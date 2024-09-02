An Open Letter To Dhammika Perera

By Chandra Jayaratne –

An Appeal to Publish Your Planned Economic Development Programme

I write with respectful recognition of the par excellence acts of social entrepreneurship by Dhammika and Priscila Perera Foundation, championing education and making available options to transform lives by accessing for free world’s best learning experiences. The optional platforms offered by DP Digital University, DP Education, DP Kids, DP Coding School, and DP IELTS to develop competency with a particular emphasis on Mathematics, English and IT is an invaluable contribution to the young and youth and a path to build the human capital much needed for Sri Lanka’s future sustainable growth. Three Cheers and Highest Recognition.

In the booklet titled “Economic Growth Strategy and Action Plan to increase GDP per capita from USD 4000 to USD 12,000 ( First Print 2021) https://www.dhammikaperera.lk/pdf/2030 you identified the way forward with only 23 scientifically segregated ministries, leveraging and envisioning as outcome goals to Create a better Sri Lanka through finance, sound fiscal management, precision poverty reduction, development of human capital, social policy framework to support the Government’s efforts to promote equal opportunities for all citizens across the country and to meet the Government’s priorities for promoting jobs, transforming the agricultural sector (inclusive of increasing agricultural productivity of farmers, farmers’ household income, equitable consumption of a safe, affordable, nutritious diet year around and women’s empowerment in agriculture) leading to sustainable economic growth, thereby increasing the standard of living and wellbeing of Sri Lankan citizenry.

“ECONOMYNEXT” of 5th July 2024, stated that ‘Businessman Dhammika Perera has said it is up to the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to decide who its presidential candidate should be and, until such time, he would continue his campaigning. Speaking to reporters at an SLPP event, Perera said 44 percent of the country have yet to decide whom to vote for should decide who the candidate should be. I’m watching and waiting. and “No matter how big anyone talks on stage, no one talks about how to develop the economy. I’m ready for the presidential election, but Sri Lanka’s biggest political party should decide who the candidate should be. Until then I’m doing what needs to be done to win the election, besides that, the biggest thing I have to do is, if I get on stage, I have to talk about developing the economy. I’m formulating that programme now”

Your withdrawal from the presidential race, due to personal reasons, has been a significant setback, at this time the nation struggles to come out of the financial crisis and develop Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, the leaders to be elected soon and the key decision makers of the Executive, who will collectively govern Sri Lanka post presidential and parliamentary elections for the next crucial five years, as well as civil society and all citizens have now lost the opportunity to be exposed to, learn from and benefit out of the wisdom and expertise led plans and strategic actions already developed by you and adopt/ advocate for implementation of your plan in developing the country.

This note is a fervent appeal to you, as a Sri Lankan with significant achievements, capabilities and committed to assist in the development of your motherland, to present your plans to a select group of your choice and thereafter publish same, as you did few years back.

Sincerely hoping and trusting that in the sustainable longer-term interests of Sri Lanka and all its citizens, that you will unveil your development plans at the earliest opportunity.