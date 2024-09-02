National Tourism Policy By The NPP: Building An Inclusive & Sustainable Tourism Economy

By Nihal Jayawardane –

After reviewing this policy booklet, it stands out as a significant departure from previous national tourism policies. What makes it unique is that, for the first time in history, a political party has proactively outlined a comprehensive tourism policy even before coming into power.

The policy emphasizes improving the business environment and strategically positioning Sri Lanka Tourism for the sustainable use of the country’s natural and cultural resources. A key focus is on strong government support to drive inclusive economic growth. Despite these discussions being ongoing for the past three decades, little has been achieved. To address this persistent issue, the policy proposes the establishment of two new institutions:

1. National Tourism Commission (NTC)

2. Tourism Policy Formulating Council (TPSC)

This would be an ideal approach if handled carefully, particularly in the appointment of key personnel to the newly proposed institutions.

After the Introduction, the policy booklet presents a rationale for its development. It highlights several critical issues, including the absence of visionary leadership, bureaucratic compartmentalization among authorities, a lack of innovation, inadequate evidence-based decision-making, inefficiencies stemming from slow technological adoption, failure to reach untapped market segments, continued focus on traditional marketing of attractions, poor utilization and mismanagement of resources, low awareness of tourism’s potential, an inability to assess and incorporate broader impacts, and the absence of a holistic approach.

The policy then underscores the significance of tourism as a key economic force. It articulates a Policy Statement that envisions Sri Lanka as a premier green tourist destination, offering holistic and authentic experiences to visitors. The focus is on ensuring sustainability, inclusiveness, and economic progress, with the government pledging to grant tourism priority industry status.

The policy emphasizes several key objectives, which are crucial components of its framework:

Position Sri Lanka as a Prime and Sustainable Destination: Establish Sri Lanka as a leading and environmentally responsible tourist destination.

Establish the Tourism Sector as a Primary Employment Generator: Develop the tourism sector to create substantial employment opportunities, adhering to global standards.

Ensure Inclusive Tourism Decision-Making: Promote inclusive and participatory decision-making processes at all levels of the tourism sector.

Ensure Professional Social Protection for Tourism Sector Employees: Provide comprehensive social protection for all employees within the tourism industry.

Align Tourism with UN SDGs: Integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into tourism strategies to create synergies.

Enhance Research & Development in Tourism: Align research and development efforts with tourism decision-making and product innovation.

Develop Underutilized Destinations: Improve infrastructure in underutilized destinations to ensure they remain active and vibrant year-round.

Promote Entrepreneurship and MSMEs: Strengthen entrepreneurship and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the tourism industry to boost the national economy.

Following these key policies, the document transitions into the direction of the National Tourism Strategy and Tourism Master Plan, which raises three critical questions:

1. Where is Sri Lanka’s Tourism Positioned Today?

* Industrial Review and Analysis: A comprehensive SWOT and PESTEL analysis of the current state of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.

* Review of Past and Existing Plans: Evaluation of previous and current master plans and policy documents.

* Benchmarking: Comparison with similar and top 10 global tourist destinations.

* Failures and Gaps Identification: Identification of shortcomings and gaps, along with a root cause analysis.

2. Where Does Sri Lanka Tourism Need to Be Positioned?

* Vision and Mission Setting: Establishing a clear vision and mission for the future of Sri Lanka’s tourism.

* Broad Analysis and Stakeholder Engagement: Incorporating in-depth analysis and stakeholder opinions to set the objective of becoming the most attractive and sustainable tourism destination in the region within the next 10 years.

* SMART Target Setting: Utilizing the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) framework to define clear and achievable goals.

3. How Can Sri Lanka Achieve the Set Target?

* Strong Government Support: Ensuring robust government backing for inclusive economic growth.

* Sustainable Resource Use: Promoting the sustainable use of natural and cultural resources.

* Innovative Product Development: Standardizing and innovating tourism products to enhance their quality and appeal.

* Human Capital Development: Focusing on the development of human capital and active stakeholder involvement.

* Effective Destination Marketing: Implementing strategic and impactful marketing efforts to promote Sri Lanka as a premier tourist destination.

The policy document presents a comprehensive framework designed to integrate site-based and provincial tourism plans, ensuring a cohesive national approach. It outlines five Strategic Dimensions essential for the successful implementation of the policy: visionary leadership with strategic governance and inclusive economic growth, sustainable use of natural and cultural resources, human capital development, innovative tourism product development and standardization, and strategic destination marketing.

To support these dimensions, the policy recommends the establishment of key institutions such as the National Tourism Commission, Tourism Policy Formulation Council, Sri Lanka Tourism Authority, and the Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management. Additionally, the document delves into organizational behaviors, emphasizing accountability, the formation of sub-councils, and the overall operational scope. It also proposes an organizational structure tailored for effective policy and strategic implementation. The architect committee behind this policy has delivered commendable work, crafting a well-rounded and forward-thinking strategy for the future of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.