilitaries, they ultimately failed and failed miserably. Even with the successful election of the NPP President and the NPP government, one cannot rule out the old political guard from resorting to underhanded and violent measures to win back their power.

About two-thirds of the newly elected members of parliament are newcomers. Many of these members from the NPP have rallied around the party following the last presidential election in 2019, particularly influenced by the 2022 ‘Aragalaya’ island-wide protest movement. The old guard of ruling elites who dared to run in the elections were largely voted out.

The number of women MPs has increased from 13 to 22, which is a modest rise in representation compared to the 52 percent of the population they constitute. Despite this progress, Parliament remains male-dominated, with most of the new women MPs coming from the NPP. Out of the six NPP MPs elected from the Malaiyaha community, three are women. At first glance, this seems like a significant achievement in parliamentary representation. The NPP also secured five of the twelve seats in the Northern region, reflecting the Tamil people’s desire for a more inclusive Sri Lanka.

This electoral landslide indicates a strong mandate from the electorate for significant change. The composition of the members is quite diverse, with professionals from various fields such as business, academia, medicine, and law, as well as political figures from the JVP, including trade unionists, public servants, and self-employed individuals. This diverse group represents a range of political views within a left-of-centre social-democratic framework. Additionally, the new government faces numerous allegations from both the political right and the political left.

What can be achieved, and at what pace?

The NPP government faces the enormous challenge of reconciling a divided country and its people across various spheres. Given the scope and complexity of the issues at hand, it is not surprising that the NPP is currently hesitant to address some of the most pressing challenges directly.

During its electoral campaign, the NPP maintained its opposition to the demand for a federal structure. Nevertheless, the NPP has pledged to enact a new constitution that will devolve administrative and political functions, which appears to be a positive step forward. However, the above proposition lacks clarity regarding the scope of the transfer of powers to the periphery. This situation is complicated by some leaders’ belief that the Tamil people face no issues aside from the general problems affecting all Sri Lankans.

The NPP government continues to oppose any international investigations into crimes against humanity, including the mass killings of civilians and enforced disappearances that occurred during and after the war. This opposition can be understood because the JVP fully and unconditionally supported the state’s military campaign against Tamil militancy.

Additionally, similar to the situations observed in Indonesia and Chile, the NPP government seems to depend heavily on former military personnel, which may contribute to this prevailing mentality. The government remains silent on the inflated military budget, which consumes seven percent of the country’s real government spending. However, the military’s increasing constructive involvement in areas where the government needs urgent improvements could be seen as a positive development.

There is a general perception that the NPP is reluctant to engage the Sri Lankan diaspora in policy and advisory roles. However, many experienced young and retired innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, and public intellectuals of diverse Sri Lankan backgrounds are willing to contribute their expertise to drive the positive change the country desperately needs. The government should give this matter serious consideration.

It is unrealistic to expect immediate radical changes due to the national security mentality ingrained during the three decades of war and the subsequent period. Also, there seems to be a lack of understanding that economic development alone cannot address the issues affecting the Tamil community since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948. The proposed solution appears to focus solely on ending discrimination and granting equality to non-majority communities in Sri Lanka but fails to acknowledge their decades-long struggle for regional autonomy.

We have global historical and significant experiences to gain from. For example, take the violence and repression perpetrated by the Russian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Cuban, and Venezuelan regimes which came to power through revolutionary means while seeking to implement a progressive agenda. We also have examples of many progressive governments that were democratically elected by people but were mostly unsuccessful in implementing their progressive political agendas. This lack of success was mainly due to the nefarious and deadly actions of outside forces such as the United States and their willing “native enablers” like Pinochet in Chile, Mobutu in Congo, and Suharto in Indonesia. The progressive leaders and the supporters were extrajudicially butchered, leaving their countries vulnerable to the predatory international financial community. All these political tragedies occurred during my lifetime.

In Chile, the citizens became frustrated with the greed and incompetence of the political elite who had been in power for years. In response, they elected a government with a progressive social democratic agenda. This agenda aimed to reform healthcare and education to make them more inclusive and nationalise certain key sectors of the economy. These plans directly opposed the vested economic interests of U.S. transnational corporations. A campaign of unrest was initiated with the covert involvement of American financial interests and the CIA. This led to the overthrow of the government, and the military seized power, causing thousands of those who opposed the junta to disappear. In the process, the military followed the directives of the international financial community, which had detrimental effects on the country and its inhabitants.

*To be continued ….