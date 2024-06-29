NPP/Anura & Reconciliation: Part II

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

The Part I of this article presented the historical development and efforts for reconciliation to show its failure. Part II presents how and why NPP/ANURA can generate the expected reconciliation outcomes, or NPP/ANURA is the anchor of reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

Thematic Approach to Reconciliation and its components

Reconciliation is a complex and complicated process. Given the country’s conflictual and fractured situation, it involves building relationships from the grassroots and among individuals in various groups, institutions, authorities, and states. We need genuine, close, and open dialogues, information sharing, education, mutual understanding and respect for each other, recognition and acceptance at the political level, trust-building processes, public or national and international recognition and acknowledgment, apologies for wrongdoing, institutional reforms, truth recovery, reparation and many more.

Based on the above and a document named “The Reconciliation Paradox,” the following five (5) principles and forty (40) sub-components are essential for a more comprehensive and truthful reconciliation that will generate the expected outcomes.

1. Developing a shared vision of an independent and fair society. This requires the involvement of the whole society at all levels. Even though individuals may have different opinions or political beliefs, articulating a shared vision of an independent, just, equitable, open, and diverse society is critical to any reconciliation process (i.e., eight sub-components).

2. Acknowledge and deal with the past. The truth of the past, with all its pain, suffering, and losses, must be acknowledged and mechanisms implemented providing for justice, healing, restitution or reparation, and restoration (including profound apologies if needed and steps aimed at redress). To build reconciliation, individuals and institutions need to acknowledge their role in the conflict of the past, accepting and learning from it in a constructive way to ensure non-repetition (i.e., 12 sub-components)

3. Building positive relationships. Following the violent conflict, relationships need to be built or renewed, addressing issues of trust, prejudice, and intolerance in the process. This results in accepting commonalities and differences and embracing and engaging with those different from us (i.e., seven sub-components)

4. Significant cultural and attitudinal change. The culture of suspicion, fear, mistrust, and violence is broken down, and opportunities and spaces have opened up where people can hear and be heard. A culture of respect for human rights and human differences is developed, creating a context for each citizen to become an active participant in society and feel like a scene of belonging (i.e., five sub-components) and

5. Substantial societal, economic, and political change. The social, financial, and political structures that gave rise to the conflict and estrangement are identified, reconstructed, addressed, and transformed. This stand can also be thought of as being about equality and attaining equity among groups (i.e., eight sub-components)

How and Why NPP/ANURA Can Work for Reconciliation

Compared to NPP/ANURA, SLFP/SLPP and UNP/SJB have substantial involvement and experience with reconciliation. When SLFP/SLPP and UNP/SJB go to the North and East, they discuss problems or issues of economic and social development and listen to the people’s grievances. Given the circumstances and situations, they sometimes discuss the unsatisfactory progress made on the reconciliation-based LLRC 2011. It also talks about the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, while some Tamil politicians stress the implementation of the 13th Amendment. SLFP/SLPP and UNP/SJB state that they do not want to make any mistakes when working with people in the North and East. They discuss the development needs and issues people are facing with. The above-mentioned political parties promise to address and resolve the development issues of the people as soon as possible. At the same time, NPP/ANURA focuses on and talks about the ground realities and seeks durable, long-lasting solutions that inspire people in the right direction. People are embarrassed by the above because they, too, want to look for a better future with NPP/ANURA than short-term benefits and gains. The above vividly indicates the profound and thoughtful difference between the main political camps and NPP/ANURA in dealing with the people in the North and East.

One salient feature of most politicians of SLFP/SLPP and UNP/SJB in the South is how they have treated the people in the North and East. Given the people’s grievances, they know well that the North and East are part and parcel of the country, so unity, peace, and harmony are essential. But particularly during elections, they love the people in the North and East to get the people’s support and win the elections. The above is an open truth but not for NNP/ANURA. At the same time, the above is a problem related to attitude and perception that may have caused aggravation of mistrust and uncertainty; simultaneously, the reconciliation efforts must have been affected by the same fact. Given the above, reconciliation efforts in Sri Lanka need a new approach, which includes new wine and new wine in a new bottle by leaving aside the dyeing political parties mentioned above. This is where NPP/ANURA stands comfortably in the right direction for reconciliation.

NPP/ANURA is the Anchor of Reconciliation in Sri Lanka

This section outlines how NPP/ANURA is suitable and capable of working for reconciliation, given the reasons and causes discussed in section 2. In short, NPP/ANURA is well endowed and equipped with the following for reconciliation:

1. NPP/ANURA has a vision: We, all Sri Lankans, coexist in harmony and unity, sharing the same identity while respecting, accepting, honoring, and celebrating diversity.

2. Political will: Sri Lanka needs politicians with vision and political will to bring reconciliation. Political will is a political actor’s (ANURA) demonstrated and committed intent to take the required action for the common good and against their self-interest. For the above, ANURA makes all provisions based on law and order to generate the expected outcome and mobilize all resources required. In my article, “NPP-A Reformed & Mature Political Movement,” I explained the 20 anti-governance practices of the opposition politicians that caused bankruptcy in the country. The foundation of NPP/ANURA’s sustainable economic and social development is eradicating anti-governance practices. This requires the utmost political will, as explained above. The same political will apply to reconciliation as well. Indeed, there is a nexus between anti-governance practices and reconciliation efforts.

3. NPP/ANURA is well endowed with five principles and 40 sub-components of reconciliation indicated above. Reconciliation is a complex and complicated process that requires the utmost commitment from all parties/actors, considering all facts and figures. As it is dynamic, ANURA knows the depth and nature of reconciliation well because he knows why the reconciliation efforts since 2011 have failed and now what to do and how to do it in the right direction. This means ANURA has a strategic plan: (a) where we are now on reconciliation, (b) where the nation wants to go, (c) how, and finally, (d) how the country would feel exactly and know well that it achieved reconciliation. The primary and profound difference between the previous attempts, including LLRC 2011 for reconciliation.

4. Anura is a Leader: The leader of JVP/NPP has been with the parliament for 20 years. Anura is a democratic leader who listens first and acts second. He has a vision and goals together with values and qualities. His utmost leadership qualities are vividly indicated in the domain of his apology, nationally and internationally, for what happened during the insurrection in 1971 and 1988/1989. He is highly insightful and strategic in the right direction. Anura puts people first; he can rally and inspire people to achieve their goals. He is highly capable of focusing on building a solid emotional relationship and trust. He has created teams to manage conditions that drive the generation of positive outcomes in different and required fields. The above mentioned leadership qualities of ANURA are a blessing for NPP or JVP.

5. NPP/ANURA is committed to transitional justice and establishing law and order. Transitional justice is not a particular form of justice. Still, justice adapted to societies transforming themselves after a period of pervasive human rights abuse or a pathway to overcome systematic or widespread human rights violations. It seeks recognition for victims and promotes possibilities and avenues for peace, reconciliation, and democracy based on law and order. Law and order are part and parcel of Transitional Justice.

6. ANURA has clean hands and is corrupt-free: NPP/ANURA can openly discuss corruption and the corrupt practices of opposition politicians and others. However, no one talks about bribery or the corrupt practices of NPP/ANURA and his colleagues. This is stunningly beautiful in Sri Lanka politics.

7. NPP/ANURA talks with the same facts and figures: When ANURA goes to the North, South, East, and West, he uses the language and vocabulary. He is welcomed highly and enthusiastically wherever he goes and attends any event. He has nothing to hide and mislead. He talks to the people’s hearts—no frills or dressing.

8. NPP/ANURA is resilient to any criticism/provocation: ANURA is the best orator in and out of the parliament. He is resilient to any provocation and aggressive treatment. He has never surrendered the proper and correct facts.

9. NPP/ANURA: Personify Recognition: NPP/ANURA has neither substitute nor alternative in Sri Lankan politics. This is a stunningly significant fact. One of the most powerful lessons from international experience is the need to personify a society’s recognition experience. The importance of a figure like Nelson Mandela in South Africa rests partly in his ability to inspire society to reconcile. In Sri Lanka, this role can be performed by NPP/ANURA without any questions asked. This is the beauty of the reconciliation intent or drive of NPP/ANURA.

Given the above ten reasons, it is a novel and personified approach to reconciliation. As in South Africa, it is an approach with the utmost political vision and will be based on the NPP leadership to generate the expected results.

Conclusion

Reconciliation is part and parcel of economic development efforts in Sri Lanka. However, apart from NPP/ANURA, other political parties (i.e., SLFP/SLPP and UNP/SJB) hardly discuss reconciliation in depth. It is clear that despite the LLRC (2011) and other subsequent efforts for reconciliation, there is a grave need to generate the expected results for well-understood reasons. Reconciliation is a complex and complicated endeavor for which Vision and Political Will are profound. Given the above, reconciliation efforts must be personified with a committed leader. It requires an anchor. Given the various convincing and conclusive reasons, NPP/ANURA is well-equipped to provide the anchor for reconciliation.

*The author worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The writer can be contacted at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com