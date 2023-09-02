Never Falsely Accuse Another Race For Petty Political Gain

By Nishthar Idroos –

Sri Lanka a beautiful country with a very rich history but rendered ugly and a trifle rancid by an absolutely corrupt political leadership. Its activities in the last couple of decades simply stinks to high heavens, this is not an exaggeration. The rot didn’t start just recently, it started in 2005 and slowly progressed. Today the stink is all over and is unbearable, People are dying.

A corrupt political leadership that falsely accused Muslim doctors (purely for political reasons) of having rendered Buddhist women infertile after having administered on them so called “vanda beheth”. The vanda brand was freely extended to bizarre items like “vanda bra”, “vanda panties”, “vanda khottu” and more. A ridiculous spectacle never to be repeated anywhere in the world, we hope.

Quite ironically we are witnessing today with horror their own doctors leaving the land in huge numbers while Muslim doctors working round the clock and with dedicated service. What are we to make out of this?

It’s not just Health sector that’s crumbling, the entire nation is falling apart. This humiliation no doubt was brought by none other than the Rajapaka brothers.

The ones who deracinated the National Treasury in style and stashed ill-gotten wealth all over the world while keeping the Sinhala-Buddhist community busy falsely accusing the Muslims.

Though this writer is a Muslim, he feels personal pain for the Sunhala-Buddhist community. The Sinhala-Buddhist community along with the rest were hopeful for a better future after the war was won. What actually happened is now history. Their own leaders brutally plundered the wealth and rendered the people destitute. The entire world is looking at this horror story unveil on a day by day basis.

All the time the Rajapaksa brothers were busy adding the zeroes to the cheque and with absolute ease.

Now we have another putrid spectacle of another Sinhala-Buddhist Health Minister being accused with prima-facia evidence having imported substandard drugs causing the death of many unsuspecting and innocent people. They say when it rains it pours

The moral of the story – never falsely accuse anyone of wrong doing because if its false and baseless retribution is not only mandatory but imminent.